AT&T says it just launched a new 5G network. It didn't.
In one fell swoop, AT&T has all but undermined — and potentially ruined — the nascent brand that is 5G. The next-generation wireless standard, which hasn't even been finalized yet, is set to roll out in earnest starting in 2019 or 2020. And even then, what we'll see in the early days is a hybrid of what will eventually be the next way we connect to the internet on our phones and in our homes.
That hasn't stopped AT&T from beginning its campaign to sully the still-whole notion of 5G with its new campaign promoting its "5G Evolution" network rolling out in Austin, Texas and, soon, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville and San Francisco.
5G Evolution, according to AT&T, is still entirely based on 4G LTE. There is nothing — nothing — in its current incarnation that has to do with what will eventually become 5G. Instead, it incorporates the same advanced 4G LTE features that T-Mobile, in its own admittedly bravuro way, has been touting for the past few months: 3x carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM modulations.
We talked about these technologies back at MWC, which Qualcomm is using to promote its new X16 modem inside the Snapdragon 835 platform which, in perfect conditions, should allow speeds approaching 1Gbps. AT&T is merely capitalizing on the release of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, the first devices in North America to support such speeds, to move the ball forward, just as it did prior to the release of LTE when it began telling customers its network supported 4G.
Fortunately, consumers aren't stupid, and will likely see through this publicity stunt. A name change alone can't — or shouldn't — convince people that AT&T's network is superior to T-Mobile's or Verizon's. Indeed, AT&T has far better coverage than T-Mobile in most of the country, and has fewer legacy problems with handsets than Verizon given its GSM roots. It's unfortunate that AT&T, likely concerned with customer churn to T-Mobile, has resorted to these naming gimmicks, which will likely confuse some people and irritate others.
Reader comments
AT&T has just ruined 5G for the rest of the mobile industry
Welcome to 5G then ATT...lol
Hmmmm headline is a weeee bit over the top
+1
yeah, I fell for it too. Good on you, Android Central.
Why bad mouth att in the title though? Lol
There should be naming regulations in place for this stuff.
It's all branding, they haven't ruined anything. When true 5g comes out it'll be called something different and nobody will care about what at&t is doing now.
Yep just like they did 4G when all it was was HSPA+. Then they came with 4G LTE.
Seems like someone is caring what AT$T is doing now. Hence the title of this article.
Surprised they can get away with this. When Three UK tried to advertise their HSPA+ network as 3.9G the advertising standards agency told them they had to stop when EE complained it was misleading.
"advertising standards" - something nonexistent in the U.S....
"standards" something else that's missing
A better question: Why do we need 5G?
Sitting in my house with WiFi turned off I get 65Mbps down on T-Mobile. That's fast enough to stream 13 HD or 6 4K Netflix movies simultaneously. I can download a 2 hour podcast in about 10 seconds, a 5MB Mp3 in less than a second. Shouldn't the carriers be working on getting LTE to more places rather than sink money into technology to produce mobile speeds nobody needs?
Just imagine what you can do with a connection much, much faster than that. For example, live, 360 degree, 8K streaming wherein you can have a conversation with another person and literally feel like they are standing there in front of you, right from your $15 Cardboard or Daydream headset. Plus, bogged down networks will be a thing of the past when you can download a movie in an instant. You take 2 seconds of network time where today you're taking 20 minutes or whatever. The implications are huge. The new paradigm will have an even greater impact than 2G to 3G or 3G to 4G.
I agree that getting more widespread implementation of existing tech, which is more than sufficient for damn near everything these days, is more important than pushing new tech. But this is just a marketing stunt by AT&T, and the carriers aren't the ones doing most of the R&D on new wireless technology anyway. Most of the work there is done by hardware and software companies, not service providers. The bleeding edge wireless tech is always going to be leagues ahead of what current consumers have a use for, but Qualcomm shouldn't slow down their research department just because T-Mobile doesn't have LTE in Fartsville, PA yet.
"Fortunately, consumers aren't stupid..."
Ahahaha good one!
Why are we suprised by this. They did the same thing with their 4G branding (or faux G as they were known then). AT&T, same old dog, same old tricks.
