The father of Android returns with a phone that looks stunning.
Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is now official, offering top-of-the-line specs backed by a futuristic design. The highlight of the phone is a 5.7-inch QHD edge-to-edge display that takes up the entire front, wrapping itself around the front-facing camera. The Essential Phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, and offers 4GB of RAM along with 128GB storage.
The phone is crafted out of titanium and has a ceramic back that should give it added resistance to tumbles and drops. Other specs include USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, LTE support for all major U.S. carriers, fingerprint sensor at the back, 8MP front shooter, and a 3040mAh battery with fast charge. The phone runs Android, but there's no mention of the version number. Considering it is made by the person who created Android, it's a good bet that it'll be on the latest Nougat build.
Round the back, the Essential Phone has two 13MP cameras along with a magnetic connector at the top that allows you to connect accessories. Essential is starting off with a $199 miniature 360-degree camera that features two 12MP fisheye lenses that can record 4K video. The modular system is slightly different from what we've seen with Motorola's Moto Mods — the pins provide the power, and the phone uses 60GHz WiGig to wirelessly transfer the data from the camera.
The phone is available in Black Moon and Pure White color options, with Stellar Grey and Ocean Depths — a teal variant — slated to launch at a later date. You can now reserve the Essential Phone from the link below for $699. Customers that are ordering the device will be able to pick up the 360-degree camera accessory for $50, a $150 discount from its retail price.
What are your thoughts on the Essential Phone?
Reader comments
Essential Phone is now official: edge-to-edge display, Snapdragon 835, and dual cameras for $699
No wireless charging no headphone jack no expandable storage and is it IP 60nothing too? For 700$ no thanks.
I don't care about wireless charging or water resistance, but if there's no headphone jack.. why? Why are we going in this direction? It's a 3.55 mm jack. It's not that big.
Maybe there is something with the headphone jack that we don't understand. People don't like change, I get it. At some point though, we have to stop crying about it. Until we make our own phones this is happening no matter what.
Our job as consumers is to complain to a point and vote with our wallets. It's not my job to build phones (I'm a dopey chef). It's my job to spend my hard earned money on phones with features I want, like a headphone jack.
I'm with you. As beautiful this phone is, NO HEADPHONE JACK NO BUY.
Why won't there be wireless charging since it's using Qualcomm chips? And the phone looks cool. But no phone is worth $700
I don't know, I feel like something you use every day more than any device might be worth 700 if it's done right. However, I'm using an HTC one a9 I bought for 190 on eBay and am perfectly satisfied so what do I know 😊
No. No IPXX rating on a $700 device is an automatic no from me.
You could say it's non-essential.
I don't like the name. A value brand should still have a cool sounding name. Vizio, Kia, IKEA, Kirkland are good. But Essential Phone is too generic sounding. It is like Value Brand, Pantry Pride, all terrible.
I have never made my decision on what phone I am buying because of the name.
Whatever.
I haven't head of this brand until today. I first thought it was a brand going for the value segment until I read articles. Names definitely give off a first impression.
And no one is going to hear about it except for us phone nerds. Doesn't matter.
G6 , S8 , U11, very intriguing names. Makes me want to buy.
Clearly you pay zero attention to the marketing side of running a business.
Intrigued to see where this goes. I like this version of mods better because it doesn't paint them into a design choice. All they have to do is have the pins in the same spot on the phone, regardless of size, and the mod should still work.
We'll see what happens next.
That's a pretty small battery for that large of a screen. That, the lack of headphone jack, and the odd divot for the front facing camera ruin it for me.
It's a 19:10 aspect ratio.
So the phone actually isn't that big.
Not concerned with the size of the phone, but the size of the screen. That's what matters when it comes to battery, especially on a high resolution panel like this.
Well, if the U11 is any indication, it should be no more than fine on regular use.
Note that the display's resolution is actually a hair short of QHD.
How will drop down notifications work with the screen wrapping around the front camera like that. I will go OCD staring at it. Like others have said, OEM's please stop removing the headphone jack.
