ASUS' upcoming phone will feature the Snapdragon 835 and dual cameras.

Ahead of CES, ASUS is teasing an upcoming phone in the ZenFone series that will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC. In a tweet, the company revealed that it will unveil a phone powered by the 10nm SoC later this week.

We'll know more about the processor itself at Qualcomm's keynote, which is scheduled for January 3. ASUS' event is slated for January 4, which is when we'll see this year's ZenFone series break cover. Not much else is known about the device, but ASUS is also talking up dual cameras and virtual reality. With the event just a few days away, we'll know more later this week. Who's excited?