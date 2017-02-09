Get your fitness ya-yas on.

The Polar M600 is a great fitness watch that runs Android, and today they have announced that the Android Wear 2.0 update should be arriving soon. The Finnish company earned was recently named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Fitness, Sports and Biotech product category and the sleek design of the M600 certainly sets it apart when it comes to looks.

Additionally, Polar says the M600 includes new ways to track data for indoor swimming activities, including distance, number of strokes and swimming style.

Look for the Android Wear update on your Polar M600 soon.