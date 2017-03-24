The 2017 Android Wear watch line-up is looking good!

If you want your smartwatch to look good while it's doing all the cool things on your wrist, you're going to love what we're seeing from the Baselworld 2017 watch show.

Courtesy of the @AndroidWear Twitter account we get a first look at watches from Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, and Movado that look nothing like any Android Wear 2 watch we've seen before.

Movado has a teaser for the Movado Connect at their website, and we see that the men's version is coming this fall with five bracelet styles. No word on a ladies model or any pricing, but they do tell us to expect over 100 different dial styles.

This fall, Movado will introduce a touchscreen smartwatch that brings midcentury modern design into the new millennium with cutting-edge technology. One of the first watches designed specifically for Android Wear 2.0, this smartwatch features over 100 fascinating dial variations. Each dial explores Movado's iconic single dot design with brilliant new color, dimension, complication, details and day to night transformation.

The Hugo Boss Touch and oddly named Tommy Hilfiger TH24/7You are detailed by Wareable, and they have a bit of information on each:

The Hugo Boss Touch comes this August and will check in at $395. Expect to see NFC and Android Pay, but there is no heart rate sensor so Android Fit may be a no-show.

The Tommy Hilfiger TH24/7You comes "later this year" and is priced at $299. Band styles include a brown leather and stainless link bracelet, and they say NFC is absent on the TH24/7You.

While Android Wear 2.0 lends itself well to fashion-sport timepieces like the LG Watch Sport this trio of high-end watches show that they can look great, too. We're looking forward to hearing more about these and other new Android Wear devices and expect the lineup to be looking good come summertime.