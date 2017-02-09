Android Wear 2.0 is official, and developers can get ready now.

Google has the final version of the Android Wear 2.0 SDK ready, and it's available for download.

Support for new hardware features and stand-alone watch apps is included in the release, and all the existing documentation from the developer preview version of the SDK has been merged into the main Wear Developer site and everything needed to produce and publish applications for the new platform version is up and running. You'll find the new SDK and all the tools needed in Android Studio's SDK manager.

The Android Wear app quality review process has also been updated, so if you're building apps for Android Wear and want an official Wear badge and listing, you should have a look at the documentation and guidelines and check out the changes.

Google is also encouraging developers to publish their apps right away so they can be ready for the official February 10 launch date. We've seen early partners like Strava pushing apps for Android Wear 2.0 and hope to see plenty more in the coming days.

For all the details about building apps for the new Android Wear, you can check out the developer site.