I think it looks good, and I think the ocean depth colouring looks great. But I will never buy a phone without a headphone jack. I use it daily.
I honestly don't know what I was expecting or wanting in the Essential but this isn't it. It's a nice enough design but with an LCD screen it won't have an Active Display. Not really a fan of modular phones, and I'm wondering about OS updates.
Anyone see when this is supposed to ship?
asking price is to high, battery to low, screen to big, design is blah. Reminds me of the oneplus X.
I like the design, looks elegant and not cheap "like the S8", the body is also made out of titanium and ceramic.
The s8 looks cheap? Lol ok. You don't have to be a fan but flat out BS looks petty on you.
The S8 looks like a cheap Chinese toy and a bar of soap, this coming from a S7 owner and previous S3 S4 and Note 4 owner. They surely got you with that marketing infinity display nonsense, just like Apple has with their retina nonsense.
It doesn't matter what you've owned before, the S8s have NEVER been described as looking like a cheap Chinese knockoff by reviewers.
You mean reviewers who depend on add revenue from these companies, LMAO.
Um. this is gonna go nowhere.
Design is subjective.
It's just a glass slab to me.
I don't get why people get so up in arms over smartphones looking the same at times.
I do like it, though. But I think a lot of phones look good too. Favorite of the year is probably the KEYone, though.
i agree with you on the S8 looking cheap. Im not a fan of the design and to me it looks and feels cheap.
It's beautiful but for 7 hundy it's missing a lot (IP rating, wireless charging, sd expansion etc.)
I think the titanium build part is why it does not have wireless charging, and no headphone jack is not a deal breaker, it does come with 128 GB which is plenty of storage, and no it is not priced too high considering the competition and the gimmicks they pack the phones with that are pretty much useless, and take forever to update their software do to those gimmicks "looking at you Samsung".
Would rather have the choice to use the gimmicks that a lot of people like. Than no choice at all especially paying that much $.
Most people never use those gimmicks, and most people buy Samsung or Apple because they have embedded their names into your brain, there is a reason Samsung spend 5 billion dollars in advertising this past year, I suggest you go look into what advertising does to the mainstream zombie consumer.
People I know use Samsung for all the options it has. With Samsung Pay Ive made over 2k$ using it with 66 purchases this month thats a gimmick that works every where. The theme store and Iris scanner are great too. I do agree with the advertising part especially with iPhone users. Was at Verizon and saw 3 elderly couples walk in and asked to buy "the iPhones" lol
No way am I going to stare at a hole in my screen all day. Nice offering but not innovative enough to make any impact.
Why would you be starring at a hole on the phone all day.
It really sticks out once you use it.
Like how you notice an oddity on your display? Once you see it, you can't really unsee it.
It will not sell very well, with a name and price like that. Plus the oneplus 5 is just days away from launch with better specs and price.
What's wrong with the name, and the price is pretty much spot on for the type of quality material that is used on this phone,at least it's not made of cheap aluminum and glass edges that are easy to break, and boat loads of gimmicks "Samsung". My only concern with this phone would be software updates.
Looks very nice but US only is a big downer for us Brits (and the rest of the world) 👎👎
If you look at the Essential website, it appears that there will be some sort of wireless charging dock for the phone. Says that it is coming soon.
Hmm, but it sounds like you NEED their magnetic proprietary dock. What us Qi ppl who already own a couple of Qi charging pads is to not have to buy all new hardware. After owning the Nokia 920, I used the same Qi pad with my S7. I bought a couple of cheaper Qi pass off Amazon as well, not Sammie's overpriced $40 pad. Doesn't sound like it's possible with the Essential.
Which is so ironic because the Essential site specifically asks "don't you hate having to buy all new accessories"... except for the Essential, it seems like one has to literally buy all new accessories.
I think it's a pretty phone, but not for me due to the same trifecta: I need expandable storage and headphone jack, and want Qi charging. I could get used to headphone dongles, but the other 2 are things I don't want to compromise on.
