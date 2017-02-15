Which carrier will help alleviate the resentment of the data hog in your shared family plan?
I don't blame you for looking this up. Getting a mobile plan that benefits both you and the various members of your family — whatever that might look like — is difficult. Every person has different needs from their data, as cliché as the saying goes, and I bet that there's at least a few of you reading this who resent the data hog in your shared family plan. You can help prevent this kind of resentment by signing up for the right shared plan.
Choosing a shared plan for your family is a big decision. When you're shopping between AT&T and Verizon it's important to know how much data you need, how many devices will be on your account, and how much data you expect to use.
- What sharing plans are available?
- What about unlimited data?
- How many devices are allowed on a shared plan?
- How does data work on a shared plan
- How do talk and text work on a shared plan?
- What perks come with a shared plan?
- Which carrier's shared plan is right for your family?
What share plans are available from AT&T and Verizon?
They don't really call them "family plans" anymore because a family simply refers to a cluster of people willing to be on the same bill. You'll have more luck if you ask for AT&T and Verizon's shared plans.
AT&T currently offers the Mobile Share Advantage plan, which nets you and your cluster up to 16GB. The price doesn't include the access charges per device on the plan, though there's a helpful calculator at the site.
Verizon lets you choose between plans ranging from S-XXL, with the least available at 2GB and the most set at 24GB plus 2GB per line, though you can go up to 100GB if you're, say, running a small business. All plans include unlimited talk and text and carryover data, which is a helpful way of rewarding data savers. You'll also have to pay a monthly access fee per device.
How many devices are allowed on a shared plan?
As mentioned, you'll have to pay an access fee for every device you bring onto the plan, including smartphones, tablets, and mobile hotspots. Verizon and AT&T's plans both work for up to ten devices.
AT&T cost per device
AT&T allows up to 10 devices on a shared plan. The cost of adding a device depends on how many GB of data you are sharing.
- $20/month/smartphone
- $10/month/tablet
- $10/month/wearable
- $20/month/laptop or hot spot device
Verizon cost per device
At least one of the devices on your plan must be a smartphone in order to share data.
- $20/month/smartphone
- $10/tablet/month
- $10/mobile hotspot/month
- $5/device/month
Pay mind that even if you bring your own phone over, the carrier will charge you a monthly access fee. And if you want a new phone, you'll also be looking at about $25-$35 a month as you pay off that device (unless you pay for it upfront).
How does data work on a shared plan with AT&T and Verizon?
Both AT&T and Verizon have similar policies for data overages. If you go over the monthly allotment, you'll be charged an overage fee, typically per gigabyte. Verizon will also round up your data overage to the next increment and charge you for it (they might even try to sell you on the Safety Mode, as a result), while AT&T will slow your data usage down to 2G speeds for the remainder of the billing cycle.
AT&T monthly data rates
- 1 GB, $50
- 3 GB, $60
- 6 GB, $80
- 10 GB, $100
- 16 GB, $110
- 25 GB, $130
- 30 GB, $155
- 40 GB, $200
- 50 GB, $245
- 60 GB, $290
- 80 GB, $380
- 100 GB, $470
Overage Charges: After your high-speed data allotments are used, all data usage is slowed to a maximum of 128Kbps (2G speed) for the rest of the bill cycle.
If you go over your allotted data on one of these plans you will be charged an additional $20/300 mb on the 300 mb plan, or $15/1 GB on all other plans.
Rollover Data: Unused data is rolled over into the next month and expires one month after rolling over.
Verizon monthly data rates
- S: 2 GB, $35
- M: 4 GB, $50
- L: 8 GB (+2GB per line), $70
- XL: 16 GB (+2GB per line), $90
- XXL: 24GB (+2GB per line), $110
- 30GB (+2GB per line), $135
- 40GB (+2GB per line), $180
- 50GB (+2GB per line), $225
- 60GB (+2GB per line), $270
- 80GB (+2GB per line), $360
- 100GB (+2GB per line), $450
Overage Charges: If you go over your data limit, Verizon charges $15 per GB (rounded up). This means if you have a 6 GB plan and use 6.1 GB, Verizon rounds up and charges you an additional $15 overage fee for a full extra GB of data for that month.
