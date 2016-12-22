Let's talk about RollerCoaster Tycoon.
RCT 2 is one of the best games ever, period. If you argue about that, we're no longer friends. But that game, and sims like it, are difficult to optimize for touch, and the smaller screens we have on smartphones.
That's why it's so exciting to see Atari release RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on Android, which for $5.99 gives you most of the features from RollerCoaster Tycoon and its legendary sequel, with optimizations for touch and those aforementioned smaller screens.
The game itself plays really, really well, even on a phone — though it is optimized for Android tablets, too — with the same awesome features that shipped on the PC so many years ago. And while IAPs can be seen as a mere cash grab, Atari seems to have done its homework with this one, eliminating greedy in-app purchases entirely. There are one-time expansion packs available for purchase at $1.99 apiece, but I'd rather see that than having to grind or spend dollars on gems or coins.
The release comes at a time when classic games are either being remastered, a la Capcom's Mega Man 1 through 6, along with the incredibly-popular (and somewhat disappointing) iOS exclusive Super Mario Run. RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 won't be nearly as popular, but I have a feeling it may have greater staying power.
Download RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic ($5.99, in-app purchases)
Reader comments
Are you addicted to RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic?!
Woohoo! My Nexus 9 finally has a purpose!
That is great. One of my favorite PC games growing up. Now I just need Warcraft: Tides of Darkness to be released on Android and I will be very happy.
COME ON, BLIZZARD!
I'll probably buy it.
7€ for a mobile (inferior) version of RC? LOL Yeah, no.
I paid less than that for the exact same game on Steam. And I rather play this properly, with a mouse and keyboard.
Awesome. Loved this game
Me too. Was definitely a game in my personal hall of fame. :)
Why mario is disappointing on ios ? Don't tell me it's because of the pricing!
Have you played it? It brings nothing new to the table as far as mobile runners go and despite what some frothing fanboys are peddling it's not just like Mario except on mobile, unless your definition of just like Mario is pretty much stripping out everything that makes Mario what it is and charging ten bucks for it.
Very fun to play! Brought back some memories but it's a real battery drainer on my 6P.
Yea. same here. It is crushing my battery as well. Still very enjoyable. Glad My Axon 7 has a reasonable size battery that it can handle the drain.
Is cloud sync available?
This will be a must have for mobile, rather play it on my tablet than sit at a desk.