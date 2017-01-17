Wearables are about to get exciting again.

We know that Android Wear 2.0 is coming next month, and a tweet from Evan Blass suggests a launch is on the cards for February 9. Google is rumored to unveil two Nexus-branded smartwatches, so it is likely we'll see them early next month.

Mark your calendar: Android Wear 2.0 launches on February 9th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 17, 2017

Android Wear 2.0 brings Play Store access to the wrist, offers an easier way of signing in to your devices, comes with new standalone apps, and will eventually get support for Google Assistant.

After a lacklustre 2016, it looks like the smartwatch category is set for a resurgence this year. Swarovski's first product in this segment is set to make its debut in the month of March, and Casio is launching its rugged smartwatch in April. Of the current crop of watches, 18 models are expected to pick up the update, including the Huawei Watch, Moto 360 2015, LG Watch Urbane, Fossil Q Founder, and several others.