Rollover Data: Verizon now offers carryover data with every data plan.
What about Verizon's Unlimited plan?
The brand new unlimited data plan from Verizon sounds like a wonderful deal at first glance. For $80 a person, $70 per line for two lines, $54 per line for three lines, or $45 per line for four lines or more, you get unlimited data, phone calls, and text messages. There's also a $5 discount applied if you sign up for paperless billing and auto pay. This plan includes HD video streaming (we're unclear if that means 1080p or 720p) and hotspot capabilities, but there's fine print:
4G LTE only. We may manage your network usage to ensure a quality experience all customers, and may prioritize your data behind some Verizon customers during times/places of network congestion. Not available for machine-to-machine services. Mobile hotspot/tethering reduced to 3G speeds after 10GB/month; domestic data roaming at 2G speeds; int'l data reduced to 2G speeds after 500MB/day. If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Canada or Mexico, use of those services in those countries may be removed or limited. Discounts not available.
Also, after using up 22GB (we're still not clear if that's per line or per account), Verizon will "prioritize usage behind other customers," which it's been known to do with its existing, grandfathered-in unlimited data customers.
Verizon's other data plans are still cheaper in the long run if you account for the activation fees, especially if you're not looking for that much data. And anyway, if your main objective is to keep your family honest about how much data they use, getting a limited plan will require fewer headaches. The Unlimited plan is worth considering, however, if there is someone in the family who often travels, since the plan comes with international roaming.
Does AT&T have an Unlimited plan?
AT&T's unlimited-data plan is only available for DirectTV subscribers, and that comes as a packaged deal. Mobile hotspot capablities aren't part of the deal, either.
How do talk and text work on a shared plan on AT&T and Verizon?
Both AT&T and Verizon include unlimited talk and text with their shared plans.With AT&T if you purchase a 10 GB or higher plan, you also get free talk and text to Mexico and Canada, and no roaming charges while in Mexico.
Verizon includes unlimited talk and text for all plans, in addition to the ability to call Mexico and Canada and use your device in those two countries if you purchase a 12GB or higher plan.
What perks come with share plans from AT&T and Verizon?
Great question! After all, who doesn't love a deal?
AT&T offers DirecTV, essentially satellite TV, with access to local and network shows, as well as a DVR. If you subscribe, you get unlimited data (though after 22GB of usage, AT&T will slow you down).
Verizon can bundle services together, which could be helpful if you're also interested in having a home phone and/or a TV hookup. The carrier also offer a loyalty program called Verizon My Rewards+, which allows you to earn points when you pay your bill on time or order products directly from Big Red. You can use these points to put toward gift cards at restaurants, receive discounts on products, or use them for travel rewards.
Which carrier's shared plan is right for your family?
Here a few things to consider when you're choosing the carrier that's right for you and your family. We'll use two smartphones and two tablets on a plan for comparison.
If you want the cheapest plan that offers the best deal, that's Verizon. If you sign up for the 8GB a month deal for two people, Verizon will throw in 2GB extra of data for each device. That's $70 a month plus $60 for the four devices you'll have on the plan — a total of $130 before taxes. AT&T's pricing for the same lineup, by comparison, would cost $160 before taxes, since it's $100 for just 10GB of data.
However, if you pay $10 more you can get an even better deal at Verizon. The 16GB data plan starts at $110. If you add on those four aforementioned devices, it comes out to $170 before taxes. You'll have to avoid going over your data limit on AT&T, however, since the carrier will slow your connection speed for the billing cycle. On the other hand, Verizon will likely attempt to sell you on its Safety Mode option if you hit your data cap, which will cost you extra in the long run. Thus is the penalty for being a data hog.
If you have many devices, Verizon's bulk data plans become more of a deal. The 24GB + 2GB per line deal is great for four devices. That's $170 for 8GB of data per device. That's a ton of reading on transit!
