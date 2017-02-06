Fixing the latest bugs and exploits in Android every month.
Google has detailed the latest Android Security Bulletin and released the fixes for Nexus and Pixel devices.
These are exploits and other security concerns that affect Android as a whole. Issues with the operating system, kernel patches, and driver updates may not affect any particular device, but these need to be fixed in the Android base by the folks maintaining the operating system code. That means Google, and they've detailed the things they have improved for this month.
Updated factory images for Pixel and Nexus devices that are supported are available, and over-the-air updates are rolling out to users. If you don't want to wait, you can download and flash the factory image or OTA update file manually, and here are some handy instructions to get you started.
How to manually update your Nexus or Pixel
The company who made your phone uses these patches to send an update out to you.
These changes have been released to the people making Android phones for at least 30 days, but Google can't force anyone to deliver them to you. If you're using a phone from Samsung, LG, or anyone besides Google, you'll need to wait for them to send an update and shouldn't try to flash any of the above files.
Of course, Google has safety checks in place to prevent any problems on your phone because of any security exploits. Verify Apps and SafetyNet are at work any time you add an app to your phone, and seamless updates to Google Play Services will keep them up to date regardless of any hold-up from a manufacturer or carrier. Details and incident numbers can be found in the yearly Android Security Review (.pdf file).
Highlights for February 2017
February 2017's update comes with two patch dates: 02/01/2017 and 02/05/2017.
- Qualcomm and MediaTek have issued updates that prevent a malicious app from gaining elevated privileges by executing code in the kernel space. The code for these patches is not publicly available, but updated binary files are available at the Google Developer site. Devices running Android 7.0 or higher were not affected.
- The AOSP Messaging and Mail apps have been patched to address a vulnerability that could enable another app to bypass Android's system-level protections and see data it shouldn't be able to access.
- The Bionic DNS function (Bionic is Android's standard C library) has been patched to prevent a specific Denial of Service attack that would cause a device to freeze or reboot.
- Updated firmware binaries to address hardware-specific vulnerabilities were received from Broadcom, HTC, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Realtek, and Synaptics. Any of these binaries that are applicable to Nexus or Pixel devices are available at the Google Developer site.
If you get an update with a patch date of 02/05/2017, you also have every issue addressed by the 02/01/2017 update in place.
Previous bulletin highlights
Here are summaries and highlights of recent patches from the monthly Android Security Bulletin. As with the current bulletin, these issues were also mitigated by Google's Verify Apps, Safety Net, and seamless updates to Google Play Services.
January 2017
January 2017's update comes with two patch dates: 01/01/2017 and 01/05/2017.
- Qualcomm has fully patched the various exploits that were collectively called quadrooter. All phones with a patch date of 01/05/16 or later are patched. Qualcomm additionally assisted in patching less severe exploits in the camera and bootloader of some phones.
- The multimedia server and support drivers for audio and video components continue to be updated to prevent exploits such as last year's Stagefright issues. Google made a promise to continuously monitor and patch the multimedia system to prevent a repeat and have so far delivered on it.
If you get an update with a patch date of 01/05/2017, you also have every issue addressed by the 01/01/2017 update in place.
December 2016
December 2016's update comes with two patch dates: 12/01/2016 and 12/05/2016.
- Fixes in the 12/01 update cover Android in general and address issues with the Android operating system itself. The most serious exploit addressed was in the CURL library (software used to transfer data that covers most transfer protocols and security certificates), where a man-in-the-middle attack could be performed by someone with a spoofed security certificate. Other patches for Smart Lock, the telephony system, and comm stack are also included.
- The 12/05 patch date covers issues with the kernel or drivers. These aren't part of Android, but Google is the central maintainer and assembles updated code and resources from the folks making the hardware components. This time we see fixes for serious exploits from Qualcomm, MediaTek, and NVIDIA — so chances are your phone needs these. Samsung's Exynos chips are covered outside of the Android Security Bulletin and are patched by Samsung themselves.
If you received an update with a patch date of 12/05 you also have every issue addressed by the 12/01 update in place.
Android Security Bulletin: Everything you need to know
But, then, my Nexus 6P, bought directly from Google and never altered, never got the November Security Update.
There are ways for you to do that yourself.
While that should not be necessary, it is at least possible (unlike many other phones).
My 6P, which I just sold last weekend, was never updated past August.
Yikes!
This happened to me too, but it turns out that's because I enrolled in the Android beta program to receive 7.0 and then un-enrolled immediately. Once you re-enroll or manually flash any subsequent OTA you should receive the latest updates.
My PRIV got the December update on Saturday morning. Build AAH995.
One of the nice things of being on OnePlus beta builds is the fastest I've ever received security patches.
My HTC One M9 is only on the October security update
That's nothing, us Motorola Moto X Pure Edition owners are still on the May security update with no Nougat in sight. Remember when Motorola was right up to speed on updates? No more.
Since this is the holiday season, and this is a Security Update thread, it's likely that the question might arise, I am going to just put it out there...
Avoid the US Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 G930U & G935U. Samsung has been way way behind on delivery of the monthly updates that every other variant has received on a regular basis. These two device models are still on the September 1st security patch level.
Samsung entered the US Unlocked market and almost instantly decided that it wasn't worthy of the time, apparently. Having sold several hundred thousand units in the United States, and their obvious lack of support, I have to, unfortunately, highly recommend dealing with the carrier branded bloated devices so you can get the updates.
I truly hope someone from Samsung monitors sites like AC and sees this.
I will not in good conscience suggest an Unlocked version of Samsung devices in the US to any one looking for S7 this holiday. The G930A, G930V all getting regular updates. It's the same chipsets in the Unlocked as in the carrier branded, so it's not an issue between the two different processors internationally, the Snapdragon vs the Eqeynos. It's simply Samsung FAILING it's consumers yet again..
Come on Samsung, not like you don't have the resources to keep up with the promise of commitment that you gave to your security and the devices kept updated like every other version out there...
Seriously.. Paid top dollar.. Paid for the full experience.. Getting the shaft..
Yep. There is no excuse, even though they haven't even given us one. Samsung is one of the most advanced companies on the planet. They can do things that are mind-boggling. It puzzles me why they aren't the best company when it comes to keeping things up to date and pushing features.
And yes, Samsung does a good job of monitoring sites like this and reading the comments.
Funny, my unlocked s7 edge got every update so far
Exynos version?
If so, he's talking about US unlocked versions, with the model # SM-G930U/G935U. If yours is an SM-G930F/935F, it's a globally unlocked unit.
My s7 edge from att is still on the november security patch no update in sight yet
My Rogers s7 Edge is also stuck on the November 1, 2016 update :(
Good article.
This is what continually draws me to Google phones... and I agree it should be a good business phone for those reasons...
Samsung usually swoons me to their side with all of the amenities offered in the phone builds... Camera, processor, RAM, and other goodies...
I'm usually one to sit back and watch the development and opinions flow first, then I'll buy. I guess I'm still a sucker for those shiny bells and whistles though.
The new assistants both sides are getting into - may sway me beyond the shiny bells and whistles.
Good article to refer folks to when they ask. Thanks, Jerry.
My LG G4 on AT&T is still on security patch 9-01-2016 and I haven't seen any others available OTA. LG was slow to no updates on my G2 as well. I think I'm done with LG when this G4 is paid off. My Nexus 6 however always gets the latest stuff.
If someone has an idea.... PM me please. Moto G4 about 2 months old and on a really old security patch. July 2016. Spoke to VZW and Amazon..... Even Motorola and no luck. Thank you in advance.
