Who else just remembered that Apple Music for Android was a thing?
Apple Music for Android just received its first major update since its debut in the Play Store last summer. Version 2.0 brings with it on-screen lyrics and better navigation. The menu has also been reorganized into four major sections. Here's the full changelog for Apple Music:
- An all-new design brings greater clarity and simplicity to Apple Music
- Now Playing. Read lyrics for songs as you listen.
- Library. Navigate your music easily and see the Downloaded Music you can play offline.
- For You. Get recommendations for playlists, albums, and more—based on music you love.
- Browse. Listen to new music first, plus playlists for any mood or activity.
- Radio. Tune in to Beats 1 shows or listen to stations for any genre.
One major feature update to the Apple Music for Android app that wasn't mentioned in the change log was the adoption of a decidedly iOS-like aesthetic. There is virtually no Material Design display in the app, unless you count the three-pronged menu button to the left.
If you're intrigued, or you live a dual platform kind of life, you can download Apple Music in the Google Play Store. A subscription to the service costs $10 a month.
Are you a streaming music customer? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Apple Music for Android now looks way more like iOS
Ew.
Does android central even block spam on here?