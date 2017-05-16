The new update also features support for more development platform and a few other minor tweaks.

With Google I/O just around the corner, it seems like every Google property is getting a boost of oomph in preparation for the big developer event. Android Things Developer Preview 4 is next to get a bump with full support for the Google Assistant SDK for every compatible development platform, rather than just limiting it to the Raspberry Pi.

Google has also added more hardware and driver support. From the official blog post:

We are now adding a new Board Support Package for the NXP i.MX7D, which supports higher performance than the i.MX6UL while still using a low power System on Module (SoM) design. Support for Inter-IC Sound Bus (I2S) has been added to the Peripheral I/O API, now enabling audio drivers to be written in user space for sound hardware connected via an I2S bus. The AIY Voice Kit sampledemonstrates how to use I2S support for audio. We have also provided the ability for developers to enable/disable Bluetooth profiles at run time.

Furthermore, if you're interested in Android Things but are looking for some context on how it all works together, you can look at the code for the Edison Candle, the first in a series of production samples put out by Google that showcases how the software and hardware work together.

You can find links to all the relevant information at the official post on the Android Developers Blog. Or if you're ready to dive into it, you can download the system images here.