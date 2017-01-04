Happy New Year!

It's the beginning of the year, and that means millions upon millions of resolutions have been made — and probably broken — this week. In an effort to help you better yourself and your home screen, we have a selection of wallpapers to help remind you to remain resolute.

2016 was a year that could put anyone in a bad place, and a common resolution I've seen this year is a resolve to be calmer, happier, and more at peace. While not all of us can find the mental quiet of meditation, we can all use a little glimpse of peace, and if this wallpaper doesn't make you feel peaceful, I'm really not sure how much more can be done for you.

You Come Here Alone by iamthemindfire

So many people resolve to eat healthy in the new year. We resolve to cut down on the pizza and fast food. We resolve to eat more salads. But we all treat healthy food as unappealing, untasty punishments. We need a mindshift, because not only can healthy food be delicious, it can look even better than the most perfect desserts. Take this salad for example! It's cantaloupe, microgreens, Buratta cheese, and prosciutto, which is Italian ham. Cheese and delicious ham? That sounds delicious! It just happens to be healthy, too!

Grilled Cantaloupe and Burrata Salad with Prosciutto

Exercise is most frequently made resolution. It's also the most frequently broken resolution because exercise requires almost constant motivation. Some turn to apps like Zombies! Run, but not all of us want to run as if plague-riddled undead are behind us. Instead, how about a simple reminder of why physical fitness can be a matter of life and death, beyond heart attacks and obesity.

Luck favors the prepared. Run!

Exercise: Some Motivation Required

Disney was a dreamer, but Disney was also a doer, and a lot of us sometimes forget the difference. We can dream and wish all we want, but it takes hard work and action to make those dreams reality. Whether you're looking to get more work done, more chores done, or you simply need a push to get off your ass and outside more, Disney Style has inspirational quote wallpapers for you!

Disney Style Inspirational Quotes

My own resolution is to try and cut down on the Coke with the goal of eliminating the delicious, bubbly beverage from my diet before my next Disney Parks trip. Sadly, I've been failing miserably so far, but maybe this wallpaper can help me a little. See, the best period I had in keeping off the cola was the few weeks I had an LG G4. The soda lock screen animation was bubbly and fun, and looking at it every time I opened my phone tamped down my desire for a bubbly drink. This bubbly wallpaper will hopefully tamp down that urge again.

Bubbly Water

Bonus: Put your resolution front and center with TouchCircle

Having a wallpaper isn't enough sometimes. A picture may be worth a thousand words, but words can help drive us to action when all these wonderful wallpapers fail. Thankfully, the Pro version of TouchCircle not only allows us to turn these static wallpapers into live wallpapers, the Motto circle allows us to put our resolution in words right on our home screen, where we'll have to see it every day! You have no excuse for not following up on your resolution but your own weakness now.

TouchCircle Pro ($0.99)