A fresh player in the Android smartphone game.

Essential, the phone brand founded by Andy Rubin, is building up the hype to making an announcement next week. Essential has launched a new Twitter account and is teasing some sort of announcement for May 30

Almost ready to share with you what we've been up to. Please follow our new twitter handle @essential and stay updated... — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) May 25, 2017

Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We're here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned... — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

That conveniently overlaps with Andy Rubin's appearance at Recode's Code Conference, which starts on May 30. It's expected we'll get some sort of details on the device — and the company itself — and could even see the hardware.

Aside from a single teaser image showing a tiny corner of the phone, we don't really have any details on what's in store. We expect a futuristic phone that's running Android and has some value-added features based on artificial intelligence, but then again, that's sounding a lot like every other top-end phone launched in 2017.

We'll have to wait a week and see how much Rubin has to show off.