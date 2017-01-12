Google makes Android, but Samsung increasingly owns Android. And that's a problem for updates.
In Canada, we have seasons. It's currently winter, and therefore cold. Not so cold, but enough to change the snow to rain and back again, and it's been doing a fair amount of both lately.
But aside from cold hands and wet feet, this type of weather isn't great for most Android phones, and only one in my lineup right now is IP68 water resistant: the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge. But as wonderful and beautiful as that phone is — and despite the presence of a Micro-USB, it's barely aged a day — its success is actively being undermined by the fact that it's running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, and has been since I got it in March.
The problem
More than ever Google's Android strategy is permanently and inextricably aligned with Samsung's
With Samsung officially rolling out Nougat to its GS7 lineup, the time is ripe for talking about how much influence the company has over how Android's update-reliant fragmentation is seen by the world. But this is not just about Samsung's flagships, either. No, looking at this month's Android version distribution numbers, it occurred to me that more than ever Google's Android strategy is permanently and inextricably aligned with Samsung's as long as the former develops the OS for free and the latter keeps building the world's most popular phones on top of it.
And while we've heard rumors for years that Mountain View will take Android updates into its own hands, the most likely scenario is one that's playing out already: Google releasing annual updates to its Pixel line and keeping those running the latest version of its mobile OS for as long as possible.
In the meantime, it's hard to look at the paucity of phones out there running Nougat without levelling some of the blame directly at Samsung. While the Korean giant has certainly had a tough few months, potentially pushing back the release of Android 7.0 for its non-exploding phones, there's no question Samsung has a dubious track record for expeditious updates. A flick of the switch on a couple of generations of handsets would singlehandedly quintuple the number of phones running the latest version of Android.
It's going on six months since Android 7.0's official release on Nexus devices.
This time, Samsung did do things a little differently by offering a public (though hard-to-sign-up-for) beta of Nougat for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, but as valuable as such a process will be to the overall stability and performance of the phone's eventual release candidate, it will be nearly a full year after Android N was announced, and going on six months since Android 7.0's official release on Nexus devices.
The cold hard data
Even though Samsung begins its Nougat trickle next week, it will be months before all 50 million or so units get it — the majority will have been sold through carrier channels, most of whom perform their own extensive quality control — and many of those may receive the older Android 7.0 instead of the more recent Android 7.1.1. Again, this is nothing new. But based on new data from Kantar WorldPanel, Samsung's latest phones captured 28.9% of holiday sales, sitting closely behind the iPhone as the most popular devices in the U.S. That's millions of phones unboxed during the busiest season of the year running year-old Android software.
That same data from Kantar claims Google's Pixel phones accounted for just 1.3% of the smartphones sold in the same period, and more than half of that business was done from a single carrier, Verizon. Most people in the U.S. still buy their phones through carriers, and thanks to the longevity of hardware, last-generation devices are still being offered at tremendous discounts to people who just want something that works.
Devices like the Galaxy A and Galaxy J are the devices sold and forgotten, never receiving the upgrades us early adopters so crave.
Moving down the line, Samsung's A and J series are competent devices that, according to IDC, comprise the majority of the company's smartphone shipments every quarter. These are the devices sold and forgotten, never receiving the upgrades us early adopters so crave. But the longer replacement cycle of smartphones coupled with the fact that Samsung has little incentive to invest the considerable engineering time to even issue security updates to those entry-level and mid-range phones, let alone the updated Android code, means that we'll likely see slower uptake of Google's latest Android versions unless the cycle is broken. Same goes for older flagships like the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S5 — even the Galaxy S4, which Verizon still sells — which are still being purchased in the millions.
This isn't really Samsung's fault, either. The company has a right to support or neglect its phones as it sees fit, and millions of customers are obviously speaking with their wallets by continuing to purchase Galaxys over competing Android devices, most of which have better update track records. But that Android's long-term health is so caught up in Samsung's own update strategy can't sit well with Google, and the Pixel's modest success hasn't, and likely won't for some time, positively impact Mountain View's own desire to get the Platonic ideal into as many pockets as possible.
Well, I guess there's always next year.
