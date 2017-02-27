Looks like somebody woke up over at AT&T.
Thanks to Verizon Wireless, and by extension T-Mobile, it looks like cellular plans without data caps are becoming popular again. While Big Red and Magenta continue to sling bad insults at each other on Twitter over which company is "the best," a lot of folks subscribed to the other carriers were wondering when an actually competitive response to these new plans would arise.
We've seen Sprint try and fail to offer something interesting, but now it's AT&T's turn up to the plate again. Here's how its new plans break down.
AT&T's big flagship unlimited plan is fairly competitive. You pay $90 for a single line of "unlimited" with a 22GB cap before speed throttling and 10GB of tethering before speed throttling. Adding a second line brings the monthly total to $145 monthly, with the option to add more lines for an additional $20 each. If you are a DirecTV or U-Verse subscriber, you are eligible for a $25 monthly bill credit under this deal.
There is also an Unlimited Choice plan, for those a little more budget conscious. This is an "unlimited" plan that restricts all data access to 3Mbps as a top speed, and automatically scales all streaming video down to 480p. This plan runs $60 monthly for a single line, and $155 monthly for four lines. There's no U-Verse bill credit attached to this plan, but it doesn't seem to have an upper limit on the 3Mbps speeds.
These plans, which AT&T will roll out on March 2, are a great deal more competitive than the original response to Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile. While it's a little odd to see this weird form of corporate peer pressure spread across the cellular landscape, it does seem like these plans are genuinely better for users.
Reader comments
The new plan is cheaper if you're subscribed with direct tv with 4 lines right ? The bill goes down to $140 with four lines. With $25 bill credit.
Now that there's tethering allowed, it might finally work for me. Any idea if you can use your corporate discount with this? That would be a huge difference for me.
I chatted with an AT&T rep last week and she told me my corporate discount will apply to the Unlimited data plan. Verizon on the other hand was a no go for the Corporate discount. I was considering switching to Verizon because they do not limit the video quality on their unlimited data plan but the no corporate discount killed it for me. AT&T video quality max resolution of 480p on their unlimited data plan sucks.
The discount was for the old unlimited plans, this is a new one.
Also, you can turn off data saver or whatever it is called to stream at normal resolution.
You can, but it is only off of like $60 of the plan I think. I have unlimited and get $12 off with my 20% discount. It's $60 for the plan, $45 per line or something like that.
Yes, the corporate discount only applied to the first $60.
The fine print says you will be reduced after 10GB while tethering and "possibly" after 22GB of normal use "if" on a busy tower. Mixed results on the old unlimited plan according to people on reddit, some were reduced, some weren't. I reached it once and was reduced.
This is definitely something for me to consider now.
It was fast speed with caps, now back to 3G speed with unlimited.
3 Mbps is even slower than their own throttled mvno Cricket which has an unlimited plan that costs only $5 more per month...
Yup. Cricket is like 8M down, right?
Yup. 3mbps plus media streaming throttling sounds like a joke.
But if your in a good Tmo coverage is better for you isn't Tmo still a better deal? Unless you have their cable TV I guess?
What about Direct TV Now subscribers? Plus Corporate discounts?
