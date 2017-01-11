Latest update brings a slew of features to the Axon 7 Mini.

Good news for those of you who recently nabbed an Axon 7 Mini. ZTE has announced a maintenance release for the device, namely a software update that will add VoLTE, Google security patches up to December, and camera enhancements. ZTE says that there are three different builds out right now and the one you have installed will affect the update you receive. For instance, those who were on build B16 have already received their VoLTE update through T-Mobile.

Here are the release notes for the three builds.

B12-B21 Release:

Support T-Mobile HD Voice call (VoLTE)

Google security patches updated through December

New APN added to match all major North American carriers

Google Applications updated

Enhanced and optimized camera focus speed and night mode

Other general enhancements

B14MR2-B21 & B16-B21 Release:

Google security patches updated through December

New APN added to match all major North American carriers

Other general enhancements

ZTE suggests that the phone is charged over 30 percent before you install the software update. The builds will go live on January 12 at 2 a.m. EST.