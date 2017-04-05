Get some Game of Thrones on the go with AT&T's new deal.
AT&T is giving away HBO with its unlimited plan as a response to fervent competition from T-Mobile and Verizon, and its increasingly close ties with its mobile and DirecTV divisions.
The company has announced that all AT&T Unlimited Plus customers will get access to HBO wherever it is available — through DirecTV Now or HBO Go — and that existing subscribers to the service through DirecTV will begin receiving it for free.
Customers who have Unlimited Plus but not HBO on DirecTV get a $25 monthly credit that can be put towards the service.
The move comes after both T-Mobile and Verizon have begun making it easier to watch content through wireless networks, either by zero-rating services like Verizon's Fios TV for mobile subscribers or, in the case of T-Mobile, zero-rating all video streams.
AT&T's unlimited wireless plan is currently the most expensive among the Big Four carriers, with one line beginning at $90 per month and two rounding up to $145 (with $20/month increases thereafter), but the company hopes that this HBO tie-in will bring more people into the fold.
a lot of misinformation in this article
its 95 and 155, not 90 145.
25 credit is a separate benefit for having unl plus and utv or dtv
the hbo service is only towards utv/dtv/dtv now
PLEASE GET YOUR INFORMATION CORRECT BEFORE YOU POST ARTICLES LIKE THESE.
You are very angry.
Did you check the source?
PLEASE GET YOUR INFORMATION CORRECT BEFORE YOU POST COMMENTS LIKE THESE.
Actually, the prices in the article for the Unlimited Plus plan include the autopay discount and paperless billing, which is typical nowadays for pricing in ads. So it is $90 per line and $145 for 2 lines.
The press release clearly states the $25 benefit is for wireless customers only:
"In addition, as an AT&T Unlimited Plus customer you get a $25 monthly video credit on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV while you remain on this wireless plan."
I just got the unlimited plan and I'm only 3-4 gigs in to it and my down speeds are 2-4 megabits per second, compared to the 20+ Mbps I was getting before I upgraded to unlimited. I realize after 22 gigs they can throttle you, but wtf is going on here? My wife has the 8 gig plan and she's still pulling 20+ Mbps. Not cool
Are you on Unlimited PLUS or Unlimited CHOICE? Choice caps the speed at around 3 megabits. Plus has no speed caps.
You may not be angry but you clearly do not know what you signed up for.
Welcome to the New AT&T where the Unlimited Choice plan has "Data speed limited to a max of 3Mbps."
The plan mentioned in this article, Unlimited Plus, doesn't have the 3Mbps limit. Then again it costs $30 more than the Choice plan. The plans less than Unlimited, like your wife has, do not have the data speed limits until you exceed the usual max monthly amount, 8GB with her plan for example.
You're just in a congested area. That happens to me too sometimes. Then when I go to another location, it's back up to 50+Mbps. I'm not on unlimited plan.
Ahhh. That's it. I must have to choice unlimited, which is fine. I must not have read the details. I thought that was too good to be true for $60 a month lol. Thank you all for informing me
Is it safe to assume the free HBO doesn't apply to those AT&T customers like myself that got the "old" unlimited service that comes with bundling Directv?
I didn't jump to the new plans because they were higher than what I got, and the only benefit I saw was the 10gb tethering. Not enough for me to switch.
HBO is is over rated, there's really not much there to justify it's high price tag. Neither HBO Go or HBO Now offer a live stream. For shows like real time with Bill Maher you have to wait til the next day to watch it. Meanwhile I can get it on a torrent within an hour. It's pathetic that HBO can't figure out a way or doesn't offer a way to watch some shows at the same time they air. I wouldn't switch providers just for this "perk".