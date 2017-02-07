The ZenFone 3s Max doubles up as a power bank.

ASUS launched the ZenFone 3 Max in India last November, and is now rolling out an updated variant dubbed the ZenFone 3s Max (ZC521TL) with a larger 5000mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The phone retails for ₹14,999 ($220), and will be available online and offline stores starting today in Black and Sand Gold color options.

The ZenFone 3s Max offers a 5.2-inch 720p display, MediaTek MT6750 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP camera at the back, 8MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, and 4G connectivity. The phone's main selling point is the 5000mAh battery, which can be used to charge up other devices should the need arise. Nougat is also a welcome addition, but the phone loses out to the likes of the Redmi Note 4 and Honor 6X when it comes to value for money.

