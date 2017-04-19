A new version of Apex Launcher is coming next month.

We haven't hear much from Apex Launcher in a while, with the popular launcher picking up its last update on June 27, 2015. That's all set to change soon, as the folks at Apex Launcher have announced that a new version of the app — designed for Nougat — will make its debut next month.

From Medium:

Things have been silent at Apex Launcher for a while, but that's about to change. Apex Launcher is back in full force, supported by a brand new development and support team. We're working on making Apex even more feature rich and fast on Android 7 Nougat and beyond. Apex Launcher will release an update in May, to bring our current version up to date. More features are in the works now and will be released in the future updates after May.

Apex Launcher is known for its smorgasbord of customization options, and it'll be interesting to see what's included in the redesigned app. Who's excited?