Android's progress lives and dies by Samsung
Perhaps if the second generation Pixel is available on all US carriers in stores then a dent can be made in the Samsung armor. If Google can get each carrier to advertise the device like Verizon did it could succeed. More Google phones in the wild will increase those numbers. I can imagine that after every Google Pixel commercial there is a different carrier logo, similar to the Apple commercials. It can't be that hard. Make it happen Google!
Google has historically shown a complete lack of interest in staying focused on a singular objective. While your idea is sound, unless Google decides to go all in on the Pixel line, it will remain a niche device.
I would add that they need to make enough phones to satisfy demand, even if initially they do so at the risk of a loss. The wait time for the 128GB XL is ridiculous and has been since day 2 after launch. I've been on Google's wait list for the XL 128GB for 2 months and still can't even order it. At this point I'm no longer interested. I'd rather wait to see what the S8/Note will bring.
My HP Touchpad is running Nougat 7.1.1. So.... It seems obvious that Samsung is neglecting a large developer community that would be happy to act as a resource to jumpstart older device upgrading.
Geez....how much longer are we gonna beat this dead horse?
Updates for Android phones will NEVER be remedied unless Google takes away the ability for OEMs to customize the OS.
And since that won't happen, what's the point in continuing to talk about it? If you've been following Android for years, you've learned this by now:
Buy the phone for what it is today, not for what an update will make it.
Outside of timely security updates, you can just forget about this pipe dream.
It is beating a dead horse, but it needs talked about. Not updating a phone's security is not acceptable when most people keep phones for several years.
And a consumer could simply purchase a phone that they know will get updates, but the average consumer does not consider this when buying a phone. So continuing to talk about it may help educate some of those people.
I specifically mentioned that security updates were important.
As for OS updates, where has talking gotten us? Nowhere.
On numerous occasions, OEMs have come forward and put on a show of giving consumers timely updates, yet they fail time after time.
Updating is nowhere as hard as the OEM would have us to believe. It cost money to update devices, and many simply don't have the resources to do so. Outside of Samsung, most OEMs are barely getting by if they only have a mobile division to rely on for income. What company wants to spend the few dollars they have on old devices, when those funds can be used on R&D for new devices?
As for the carriers getting in the way, let's turn to Apple and see how they've been able to circumvent this. None of us know what deal is in place that allows them to update all their devices at once, but I find it hard to believe that companies like Samsung and Google don't have an inkling of an idea of how Apple does their updates.
Android updates in general can never be timely unless control is from a single entity: Google.
And that won't happen unless Google forces OEMs to keep their devices running Googles own version of Android. Which of course, will never happen; even if it would be a nice dream.
To continue to beat this dead horse only incentives dishearten Android users to turn to Apple.
How about instead of talking about failed updates, we instead focus on the many strength of Android that don't require entire system updates?
I disagree that we should ignore the problem of no updates and simply focus on the positives. That does nothing to keep a user's data safe.
Again, informing people only helps. Only my opinion of course, I just think educating people about what that $700 is going to buy them is important.
Google Play Services and security updates keep your data safe. These don't require entire system updates.
While informing people is useful, how many average customers are reading these types of articles?
I imagine that if average people as a whole actually read these articles, we would have seen a completely different landscape regarding phone updates. If the masses really began to care, change would take place.
And to date, it hasn't.
The reason being that it isn't that important. Most people think the carrier updates and bug fixes are enough and never really consider what a true system update could bring.
I don't mean to across as argumentative. It's just that time has shown that nothing will change unless someone forces the OEMs to do so. And nothing exists yet that can motivate them to change.
My hope is that like the PC market, a lot of the competition will die off. We don't need 2 dozen OEMs making Android devices.
I agree with you, the only reason those websites keep bringing it up is to generate clicks. It's all fake rage created by those sites and media to help their bottom lines. Same with the big outrage with Apple dropping the headphone jack. I am sure it will inconvenience a few folks, but the majority will not be affected and don't care. But that did not stop the media and websites from going all out about the end of the world because of it. To me, I call those fake news too lol.
Phones are updated with security patches regularly, almost monthly, it's just the new OS isn't getting pushed. What consumers are missing is the new features, not the improved security.
Whether it be iOS or Android, the bulk of the buyers aren't aware of software versions in the same way we AC geeks. 12 of my 15 coworkers use iPhones and struggle to not only tell me what version of iOS they have but exactly which model they are using. What's more, they don't really care. I'm sure the same can be said for people using a Note 5, S6, S7 or S7 Edge. For these folks, their phones handily send texts, take photos and run social networking apps. Done.
