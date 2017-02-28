Access award-winning journalism for just $1.

If you're an Android Pay customer looking to access high-quality journalism, you'll want to take a look at the latest promotion. For a limited time, you'll be able to pick up an 8-week subscription to The Washington Post for just $1 when paying with Android Pay. After the promotional period runs out, a monthly subscription will run you $5.99, down from its usual cost of $9.99.

To avail the promotion, navigate to this link via Chrome on your phone. If you already have Android Pay set up, hit the "Subscribe Now" button. Otherwise, you can set up Android Pay and then come back to the subscription page.

The caveat here is that the deal is only valid if you're a new subscriber. If you've previously subscribed to the publication, you won't be eligible for the promotion.

