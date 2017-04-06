LG's fabled Android Wear smartwatches will be able to roll with the rest of 'em for a little while longer.

The LG G Watch R and first-generation LG Watch Urbane may seem like aging fuddy-duddy smartwatches to some, but they're still holding on. The three-year-old Android Wear smartwatches are slowly seeing the update for Android Wear 2.0.

Per Android Police, wearers of the G Watch R and Watch Urbane have confirmed the arrival of Android Wear 2.0 on their respective smartwatches. It's possible they're part of a "third wave" of updates, too, the first of which hit the Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, and TAG Heuer Connected, and the second of which began rolling out to other Fossil, Michael Kors, Nixon, and Polar watches.

A quick shout out to those sporting Motorola's second-generation Moto 360 or the original Huawei Watch. We figure you're likely hoping you're next in line for the update to Android Wear 2.0.