My OS (S7 Edge) may be a year old but my SECURITY patch level is only a month out. THAT to me is the bigger concern.
Yes this is exactly it. The VAST majority of users barely know what phone they are using let alone what OS version. They never ask questions until their phone starts having lots of issues or just stops working. Then they talk about how they are sure that the companies purposely damage their phones with updates so they ignore them completely.
One of my friends refuses to update his iPhone because he thinks it will ruin his battery.
Too bad Samsung is garbage. TouchWiz is compete trash.
You forgot the "in my opinion" part of those statements :)
Good thing you are in no way required to use TouchWiz and can easily change to a launcher of your choosing! :-)
But there's no way uninstall all of Samsung's bloat apps.
Like what?
TouchWiz and samsung "bloat" are the reason I buy Samsung devices, and I'm not the only one.
I never thought i say this, Samsung disappoint me big time, i was a die hard Samsung supporter of Samsung but my galaxy tab s2 , galaxy s6 and s7 still waiting for 7.0 updates has became very annoying to me, i have made a new year resolution and decided to give other OEM a chance, so now i own a google pixel and i totally love it, but i am also waiting impatiently for the Huawei Honor Magic which in my opinion will be the best looking phone in 2017.
If you have visited your local AT&T store here in the US, you would think Samsungs are basically the only Android phones available. No HTC, No Google. No Moto. No Sony. Yes, they have LG, but even the salesman told me they had some problems with the LGs and he wouldn't recommend it. For me, I actually decided to go with an Unlocked Moto Z Play, but also ended up buying a CHEAP LG phone (K10) because I needed to have something on the Next payment plan to qualify for the promotion they were running. Honestly, how many people in the US are going to know that unlocked phones are even an option? Not many. Most will go into a carrier store, they will see Apple, Samsung, and a few un-recommended LGs. With those few options , If they don't want Apple, then guess what - they are gonna get a Samsung.
I have Apple, Samsung and LG. I'm starting to like my LG G5 more as I use it. Or maybe because it interacts well with my LG TV. It's a very good phone comparable to my S7. Might actually run better too.
Truth be told, the US market is a done deal and will never change. Popularity rules and Apple and Samsung are all that matters anymore in the US.
Google needs to get their own house in order wrt the Pixel (and before that the Nexus) and then maybe start dictating to Samsung. Every year they launch the Nexus or this year the Pixel, they have ridiculous delays for the more popular configurations. This year is particularly bad with the XL at 128GB. If they sorted that out, maybe people financing the Pixel would account for a higher % of potential Samsung phone buyers and Samsung would be motivated to act in some way.
As it stands, as much as I love Android phones, I really am frustrated that Google can't seem to get out of their own way. Being on the wait list for the XL 128GB for 2 months with zero indication of when this list might end or when I could potentially even get a device does not inspire any confidence. If I were to order an iPhone 7 Plus, at least I would be able to order but and get a date range for delivery. Google says nothing on the 128GB XL. Could be March, could be June. Who knows.
I also don't think it takes a genius product manager to figure out that the 128GB model is going to be more popular if it's available than the 32GB model, or that these days, most people prefer phablets. They keep on doing this half assed.
I was a diehard WP supporter since it came out up until they basically killed all the good features that made it unique... until then i was always amazed how people didn't even give it a look. Now on Android using a 6P, I'm just as amazed how nobody gives this phone a look.... everyone around me has either iphone or samsung. Just goes to show you, consumers don't want options, they just want something they feel comfortable with and know that other people have
Depends. Throught the months of November and December my local T-Mobile store I got to from time to time was pushing all LG products. Samsung and Apple weren't even mentioned. They were trying to sell as manybof the LG K10's and Stylo's as they could. I imagine trying to get people in the doors with budget phones.
What Really needs to happen is people QUIT buying Carrier phones.
I have the SM-930U Unlocked version..But not very many people do in the USA.. So currently Samsung gives it low Priority
This kinda supports my insane theory that it's pointless for other Android manufacturers to even compete in most markets where Samsung dominates. Samsung will always win the sales race and others have 0 chance of changing that in said markets.