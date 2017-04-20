It may seem silly to jump from phone to phone, but some people are thinking of switching from the Pixel to the Galaxy S8 or LG G6. Are you?
The Pixel is only six months old, but there are plenty of owners looking toward the next big thing, be it from Google itself in the form of a Pixel sequel, or Samsung's and LG's latest salvos, the Galaxy S8 and G6, respectively.
Over on our forums, Aquila asks, "Ok Pixel owners - the S8 is here. Who's jumping ship?" Obviously, not everyone has the luxury to switch phones every six months, but some are taking their disgust at the idea one step further:
NightOrchid03-30-2017 10:05 AM“
I wouldnt touch an S8 if i got one for free, their cartoony childish ui and bug ridden release day mess of the OS, camera and other problems is annoying and, like Apple.. they are overpriced rubbish.. SS tell you its glass, but its really plastic and cardboard.. Ive owned every single SS flasgship since the orignal Galaxy... through the S2, S3 > S5 > S7E... and EVERY one of them had lagg or...Reply
Wooboy, that's some strong language. But it's not all the uncommon. Samsung engenders a very emotional response from some people, and Pixel owners tend to like the simplicty and fast updates of Google's interpretation of Android.
ttrimmer03-30-2017 11:45 AM“
I'm really thinking about jumping from my Pixel XL. I love my Pixel and hate edge screens but I can get a great trade in deal on my old S6 on Verizon plus I'm really liking the idea of Samsung Pay. Android Pay is great when I can use it but there are so few places that take it. The waterproofing and wireless charging are enticing too.Reply
But there are people who love the Galaxy S8's hardware advantages over the Pixel, including waterproofing, and the support for Samsung Pay, which is considerably more widely-available in the U.S. than Android Pay.
scgf04-04-2017 04:21 AM“
Well . . . I bought a Pixel only a week ago. Loved it, was excited about the camera. Took some photos at the weekend. WTF! That lens flare! Any time there was a light source in front of the phone I got flare - either an arc of white or a misty effect over the whole photo. I'm not talking of the light source in the frame either. I took a pic of a family member sitting on a chair in front of a...Reply
Finally, one user is giving up on the Pixel for an S8 because of its lens flare issue, which despite being improved through software updates, is still an issue for some people.
Are you giving up your Pixel for a Galaxy S8 or LG G6?
Reader comments
Are you jumping from a Pixel to a Galaxy S8 or G6?
I would love to have the Pixel XL,but they are exclusive to Verizon. I'm thinking of the G6,I just do not like the way Samsung is set up and hate touchwiz
.... Just..... No. I'm on AT&T and have had a Pixel XL since day one.
Huge misunderstanding. I have the Pixel XL using AT&T and my wife has one using Sprint.
Go to the Google Store. Get on waiting list. They will e-mail you a link to buy in 3-4 weeks I bet. When you get the e-mail, you can click and buy it. It's really that simple. Getting on the waiting list gets you in line. Most people are upset they can't get one but then don't join the waiting list. When my turn came up on the waiting list and they e-mailed me, they were NOT available at the Google Store. I had to click the link in the e-mail and then I could order one. Essentially getting on the waiting list is getting in line and it was not a long wait at all.
No.
No reason to switch from a Pixel.
I have moved from Nexus 6P to Xiaomi Mi Mix Pro, I will never look back. The 6G ram, 256, 18c gold version I have is beautiful
Oh don't forget about the to die for software
Hahahahahaha , jump from a pixel he says....lol
I've been debating between the Pixel (5in) and the LG G6 - coming from a Moto X (2014) which I love but stating to get slow. I liked the G6 with the 19:8 aspect ratio and smaller width - I have stubby fingers and don't want a big phone. The camera seems about the same between the 2 and I like the base android UI. All things equal, I know the Pixel will get updates. Pixel arriving tomorrow.
Also the s8 just feels way cheaper in the hand... Gorrilla glass 5 feels like straight plastic, probly is more plastic for shatter resistance.. but the phone does feel cheap, and light. Pixel for life or at least a while :-)
I'm jumping ship to the s8+ from the Pixel XL.
Android central you need to work on your page. As I'm typing this your site is causing my browser to lag or at least my typing on here is laggy cause of the ads or something.
A couple of weeks ago I had adblock+ disabled for a few days. This site and some others were difficult to navigate around during that time.
As I said in the thread, no way. The Pixel (regular size) is a great size for me in addition to what it packs. Why would I go taller when I got the Pixel because of size?
Wife gave up her s7e for the g6. Samsung antenna never seems to get service, no matter what provider I'm on. Drove to Florida and her edge had no connection 3/4 if the way, but my HTC 10 had enough coverage for get to tether off of.
This was probably the last time we'll ever get a Samsung device. And I've had a lot of them. Going back to winmo.
I wouldn't own another Samsung product even if the phone was free and Verizon gave me unlimited full throttle data AND comped the bill for as long as used it. In fact, I'm thinking about smashing my Galaxy Tab 8.4 with a hammer and posting the video to YouTube, just for the pleasure of it.
I got soured on Samsung after the S6. The horrible battery life and the massive delay with getting Marshmallow on AT&T made me envy the speedy updates of iOS users. The phone began to hiccup after time and would require a restart once in a while.
I've had a wonderful experience with the Pixel XL, love the design, the camera, and the simplicity of it all. I really hope the company stays the course and keeps making camera, battery, and performance a priority. If they do that, I'll keep buying.
Nope, I'm sticking with my Pixel XL. I had the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus before the Pixel XL and hated the battery life on it and the updates. I hardly used Samsung Pay so that is not a selling point for me. The wife has the Galaxy S7 and is starting to hate it a little after the Nougat update.
It's so tempting but I just know I'll miss the software and update speed if I switch...I wish someone would make a V10esque phone with the pixels software in it... Maybe just a little smaller though. Like a 5.3 inch display maybe
I love my pixel XL and plan to hold on to it for a while
Moved from an iPhone 6s+ to Galaxy Note 7 to Pixel XL. I have had so many issues with my Pixel. Android Pay stopped working for no apparent reason and even Google couldn't figure it out. Even a reset wouldn't fix it so I had to restore from an official image and it worked again. Then Bluetooth issues that still plague the phone. Decided to go S8+. We'll see. Not selling my Pixel XL just yet. So far I love the S8+.
BTW, the Pixel XL works just fine on AT&T. I'll probably miss the quick updates but I am sure that is what broke Android Pay and later Bluetooth so...
I haven't had a chance to test it but it looks like the S8 will do SMS with my Jeep's UConnect system. The Pixel wouldn't. Fingers crossed.
No chance. The Pixel is easily a 2+ year phone. The Law of Diminishing Returns is playing a huge role in my phone purchases going forward. Now that the camera on the Pixel is so good, I have no reason to switch for awhile. I used to get the new Google phone every year since the Nexus 4 and my wife would get the hand-me-down 1 year old phone (she doesn't care about phones that much). But now she has a Pixel and I have a Pixel XL and we both love them. No reason to switch unless something goes wrong.
Thinking of Moto X Pure -> S7e, or Pixel
The S8 makes phones before archaic. It's changing the game again like how the note made bigger screens the norm. It really makes the pixel look old and the bezels even look larger. Even the note 7 looks old next to the S8. The software has been great and I'm getting excellent battery life.