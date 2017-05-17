Google Assistant is getting much more functional.

Google Assistant expanded to millions of Android devices earlier this year, with the service now installed on over 100 million. At I/O 2017, Google is introducing new features to make the Assistant much more functional.

According to Google, over 70% of all Assistant requests are expressed through natural language queries, with many of them being follow-up questions. Google is making the AI assistant more conversational and giving users new input methods — you'll be able to finally type to ask Assistant questions on your phone.

Another key feature coming to Assistant is Google Lens integration. You'll be able to point Assistant at a sign, and it will use Google Lens to automatically translate text from street signs, menus, and more. The Assistant will also recognize tickets, music, calendar appointments, and you have the ability to add the details to your calendar.

Google is looking to bring Assistant to more devices, including TVs, wearables, and cars. The service will be making its way to third-party devices, including the iPhone. Assistant is also picking up support for new languages — French, German, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese will be added by the summer; with Italian, Spanish, and Korean available by the end of the year.

