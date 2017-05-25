A fresh player in the Android smartphone game.
Essential, the phone brand founded by Andy Rubin, is building up the hype to making an announcement next week. Essential has launched a new Twitter account and is teasing some sort of announcement for May 30
Almost ready to share with you what we've been up to. Please follow our new twitter handle @essential and stay updated...— Andy Rubin (@Arubin) May 25, 2017
Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We're here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned...— Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017
That conveniently overlaps with Andy Rubin's appearance at Recode's Code Conference, which starts on May 30. It's expected we'll get some sort of details on the device — and the company itself — and could even see the hardware.
Aside from a single teaser image showing a tiny corner of the phone, we don't really have any details on what's in store. We expect a futuristic phone that's running Android and has some value-added features based on artificial intelligence, but then again, that's sounding a lot like every other top-end phone launched in 2017.
We'll have to wait a week and see how much Rubin has to show off.
I'm curious but I wouldn't be holding my breath.
Probably just a new picture exposing yet another 10 cm of the phone.
I'm definitely excited to see this phone. He is after all one of the creators of android and was leading the android team for nearly a decade.