It's all a blur
Shopping for deals at your carrier is a tough time. A good tip of the hat is to take the time to walk in to your nearest kiosk or brick and mortar to see if any associates can strike up a better deal.
If you'd rather just shop online and this page isn't helping you for whatever reason, give Whistle Out a try. It's a fantastic resource for shopping for wireless plans, including smaller budget carriers.
Reader comments
AT&T vs. Verizon: Best Share Plan
Can someone else confirm that with the new unlimited plan with Verizon, they do not accept employer discount? They told me this at the store yesterday so was just wondering anyone else tried it also.
This article is horribly outdated. Verizon no longer offers the XL and above plans since they introduced Unlimited.
AT&T mobile share also includes international texting for free just like verizon.
Shared data plans may work for some, but sharing sucks. I want my own data, to keep it if I don't use it, and no contract. Seems like most of the comments here are from people with individual plans which the article is not about. Line access fees and overages makes these plans unreliable for most families. Either you overbuy the amount of data you need and then lose it at the end of 30 or 60 days, or you don't buy enough and get hit with overage charges. Neither is a viable option and even the most disciplined of families get bitten by this scheme. These plans seem to be great for the carrier, but provide little confidence for the customers whom are consistently trying to manage a data pool among their loved ones policing when and what they can use their data for.
[Can I watch this video this month? Can I send this video, photo, game, etc to my friend? Can she view the content or will she have to wait until next month? Data caps add fear, uncertainty, and doubt. They stifle people's confidence in using the internet, and slow the rate of innovation of data intensive apps. If data caps, especially shared ones that add fear and lower confidence, become the standard then the next generation of mobile based applications will never get adopted.] Paraphrased from blogphilofilms on YouTube.
T-mobile is a much better deal than either of those 2 carriers. You get binge free, music freedom, rollover for a year not just a month, all of Canada and Mexico, still true unlimited data. T-mobile is far superior to either of those two carriers.
Posted via the Android Central App
Unfortunately this article has absolutely nothing to do with T-Mobile. Thanks
Love Google Fi !
Biggest thing to note for me is the bonus data available on Verizon. If you watch for the promos (I did, for once) you can snag double data for life. I just upgraded to 36gb of data for the same price as the 18gb plan. Made me ultimately choose to stay with them instead of shopping.
-Shawn
Noting the world one S-Pen at a time
Same here...got the 40 for 20 with Verizon and with the employee discount, pay about $120 a month for the plan. Not to mention its under their old line rates so I'm paying 15 instead of 20 per line so it's a really good deal. I know Tmobile offers lower rates and the comfort of unlimited data, but Verizon has been much more reliable and worth the extra few bucks
Posted via the Android Central App
Between the 2, just go with the service that has the strongest data signal in your area.
Why even waste any money on these expensive company's, when Cricket Wireless offers unlimited everything for 65 dollars and it runs on one of the networks mention here, At&T.
Posted via the Android Central App
Because you're limited to 8mbps, are on the bottom of the priority pole, can't roam and have to purchase your phones at full retail with no financing option which is difficult for many people. Not to mention, customer service is nonexistent with many of these prepaid carriers. It's another reason they can achieve these price points, low overhead.
Just to elaborate on the roaming point. A lot of people don't realize that even the largest carriers lease spectrum in certain areas where they don't have coverage in a given area. Only reason I mention this is because many people equate roaming to out of the country, which is not the case within the continental U.S..
ATT ruins everything they touch.
All in all, ATT is more expensive than VZW when you consider they charge a premium for their handsets. That premium can be anywhere from $30 to $130 on android devices compared to other carriers. Use the Note 5 as an example. On launch ATT was charging $829.99 compared to VZW who was charging $699 for the same handset. They also mentioned ATT's unlimited data, which is fine if you're already a DirecTv subscriber wbut when you consider they have poor internet services, you end paying way more in comparison to a typical tiered data plan.
AT&T's unlimited data plan also doesn't allow tethering, something not mentioned in the article.
