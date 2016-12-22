Let's talk about RollerCoaster Tycoon.

RCT 2 is one of the best games ever, period. If you argue about that, we're no longer friends. But that game, and sims like it, are difficult to optimize for touch, and the smaller screens we have on smartphones.

That's why it's so exciting to see Atari release RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on Android, which for $5.99 gives you most of the features from RollerCoaster Tycoon and its legendary sequel, with optimizations for touch and those aforementioned smaller screens.

The game itself plays really, really well, even on a phone — though it is optimized for Android tablets, too — with the same awesome features that shipped on the PC so many years ago. And while IAPs can be seen as a mere cash grab, Atari seems to have done its homework with this one, eliminating greedy in-app purchases entirely. There are one-time expansion packs available for purchase at $1.99 apiece, but I'd rather see that than having to grind or spend dollars on gems or coins.

The release comes at a time when classic games are either being remastered, a la Capcom's Mega Man 1 through 6, along with the incredibly-popular (and somewhat disappointing) iOS exclusive Super Mario Run. RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 won't be nearly as popular, but I have a feeling it may have greater staying power.

Download RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic ($5.99, in-app purchases)