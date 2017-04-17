When prototype meets benchmark app, magic happens. Or something.

Russian mobile enthusiasts at Mobiltelefon have spotted Andy Rubin's Essential Android phone at the GFXBench.

We saw a glimpse of the Essential FIH-PM1 in March. Today we get to see some of the things that might make it tick. According to the benchmark system information, there's a lot to look forward to here. And some things that are very odd or just plain wrong.

For starters, we see everything we would expect to see in a phone being developed in April 2017. We see Android 7 with a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel 4K camera on the back. If you want to sell a high-end Android phone, all of those had better be there. Then it gets strange.

The Essential FIH-PM1 (FIH stands for Foxconn International Holdings, by the way) will not have an 18-inch 2560x1312 display. Sorry to burst your bubble if you were looking for the love child of the Note line and a Dell monitor. It could have the crazy 80:41 aspect ratio (for comparison, the G6 is 82:41 or 18:9) because Android now supports apps built for phones with a "SuperWide screen". Blame the LG G6 and Galaxy S8 with their Long Tall Sally look.

It will also ship with more than 10GB of storage if it becomes a real thing you can buy. You can put the torches and pitchforks away and let Rubin build his dream phone.

What's not mentioned at all, possibly because GFXBench has no idea how to classify them or they just don't exist, are the fancy modular port thingies rumored to be at the bottom of the Essential and any mechanical 3D touch-like features in the display.

What this does tell us is that someone somewhere is testing a phone named the Essential. We reckon it's probably Rubin's team and look forward to hearing more.