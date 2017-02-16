AT&T is matching its competitors by opening up unlimited data to everyone.
AT&T has decided to throw up its proverbial hands after a week of intense competition in the mobile space, saying that as of February 17 its unlimited plan, which is currently only available to DirecTV customers, will be expanded to all postpaid customers.
Starting tomorrow, AT&T1 will launch a new AT&T Unlimited plan. The plan will be available to all consumer and business postpaid AT&T wireless customers.
The new AT&T Unlimited Plan will include unlimited talk, text and data on 4 lines for $180. Business customers can also take advantage of their additional corporate discount. You can also make unlimited calls from the U.S. to Canada and Mexico, and send unlimited texts to over 120 countries. Plus, customers on this plan can talk, text and use data in Canada and Mexico with no roaming charges when they add the Roam North America feature for no additional charge.
Prices remain unchanged — it's still $100 for the first line and $40 for the others, with a $40 monthly discount on the fourth after two billing cycles. That's considerably more than T-Mobile's and Sprint's options, but at $180 for four lines is right in line with Verizon, which AT&T considers its biggest competitor (though it shouldn't given how many postpaid customers it is losing to T-Mobile).
Unfortunately, unlike T-Mobile's most recent move, AT&T's unlimited plan includes its data-compressing Stream Saver feature, which lowers video quality to 480p by default. And there's no tethering, which is disappointing, especially when the other three big carriers include at least some tethering in their unlimited plans.
Are you switching to AT&T, or to this plan if you're already a customer, now that its unlimited plan is open to everyone? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
glad to see all of this comp, but i have 5 lines, I did some pricing, and Tmobile is going to be the winner for me
Likewise on AT&T with five lines, and I don't think this is going to give my family much initiative to switch.
Cricket works great for my family. I get 8 GB and the other 3 lines get 3 GB. All 4 lines for a total of $110. Everyone is happy
No word on tethering. I'm on AT&T and it's looking like I may jump ship for Verizon because I really want to have some tethering for travel.
Go for it. Verizon gives you a ton of stuff to switch, plus now free flagships if you trade on flagships from other carriers. :) Plus referral bonus if you tell em I referred you lol
Heard there's no tethering included on the AT&T plan which is stupid
I just upgraded to the share 25GB plan. I have 4 lines so $20 more may not be entirely too bad even though they will still throttle at 22 GB.
Except you can't tether, if that's important to you, keep the 25GB plan.
Tether sucks. It's the reason why I have the Surface 3 LTE. Tether from my experience has never been stellar.
The 22gb throttle is per line
I know. It's still throttling.
So Tmobile finally got a good enough network to take customers from Verizon/AT&T forcing Verizon to compete, which forced Tmobile to make their deal better, than AT&T had to step up.
I have zero desire to use AT&T, Tmobile still doesn't have network in my area, and Verizon has hidden the fact that if you move to unlimited all tablets on the account increase in monthly cost.
So no unlimited for me, cheapest option is to stay on a Verizons tiered pricing, but glad to see the competition anyways.
The tablet increase was mentioned in every single article about their new plan. So it must not be very hidden.
Well we all knew this was coming (yawns 😴)
Wow no way. Didn't see that coming. Lol
Lol AT&T .... Thnx Legere
Nice to see them doing it been with att for all my life . But there just gonna throttle you if you go over there alloted amount of data . So I'm good with 20 hard gigs on 4 lines with wifi at home and work we never use more than 10 gigs each month
Competition causing unlimited data to come back for all. Awesome! :).
Im on their go pro plan for 55.00 and my data rolls over and I never use more than 2-3 gigs a month and thats pushing it I always have every month over 13 gigs of data to burn but I dont know how people use so much when they are usually on wifi.
Great news for those who need it but I'll be sticking with T-Mobile. Better prices, speed and great coverage where I live, work and play
Need to update the article yesterday now that all 4 have changed their plans.
So...more expensive by comparison, no tethering, and video compression by default (do the other biggies do this last one?).
Seems like a fail to me.
Yay AT&T now can someone give a prepaid plan fake unlimited data?