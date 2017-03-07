It's cold outside, but we have some contest winners to warm you up!

In February we started up the Android Central Photo Contest again. In case you missed it, the theme was "It's Cold!" and we asked for any sort of photo you wanted to share that represented that topic.

We ended up with lots of great entries for the contest, and though it was hard we narrowed it down to just two that are going to take home prizes this week. Keep reading to see the winning entries and find out which two AC readers are taking home an Honor 6x prize pack!

Our first winner, ZeronGX!

First snow walk with my dog after his posterior cruciate ligament rupture. Taken in Germany, Oldenburg with my Nexus 6P. No Filters ... just Awesome!!! -- ZeronGX

Our second winner, Ramsy!

The snow covered hoodoos of Bryce Canyon National Park. Before the sun rose that day, the temperature was a balmy -19F. When I took this picture, the temperature had risen to 0F. Photo was taken with an LG G5 and lightly edited with Snapseed. -- Ramsy

If you've won this contest, keep an eye on your email inbox for information on how we'll get the prize out to you. Thanks again to everyone else who entered! We always love looking through your submissions.