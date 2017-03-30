Eagerly awaiting the Android Wear 2.0 update? You're going to have to hang tight.

Delays happen all the time, but if you've been waiting for the update to Android Wear 2.0, you're likely going to be a little bummed by this news. Particularly if you consider that Android Wear 2.0 has already hit a few currently-available watches.

In a statement to 9to5Google, Google confirmed the update to Android Wear 2.0 will be delayed because of a bug found in the final testing. The Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10, and Tag Heuer Connected are not affected by this delay, however, and will receive their updates as planned starting April 4.

Google will push the software update to the remaining Android Wear devices as soon as the bug is resolved. Hang tight – Android Wear 2.0 will be here soon.