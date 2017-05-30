The father of Android returns with a phone that looks stunning.

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is now official, offering top-of-the-line specs backed by a futuristic design. The highlight of the phone is a 5.7-inch QHD edge-to-edge display that takes up the entire front, wrapping itself around the front-facing camera. The Essential Phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, and offers 4GB of RAM along with 128GB storage.

The phone is crafted out of titanium and has a ceramic back that should give it added resistance to tumbles and drops. Other specs include USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, LTE support for all major U.S. carriers, fingerprint sensor at the back, 8MP front shooter, and a 3040mAh battery with fast charge. The phone runs Android, but there's no mention of the version number. Considering it is made by the person who created Android, it's a good bet that it'll be on the latest Nougat build.

Round the back, the Essential Phone has two 13MP cameras along with a magnetic connector at the top that allows you to connect accessories. Essential is starting off with a $199 miniature 360-degree camera that features two 12MP fisheye lenses that can record 4K video. The modular system is slightly different from what we've seen with Motorola's Moto Mods — the pins provide the power, and the phone uses 60GHz WiGig to wirelessly transfer the data from the camera.

The phone is available in Black Moon and Pure White color options, with Stellar Grey and Ocean Depths — a teal variant — slated to launch at a later date. You can now reserve the Essential Phone from the link below for $699. Customers that are ordering the device will be able to pick up the 360-degree camera accessory for $50, a $150 discount from its retail price.

What are your thoughts on the Essential Phone?