I do feel like this will swing many customers who don't know the technical side of things. I have many co-workers who tout many marketing campaigns as tech fact, and use that as their buying reasons, when in reality they are being mislead. False advertising laws should be used to go after tech terms like this that are misused.
I don't know about that, lots of consumers who have no clue about all this stuff will fall for this gimmick.
Same exact thing happened with 4g so we shouldn't be surprised. It's almost like there should be some sort of regulatory body to enforce standards and protect consumers. Oh right, I forgot...regulations are bad because um... free markets and um.... something something snowflakes something um... small government. /s
I'm sure John Legere will promptly make fools out of AT&T management. Nothing to worry about other than avoiding the blood splatters from Randall and his crew once John has fired off a few cutting tweets.
"Fortunately, consumers aren't stupid, and will likely see through this publicity stunt."
AC readers will see this, however, I really think the average Joe Consumer is going to think they are getting a superior network if AT&T does a major marketing push on this.
Yep, especially when the other providers start doing the same thing, because no one wants to be the only company not offering "5G." Remember when AT&T (and T-Mobile too, I think) branded their HSPA+ service as 4G? Everyone here gave them no end of crap for it, but people who don't spend a bunch it time on tech blogs had no good reason to believe that AT&T's 4G was any different from Verizon's.
...for the purpose of this comment, let's forget that HSPA+ was really a lot better than Verizon's very early LTE implementation.
Verizon when they first launched LTE it was blazing fast around Fargo, ND. My buddy got his first 4G phone in 2011 and had over 50Mb/s download speeds, better then the fastest internet you could get at home around here at the time. Its what got me to leave T-Mobile.
By the end of 2012 early 2013, it slowed to a crawl, now we've got nearly 70Mb/s download speeds again.
Yeah, LTE was really fast in Philly when it first launched, too. But holy crap, those early LTE radios were terrible power hogs. And it took Verizon ages to sort the simultaneous data and phone call issue.
This.
As someone who works in a phone store, I can tell you that many regular people don't know what 3G or 4G LTE is or what the difference may be. They just know they have bars or they don't. As long as the internet works they don't care.
I am switching because 5 is better than 4
Classic america, all loud advertising, marketing and buzz words, with zero substance or dignity.
Page shifted so more ads could load as i was hitting reply to a different comment. Awesome! Lesson learned. Ad block re-enabled for androidcentral.com :: thumbs up ::
You under estimate peoples stupidity. Apple called its iPhone 4 the iPhone 4g to make people believe that it can use 4g speeds,which it couldn't. Steve Jobs said that they named it 4g because it was fourth generation and apple didn't mean to mislead people. Yeah right. People are stupid by nature, that's why we're stuck with trump for 4 years.
Is that really a true statement? AT&T has better coverage on 'most' of the map? All I know is that in Los Angeles and Orange Country which is adjacent to Los Angeles...as well as my experience in San Fran and New Jersey...I had many drop calls per month on AT&T. It was a nightmare and became a joke within my family. With both Verizon and Tmobile in those same areas...I had/have only about 1 drop call every 6 months. BIg difference to me.
Anyway, I'm still waiting for Tmobile to roll out their 5G network in Los Angeles which is supposed to be one of the first markets to get it. Until then, it's just a bunch of marketing nonsense and hype.
Consumers will see through it? Now that is funny.
Customers are stupid, this gives AT&T a marketing edge.
AT&T and T- Mobile called their old networks 4G while Verizon was selling actual LTE as 4G.
"Fortunately, consumers aren't stupid, and will likely see through this publicity stunt."
Unfortunately most consumers won't know the difference and are very likely to trust whatever ATT tells them.
A desperate attempt probably because T-Mobile is stealing its customers. As a former AT&T customer, I can definitely say I'd never go back to them.
Haven't we been here before? I remember some US carriers trying to pass off HSDPA+ as "4G" a few years back.
Marketing departments always take the Humpy Dumpty approach to language (“when I use a word it means just what I choose it to mean”)...
well at least they pretty much own the 5g spectrum when it does actually come about.