AC's Managing Editor answers your questions in a new forum!

Everyone has a story. How they got where they are, and what they want to do next. I have been very lucky to be able to do a lot of wonderful and interesting things in my life, and it's a privilege to be able to write for a living, turning some of those experiences into narratives.

The humble editor and his favorite t-shirt.

But tech isn't all there is, and after the success of Ask Jerry (the dopest place to get your questions answered), we thought it would be a good idea to expand the idea to include some other editors, beginning with, well, me.

Introducing Ask Daniel, the most caffeinated place to get your questions answered!

I love hearing from the people that visit this site every day, and there's nothing better than building a relationship out of a community that has been here for a long time. Android Central's forums are vital and alive, and they're full of inquisitive and intelligent people looking for, and offering, thoughtful and intelligent answers every day. I hope I can add a small amount to that general knowledge base. With ☕️ in hand. I drink way too much of it.

If you're curious about my first phones or what inspires me to write about Android, join me in the forums!

Join me in the Ask Daniel forums!