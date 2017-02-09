Get your fitness ya-yas on.
The Polar M600 is a great fitness watch that runs Android, and today they have announced that the Android Wear 2.0 update should be arriving soon. The Finnish company earned was recently named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Fitness, Sports and Biotech product category and the sleek design of the M600 certainly sets it apart when it comes to looks.
Additionally, Polar says the M600 includes new ways to track data for indoor swimming activities, including distance, number of strokes and swimming style.
Look for the Android Wear update on your Polar M600 soon.
KEMPELE, FINLAND – Feb. 9, 2017 – Polar, the leader in wearable sports technology, introduces Android Wear™ 2.0 compatibility and indoor swimming metrics to their Polar M600 smartwatch. Available soon, the latest Android Wear update enables both Android and iOS users to access the Google Play store via the watch, download apps and operate them directly on the Polar M600.
A sports watch at its core, Polar M600 now offers new indoor swimming metrics such as distance and pace, as well as strokes per minute and strokes per pool length. Polar M600's latest metrics will even determine whether a swimmer is swimming freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke or butterfly.
Recently named an International CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Fitness, Sports and Biotech product category, Polar M600 is built for serious training while also boasting a sleek design for a connected lifestyle. Polar M600 features Polar's proprietary 6-LED optical heart rate technology and industry-leading heart rate algorithms. These advanced technologies deliver incredible accuracy, stability and reliability that distinguish Polar from every alternative on the market. Polar M600 also offers integrated GPS, 24/7 activity tracking and Polar Smart Coaching features.
With Android Wear 2.0, Polar M600 has Google Assistant** built-in. Users can access also customize watch faces, receive calendar notifications, read and reply to texts, scroll through social media feeds and access even more apps via Google Play™. The latest update also includes an improved user interface, a newly designed watch face and additional languages including Vietnamese, Turkish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish and Danish.
The newest update will be available to all Polar M600 users this Spring. Polar M600 is available now in Charcoal Black and Powder White for $329.95. Interchangeable wristband accessories are available in Red, White, and Black for $29.95.
- Android, Android Wear, Google Play and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc. **Google Assistant is not available in all languages
