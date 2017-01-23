Traveling internationally is extremely exciting, but can also make you cringe at your cellular bill.
AT&T is completely simplifying and improving its international data plans this week by moving to a flat daily fee structure, replacing its previous offering of charging you based on megabytes of data and minutes of calls. The new plan, called the "International Day Pass", simply charges you $10 per day to use your phone in any supported roaming country.
The new plan closely mirrors what Verizon switched to several months ago, which also charges you $10 per day to access your monthly domestic data bucket. Now on AT&T, when you add the International Day Pass to your account, it's automatically activated whenever you travel abroad and auto-renews each day you remain out of the country (unless you cancel it outright). You're only charged when you spend time internationally, which gives you a seamless experience.
Prior to the change, you would have to load your account with buckets of 200, 400, or 800MB of data for up to $120. Now, that $120 that used to only get you 800MB of data can instead give you 12 consecutive days of worry-free international roaming, drawing from the monthly data you pay for already.
The only caveat on the plan is about data usage while abroad, which incidentally is exactly the same as Verizon's international roaming terms:
International Day Pass feature may be removed if international voice, text, or data usage exceeds 50% of total voice, text, or data usage for two consecutive months.
So under those terms, that means you can't go 2 months straight using a majority of your data internationally using the International Day Pass. An odd restriction for sure, considering you're paying for your domestic data plan and paying again to access that plan internationally. If you take a few international trips over the course of 2 months, you could easily break this rule, so be aware of this restriction.
Reader comments
Sounds pretty good. I don't travel that frequently, so it's a good deal for me.
So will there be no restrictions on those of us worth unlimited data?
Did they also match Verizon's plan for using your phone from Canada? Verizon is $10/day in most countries, but only $2/day in Canada and Mexico (then uses your plan's normal data allowance). Living within a reasonable drive to the border, this is the more important pricing issue for me for weekend getaways.
AT&T has offered free Canada/Mexico use with certain plans, and I assume that'll still be offered.
Makes me like my Rogers Roam like home plan more!
Only costs me $5 a day and includes my home package data and calling.
10 bucks a day is crazy!!
Maybe I am just cheap, but $10 a day seems ridiculously expensive for data. I travel outside the US 6-8 months out of the year and usually buy a local sim where possible. I doubt I've spent more than $20-$25 a month for at least 1 GB of data, as opposed to $300 a month for much less. And free WiFi is practically everywhere these days (in hotels, restaurants, cafes, bus terminals, even public spaces like parks and plazas) so that mobile data almost isn't necessary - almost.
Under both the Rogers and Fido Roam plans, it is $10.00 per day for International travel in supported countries and $5.00 per day in the USA. Both rates are capped so that you only pay for 10 consecutive days each month so that the max you would pay is $50.00 for USA travel and $100.00 for International travel respectively if you're away for more than 10 days. The plans use your normal monthly data allocation and minutes/ texts.