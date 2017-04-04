Who else just remembered that Apple Music for Android was a thing?

Apple Music for Android just received its first major update since its debut in the Play Store last summer. Version 2.0 brings with it on-screen lyrics and better navigation. The menu has also been reorganized into four major sections. Here's the full changelog for Apple Music:

  • An all-new design brings greater clarity and simplicity to Apple Music
  • Now Playing. Read lyrics for songs as you listen.
  • Library. Navigate your music easily and see the Downloaded Music you can play offline.
  • For You. Get recommendations for playlists, albums, and more—based on music you love.
  • Browse. Listen to new music first, plus playlists for any mood or activity.
  • Radio. Tune in to Beats 1 shows or listen to stations for any genre.

One major feature update to the Apple Music for Android app that wasn't mentioned in the change log was the adoption of a decidedly iOS-like aesthetic. There is virtually no Material Design display in the app, unless you count the three-pronged menu button to the left.

If you're intrigued, or you live a dual platform kind of life, you can download Apple Music in the Google Play Store. A subscription to the service costs $10 a month.

Are you a streaming music customer? Let us know in the comments!

The best streaming music services