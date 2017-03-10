Get unlimited data for your AT&T GoPhone!
AT&T prepaid GoPhone customers who are sick and tired of having to manage their data usage have a new option. AT&T is now offering an unlimited data GoPhone plan for only $60 a month, after you sign up for AutoPay. This unlimited data is available even when you're travelling to Canada or Mexico, which is pretty great.
However, the unlimited does come with a caveat: data rates are limited to 3Mbps. That's more than enough speed to surf the web and connect with friends on all your favorite social media apps, but video streaming is limited to standard definition and capped at 1.5Mbps.
If you don't think you'll be able to get your full money's worth out of that unlimited data plan, AT&T is also offering a $40 GoPhone plan with 6GB of high-speed data.
The unlimited plan takes over GoPhone's previous $60 plan, which offered 8GB of high-speed data, after which the service was throttled to 128kbps. AT&T says that most customers will be very happy with the two new options, but it's unclear why the company isn't offering a slightly more expensive non-unlimited option with more high-speed LTE data, since 3Mbps isn't exactly speedy in this day and age.
If these plans feel like the right fit for you or your family, you can check out the available phones here, or look into bringing your own phone over to the plan.
More: Which unlimited plan should you buy? AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint
Reader comments
AT&T adds unlimited data option for prepaid GoPhone customers
We just have T-mobile One! (Postpaid). If the coverage is good in our area its the best deal going IMO!
How is this the best deal when its capped at 3mb?
Nice reading comprehension you have there. He said he has T-Mobiles plan and if it works well it's the best deal. It is not capped at 3 like GoPhone.
3mbps? What a joke. $35 with autopay on H2O wireless gets me 8gb with no throttle on data caps.
Excuse me while I fire up my windows 98 PC and reply to this post via Netscape, connected on my 56k modem. Mom!!! Hang up the phone, I'm on the internet!!!! ******
Mom, the meatloaf!! Where's the meatloaf?!?!
It is a joke for $60.
I have the $45 a month, 4 GB plan and they just added 2 GB to the amount of data I've used this month. I guess I shouldn't be surprised.
I think the $45 plan is still not capped, is that correct?
I saw this earlier then seen the 3mb cap space and to think that Cricket is twice as fast on the same network ATT get ya sh*t together.
With all these different "unlimited" plans, that seem change to every week nowadays, I wonder how many people really need unlimited data bc all they do is IG, Facebook, Snapchat, etc. I'm on ATT with 15 gb share data for three lines- myself, wife, and mom. We use between 10-11 gb/month. Between wifi at home and work we never go over... Granted, while some people may need MORE data for work stuff idk how some people use 30gb on a single line per month if they're just playing on their phones. Also, I don't do social media at all and I work FT and go to school PT. I guess some people have a lot more free time on their hands than others. My $0.02
Here is an example. Unlimited on my phone has nothing to do with "free time on my hands". I have it because there is no ISP with unlimited data available to me in my area. Middleofnowhere means satellite internet for me and I would hit throttling on my wifi every month if not for using my phone's data often. Most people have wifi to do most data intensive stuff, but not all.