Equip your desktop-wannabe with the right peripherals for taking it on the road with the Galaxy S8.

The Samsung DeX helps unlock the desktop experience that's hidden deep within the code in your Galaxy S8 or S8+. If you've purchased one with the intention of getting work done on the road, however, you'll want to equip it with the right stuff. Here are some suggestions on what to grab if you're grabbing the Samsung DeX.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2

The Logitech MX Anywhere 2 wireless mouse has been my favorite since its first-generation iteration many years ago. This portable mouse works anywhere – on a desk, on glass, on high-gloss finishes, and even on your naked knee. It also offer dual wireless connectivity, so you can connect it to the DeX with the tiny Pico Unifying receiver or simply pair it via Bluetooth.

This mouse also features switches on the bottom, so you can pair up to three devices at a time, making it easy to switch between the DeX and your actual desktop computer. Best of all, it doesn't require batteries, and you can easily charge it from any powered USB port with merely a Micro-USB cable.

See at Amazon

Arteck HB030B wireless bluetooth keyboard

In need of something slim and chic that won't break the bank? This Bluetooth-connected keyboard from Arteck features thin chiclet keys and barely weighs 6 ounces. It's compatible with both Mac and PCs, too, and it features seven different backlight colors that you can sort through depending on your mood. When the keyboard is losing steam, you can quickly charge it via the DeX with the included USB charging cable. Arteck even offers a 24-month warranty with purchase.

See at Amazon

Anker SoundBuds slim wireless headphones

Unfortunately, the Samsung DeX dock doesn't come with its own headphone jack, so you'll be stuck listening to music or conducting conference calls through the Galaxy S8's built-in microphone and speakers. But you don't have to get stuck making everyone listen to your life! Get a pair of affordable Bluetooth-connected headphones like the SoundBuds from Anker. They support Bluetooth 4.1 and they're lightweight and thin enough to cart around in your pocket. They're also water-resistant, if that's your sort of thing, and they feature an in-line microphone and remote.

See at Amazon{.cta .shop}

Tera Grand retractable HDMI cable

Be ready to connect the Samsung DeX to any TV set or monitor you lay your eyes on. This retractable HDMI cable ensures you've always got 4 feet of cord on you when you need it without requiring too much room in your bag. This HDMI cable also supports resolutions up to 4K, if you're into that sort of thing, as well as dual direction 1080p. Best of all, it's cheap enough if you want to get a couple of them to toss into the emergency cords box somewhere in your house. (I know you've got one. We've all got one.)

See at Amazon

Bagsmart Electronics Travel Organizer

You don't need to bring a bag like this on the road with you to hold your stuff, but it is a good idea if you plan to travel with the Samsung DeX. This organizer case from Bagsmart is made of durable and water-repellant nylon and features well-passed covers. There's also two longer and one shorter velcro divider packed on the inside so that you can customize your own compartments, as well as a zipper section with a small SD card pouch.

See at Amazon

Got a suggestion of your own?

Leave it in the comments and we might include it the next time we update this page!