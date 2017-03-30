A brand new Samsung phone requires some fresh accessories!
With the Samsung Galaxy S8 now official, next comes the seemingly never-ending wave of accessories. From cases to screen protectors to chargers, there's no shortage of 'things' to wrap around and attach to your new phone to get the most out of the experience.
As always, we'll be providing full coverage of all the accessories you need to know about as we get closer the S8's ship date, but for now here are the best accessories we've found so far. Like the phone itself, most of these are still in the pre-order stage or are currently unavailable, but there's nothing wrong with a little window shopping, right?
- Samsung covers and battery packs
- Gear VR w/ new Gear VR Controller
- Spigen cases
- Moshi accessories
- CM4 Q Card Case
- Lifeproof cases
Samsung covers and battery packs
Samsung always offers a decent variety of proprietary accessories for its flagship devices, and the Galaxy S8 is no exception to that rule.
So far, they've got a bunch of cool (and admittedly bizarre) cases highlighted on their site, along with a brand new convertible wireless charger and a new battery pack. They're all currently available for pre-order, so let's take a look!
Covers
Samsung is offering a number of interesting case options, but the one that caught our eye is the new Clear View Standing Cover.
Available for both the S8 and S8 Plus in six colors, this case features a translucent matte cover for protecting your screen, which also doubles as an adjustable stand for watching videos in landscape, with the S8's 18.5:9 aspect ratio.
You're still able to interact with your screen with the cover in place, allowing you to swipe to control calls, music and more without having to unlock your phone.
On the other end of the spectrum, Samsung is also offering vibrant two-piece covers, which Samsung says will "liven up your phone with colorful shapes and geometric vibe that enhance the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus". Frankly, they look pretty bizarre to us and seem to leave a majority of the phone's body open to scuffs and scratches.
On the other hand, it's nearly Easter and the pleasant pastel color schemes might be enticing for those looking for a bright cover that will still show off the design of your phone. Though, we imagine these covers might end up stealing all the attention.
Samsung is also offering some more traditional case options, including an update for the the popular LED View Cover, which you can find at the link below.
Wireless charger
Samsung has completely revamped their wireless charger for the Galaxy S8 and it looks AMAZING.
You used to have to decide whether you wanted your wireless charger to sit flat on your desk or cradle your phone at a nice viewing angle, but no more! The new wireless charger is convertible, so you're able to use it as a charging pad or stand depending on your needs. The build quality appears to be greatly improved with a premium design featuring a textured surface.
Battery pack
If you always find yourself having to charge your phone midway through the day, you might be interested in Samsung's new battery pack. Featuring both a USB-A and USB-C port, you'll be able to charge all your devices with the battery packs's 5,100mAh of power.
The pack features a sleek design so it's easy to slip into a pocket, along with a loop so it's easy to retrieve and carry. Smart!
You can see all these Samsung accessories and pre-order them (along with your phone, perhaps) from Samsung's website.
Gear VR w/ new Gear VR Controller
Samsung and its partners are including a Samsung Gear VR and new controller for anyone who pre-orders a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, so it might seem redundant to include it on this list…
However, if you've never tried Samsung Gear VR before, you're in for a real treat. Samsung partnered up with Oculus to provide one of the best mobile VR experiences you'll find, with compelling games to play alone or with friends, tons of streaming video apps and VR exclusive experiences, along with its own functional social media platform.
Making things all the sweeter is the inclusion of the new touch controller, meaning you won't need to hold your hand up to the headset like you're Cyclops from the X-Men.
Everything you need to know about Samsung Gear VR
Spigen cases
Spigen is always on point with their line up of cases for the latest smartphone releases, and they've rolled out their full line for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.
If you've tried and loved one of their cases before (my personal favorite is typically the one-piece Rugged Armor case), you'll be able to find the style that's right for you.
Check out our exclusive hands-on look at Spigen's new cases for the Galaxy S8
Moshi accessories
Moshi's line of cases for the Galaxy S8 won't be available until April sometime, but you can already start browsing their line of cases on their website. They offer a premium wallet case, several styles of snap-on cases (including a vegan-friendly leather option) as well as the IonGlass screen protector, which is curved to fit the contours of the Galaxy S8's screen — for those who demand complete edge-to-edge protection.
Moshi is also featuring a variety of USB-C accessories, originally for the new MacBook Pro, that they say will work with your Samsung Galaxy S8 to keep it charged or connect it to displays via HDMI and VGA adapters. We've reached out to Moshi to try out these charging cables and will report back with our findings
As for the cases and screen protectors, they're not yet available for pre-order, but you can check them out and sign up to be the first to know when they're available at the Moshi website.
CM4 Q Card Case
This case caught my eye when it passed through my inbox because I'm a sucker for wallet cases. Made by CM4, the Q Card Case features a multi-material design that features soft-touch rubber around the phone itself and a premium fabric pocket on the back that can hold up to three cards along with some cash. There's a lip around the front to protect the screen when it's laying flat, high grip texture the top and bottom edges, while preserving the 'natural' feel of the volume and power buttons on the side.
If you dig the style here, you can preorder yours from the site, with orders shipping before April 17.
Lifeproof cases
If you're the outdoorsy type, or simply a klutz when it comes to your phone, you want the best protection you can get.
Lifeproofs's FRE cases are typically the toughest cases you can get. Water-proof, dirt-proof, snow-proof and drop-proof, a Lifeproof case on your Samsung Galaxy S8 means your phone is doubly-save from moisture and dirt. Available in a wide range of colors from the standard black to vivid pink and teal options, find the one that fits your style!
Sure, they're pricier than most cases, but they also provide some of the best protection you'll find for your brand new device. While they're not currently available, you can sign up to be notified as soon as they are.
Which accessories have caught your eye so far?
What are your go-to accessories for a new phone? Anything you'll be picking up for your new Samsung Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments!
Might just be on my device but clicking the See at Samsung links aren't working.
If it doesn't have qualcom quick charge 3.0, then what type of car charger are we supposed to buy? Also is there an otterbox type of case available?
last year they had that charging case thing, looks like none of that for this year
That's too bad if it doesn't come out. It was phenomenal although i rarely used it due to great battery life on my s7e. With concerns about potential battery issues on the s8 i would be all over this again.
how do other people get such good/great battery life from their S7Edge?...mine is awful anymore...but all my android phones have always had poor battery life. just wondering why this one is supposed to be much better and yet i'm not seeing it. when i say mine is bad - i take my phone off the charger at 100% between 7:30-8am, and it might be around 15% before i leave work at 5:30pm. i haven't gotten through a "whole day" (i.e. from when i wake to when i go to bed) with a phone in years now.
The two-piece cases from Samsung look really awful haha. Well, to me at least. I'm sure there will be those who like'em.