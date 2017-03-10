Get unlimited data for your AT&T GoPhone!

AT&T prepaid GoPhone customers who are sick and tired of having to manage their data usage have a new option. AT&T is now offering an unlimited data GoPhone plan for only $60 a month, after you sign up for AutoPay. This unlimited data is available even when you're travelling to Canada or Mexico, which is pretty great.

However, the unlimited does come with a caveat: data rates are limited to 3Mbps. That's more than enough speed to surf the web and connect with friends on all your favorite social media apps, but video streaming is limited to standard definition and capped at 1.5Mbps.

If you don't think you'll be able to get your full money's worth out of that unlimited data plan, AT&T is also offering a $40 GoPhone plan with 6GB of high-speed data.

The unlimited plan takes over GoPhone's previous $60 plan, which offered 8GB of high-speed data, after which the service was throttled to 128kbps. AT&T says that most customers will be very happy with the two new options, but it's unclear why the company isn't offering a slightly more expensive non-unlimited option with more high-speed LTE data, since 3Mbps isn't exactly speedy in this day and age.

If these plans feel like the right fit for you or your family, you can check out the available phones here, or look into bringing your own phone over to the plan.