While being a pretty phone, I think it speaks a lot to the wall that smartphones have hit, when the guy behind Sidekicks and Android can only come up with a new phone that isn't much different from the competition.
I think it's gorgeous. And I like the black front with the Pure White.
I can't help but feel a whole load of "meh" when looking at it.
Don't get it me wrong. It hits a lot of high notes, but also has some weird oddities, like the oddly shaped display that has a cutout for the front camera, lack of certified water resistance for a flagship and the removable of the headphone jack when USB-C audio specs still haven't hit it out yet.
Look, I appreciate manufacturers trying to reinvent the wheel, and sometimes, they work out. But this one is just a bit too odd for me on the display front, along with being another phone which, frankly, loses its jack before a proper standard to replace it has materialized.
Awful price, ok phone with low amount of battery and nothing special at all, 400$ at max.
Apparently you did not look at the specs and materials used to build this phone. This is not some cheaply build Chinese/Korean phone. It's also not a huge company that mass produces product and can get better pricing from it's manufacturing partners like Samsung/Apple, they also use materials for the frame of the phone that I have not seen on other phones.
Low battery size for me... I had a replaceable 6400 ma battery for my Note 3 - loved that. Fast charging doesn't make up a for the battery.
I like the 5.7 screen size.
Replaceable batteries unfortunately are DEAD.
It's a gorgeous phone but the lack of a headphone jack kills it. I can forgive it not having a SD card slot since it comes with 128GB. But no headphone jack?? Just because Apple got rid of it doesn't make it right.
Just buy a cheap DAP to play your music, it will also save the battery on your phone, DAP's are specifically made for music.
Or, better yet, buy a phone with a decent integrated amp like the HTC 10 or LG v20/Korean LG G6... That way, you don't have to carry your headphones and an amp everywhere, while still getting great sound quality.
Phone manufacturers need to stop stupidly following Apple in removing the headphone jack.
A ceramic back to protect against drops? The writter clearly has no idea what he's talking about. Ceramic is very stratch resistant, but it's super easy to shatter if it falls. No IP68 on top of that makes it a not so durable phone.
I don't care about the headphone jack, it's good to have the feature but it's not that much of a big deal because cables suck. What really stops me from buying it is the lack of SD support. I wouldn't care if it has 256gb internal space which is even better than SD support, but that's not the case. The other reason is the high price tag with the lack of features. Having a stupid name on top of that doesn't help.
The titanium frame is very cool and should be shown off because ti is usually unique in color depending on the alloy used. If you have to cover it why not use a titanium oxide finish which is almost impossible to scratch given it's surface hardness? Take something GeeWiz and cover it in generic black or white? Missed opportunity... (maybe the other 2 color variants will be Ti-oxide finished). Further, these days if you're going to eliminate the headphone jack, the phone BETTER be IP68 .. sadly not in this case it seems. Thumbs up on construction, processor, software(assuming updates like Nexus/Pixel), storage and price as this is basically an upscale version of a Pixel XL. The whole no headphone jack/IP68 will be a deal breaker for many however. Having seen the Galaxy S8/S8+ come out with both IP68 and a 3.5 mm jack, it sorta makes manufacturers look dumb/lazy/cheap (take your pick) for omitting them.
You mean the S8 with IP68 and crappy speaker sound, no thank you. At least HTC did it right with IP67 and solid speaker sound.
Don't forget this is the first run for this company with building a smartphone, sorry they did not throw in a toaster oven option for you in this iteration, but I am sure it will be in the next one.
Negative comment, but up optimistic secondary comment
My problem is the camera integrated into the screen. what if there is some text, nice part of a picture, or something you need to shoot at in a game where the camera is.
Oddly, its lacking most of the essentials people seem to want.
Why a tiny battery? When going all out on high end specs and materials what is stopping them to put a decent size battery? Specially when this is suppose to power accessories too?
I wouldn't pay $699 for this phone.
Im liking the design of this phone. Lack of headphone jack and no sd card slot is a downer but it looks very promising!