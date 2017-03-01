Ready to make a change in your career and start creating your own Android apps? Getting started can be a difficult task, there is a lot to learn, a lot of different ways to do things, and unless you have someone to chat with it can be hard to do on your own. There are a number of different ways you can begin your new path, and this bundle is one of the best.
Get started today for just $39 Learn More
Meet the Professional Android Developer Bundle, a great way for you to learn the basics and more advanced features of building Android apps. From an introduction to Javascript to the fundamentals of the operating system itself, there are countless hours of information here for you to move through at your own pace.
- Introduction to Programming & Coding for Everyone with JavaScript - $295 Value
- Fundamentals of Operating Systems - $295 Value
- Building Android Apps That Work - $295 Value
- Java SE 8 Programming Part 2 - $295 Value
- Java SE 8 Programming Part 1 - $295 Value
Save big for a limited time! Learn More