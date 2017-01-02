ASUS' upcoming phone will feature the Snapdragon 835 and dual cameras.
Ahead of CES, ASUS is teasing an upcoming phone in the ZenFone series that will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC. In a tweet, the company revealed that it will unveil a phone powered by the 10nm SoC later this week.
Level up! World's best processor now fully unleashed the potential! Save the date: 01.04.17 #ASUS #ZenFone #Zennovation #CES2017! pic.twitter.com/c6WuavRiHT— ASUS (@ASUS) January 2, 2017
We'll know more about the processor itself at Qualcomm's keynote, which is scheduled for January 3. ASUS' event is slated for January 4, which is when we'll see this year's ZenFone series break cover. Not much else is known about the device, but ASUS is also talking up dual cameras and virtual reality. With the event just a few days away, we'll know more later this week. Who's excited?
Considering they never made the 3 available in the US, and overpriced the laser into the same bracket, is hard to get excited about Asus
Forecast:
It will be priced at like $899 and they will wonder why no one buys any...Think people are still willing to spend $1000 every year for a phone? Ask Apple...Sales are beginning to slide hard and lock in at that rate...
Phone's still need to be subsidized by carriers. More so more than ever as prices increase. Unless manufacturers just aren't going to sell anymore and tech has stagnated to a point where there's no reason to buy new stuff....