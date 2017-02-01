You now have another reason not to buy this tablet.

There are plenty of issues with the Barnes & Noble Nook 7 tablet (not the least of which being its questionable software), but B&N is also now issuing a recall of the Nook 7's charger. Together with the U.S. CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission), Barnes & Noble identified that some chargers were breaking under pressure and exposing internal components, which posed an electrical shock risk.

Chargers with the issue are those shipped with the Nook 7 tablet that have the model number TPA-95A050100UU. If you're unsure of which Nook you have, these chargers were bundled with the model BNTV450.

To get your charger replaced, head to Barnes & Noble's recall page and register your product using the serial number from the tablet. You'll get a replacement charger for your Nook 7, as well as a B&N gift card when you return your recalled charger.

While you wait for a replacement, you can continue to use the included USB cable to charge the Nook 7 with any computer or other charger adapter you may have around.