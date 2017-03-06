Android Pay is slowly becoming available in more markets around the world.

Google has rolled out Android Pay in Belgium, making it the tenth country in the world to receive the digital payments service. Belgian users will be able to pay at over 85,000 retail locations with Android Pay, including Carrefour, McDonald's, Media Markt, H&M, and more. The service also allows customers to checkout within apps, and is supported by Fancy, Uber, Deliveroo, TransferWise, Hotel Tonight, Vueling, and more.

To get started, you'll need to add a Visa or MasterCard credit card from BNP Paribas Fortis, Fintro, or Hello bank!, with Google stating that debit cards will be supported shortly along with CBC/KBC cards. Android Pay is available on all phones running Android 4.4 KitKat and above, and relies on NFC for payments. If you have a qualifying credit card, you can get started with Android Pay by downloading the app from the Play Store.