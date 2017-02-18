Android 7.0 Nougat is rolling out to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge on America's second-biggest carrier.

After T-Mobile, it is now AT&T's turn to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. Last year's most popular flagship is also one of the last to get updated to the not-exactly-the-latest-but-better-than-nothing version of Android, after a length beta period that began in late 2016.

Along with Nougat's requisite improvements, including a native multi-window mode and improvements to notifications, Samsung has also toned down some of its more garish colors, opting for simple whites and blues, and the phone now defaults to 1080p to save some much-needed battery.

The update is rolling out to AT&T customers now, and with T-Mobile already on its way, we just have Verizon and Sprint (and a few of the smaller carriers) to go before the rollout is complete.