Wearables are about to get exciting again.
We know that Android Wear 2.0 is coming next month, and a tweet from Evan Blass suggests a launch is on the cards for February 9. Google is rumored to unveil two Nexus-branded smartwatches, so it is likely we'll see them early next month.
Mark your calendar: Android Wear 2.0 launches on February 9th.— Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 17, 2017
Android Wear 2.0 brings Play Store access to the wrist, offers an easier way of signing in to your devices, comes with new standalone apps, and will eventually get support for Google Assistant.
After a lacklustre 2016, it looks like the smartwatch category is set for a resurgence this year. Swarovski's first product in this segment is set to make its debut in the month of March, and Casio is launching its rugged smartwatch in April. Of the current crop of watches, 18 models are expected to pick up the update, including the Huawei Watch, Moto 360 2015, LG Watch Urbane, Fossil Q Founder, and several others.
Reader comments
Well, good, it may be the reason for me to finally buy a smartwatch. We shall see what market will be offering after it is out...
I've been hesitant to grab a Gear S3 because of Tizen... I guess I'll wait and check this out. Hope it's true about the upcoming watches.
But... the watch in the picture is a 1st gen Moto 360, which ISN'T slated to get the update (unless something changed). =(
I do wish Google would release the source code.
Does the update mean I won't have to reset a watch whenever I change phones?
I think that I am more looking forward to being done with the wait. I am definitely not looking forward to the UI changes.