We ended up going back to AT&T over Verizon. It's about $10 more for a comparable plan, but I got tired of the occasional LTE glitch on Verizon dropping us back to their slow 3G and therefore causing voice/data to *not* work at the same time. I also found that thanks to AT&T's roaming agreements, they actually have better coverage in a couple of areas we visit infrequently.
8 mbps works great for me, never had issues. You also don't need their phones, you can connect your own, and if you do buy from them, use a credit card... that's financial help.
Posted via the Android Central App
Anyone who imagines that credit card rates as opposed to 0% APR constitutes "financial help" is clearly one of the suckers the credit card banks rely on.
I've been really happy on cricket too. 3 smartphones prepaid (one an s6 for 1/2 price on black friday through cricket) for $90/mo and 2.5 gb per line. Closest on these plans would be 6GB shared and that would $120/month on verizon or 5gb shared for $125 on ATT. I haven't found coverage to be much of a problem and the higher speed is really not that big of deal for me when I'm just web browsing or checking an app. I don't know what areas it doesn't roam too but it hasn't been a problem for us so far. We are moving soon and I would have just put us all on the tmobile but the area doesn't great coverage with them. If cricket doesn't cover there, I'll look at something else.
There aren't many areas in the US where AT&T is roaming - at least where a majority of the population is - so it's a non-issue for most, but something to be aware of when traveling. https://www.cricketwireless.com/map.html
If you are thinking about switching for any carrier, just get a cheap phone off of E-Bay and get a month-to-month plan to see if the next carrier works better for you.
Before I left VZW I had both a VZW phone and an AT&T phone in my pocket for a month while was traveling across the US. It was rare that both phones didn't have the same coverage. For those times where only one of them did have coverage, it wasn't always VZW. I know VZW has the best coverage, but to me it's not worth that extra money just to have that little better coverage.
I switched to AT&T when they had a sale for double the data for the same price. With the sale, I'm now sharing 30gb for $130, plus I have rollover (this month I have 42gb available) and saving $100 a month compared to my VZW account.
Hey Teddgram, like your post and your process for choosing. Personally, I use Verizon for better rural coverage but I have been following TMobile and their band 12 rollout. It's coming to South East Louisiana soon and I want to test it when it comes. Thanks for the post.
No, no, no. No being rational. No well thought out comments. This is the Carrier flame war theater. You are elevating the conversation. Have you no shame?
They both rape customers.
Posted via the Android Central App
I have both AT&T and Verizon (work), and have tried all but Sprint within the last year, and I can tell you it's completely consensual...
lolol
left big red for project Fi. never been happier.
N5x on Fi Network here
I'm hoping I fall in love with the next Nexus!
"If you have many devices consider the Verizon plan as it's per-device fee is lower than AT&T's."
If you have many devices then you likely need a larger data bucket, making AT&T's per-device fee lower in most scenarios that include "many devices".
The $5 wearable/accessories is def my fave perk on VZW. Two watches for me and another for my daughter, all for less that I would spend on one delicious sushi roll..... I rarely use data except when on vacation or on the road. Don't watch Neflix on my phone because I have a job during the day and have several big TV's for that..
Yes
Posted via the Android Central App
Reading this makes me laugh and furious at the same time. Who thought that was even possible
Posted via the Android Central App
300mb/$20?! Or here's another good one, 50gig/$375?! Oh that's a good one thx for the laugh
Posted via the Android Central App
Remember when all data was unlimited with 3G networks for a couple years from 2009-11, and now it so limited and soo Premium and soo expensive to maintain. When in reality the newer networks are more easier to maintain and data is unlimited and the only problem is congestion because they don't want to put up more LTE towers because they are cheap and would barely affect their bottom dollar, but there is no reward for them to do so except make customers happier.
Both of these carriers suck, it's just how it is.....
You have convinced me with your brilliant comment.........
So does "your" carrier where I live (in fact, where most people live)....
Because they have the best coverage?
Posted via the Android Central App
They SUCK your wallet dry. Verizon butt rapes you and then charges you $20 for the Lube.