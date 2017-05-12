Apex Launcher isn't back just yet, but that hasn't stopped people from saying that it is.

Apex Launcher announced its comeback weeks ago with a May arrival date. Lo, it is May, and and Apex Launcher beta has pushed out for the testers to enjoy. But I'd hold off for a little while.

Hey, I'm as ready for another customization-heavy launcher to join the ranks of Nova Launcher and Action Launcher as anyone else, but after playing with the new beta, I can tell you it's not there yet.

Now, I refuse to make a bunch of hasty conclusions about Apex's resurgence until it makes its way to the stable release, or at least makes it through a few more beta updates, but so far, things look a lot like they did back in 2015. There's a few new-ish card styles and animations, but the majority of Apex looks and acts like it did before, right down to the way it cuts off icons when your grid gets too big.

Long story short, it's still more old Apex than new Apex. Until that new Apex is a little more visible, unless you're really into betas and giving feedback to launcher developers, I'd sit tight. If you want to take part in the Beta, you'll need to join the Apex Launcher Google+ community and then opt-in to the beta before downloading Apex Launcher from Google Play.