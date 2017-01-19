Glitzier mid-range Android One phones for the U.S. might be 'Nexuses' in all but name.
Android One is supposedly coming to the U.S. this summer, according to a report from The Information. On the face of it, that doesn't seem all too exciting. Android One — the range of low-cost phones from less-known brands, aimed at emerging markets — hasn't been a huge success. So who cares about a handful of low-specced, plasticky, entirely forgettable telephones arriving on U.S. shores, even if they do run stock Android and come with fast updates and do other nerdy things.
The U.S. market, though, is nothing like the countries Google has targeted with Android One thus far. India, for instance, is much more price-conscious, with dual-SIM and FM Radio seen as a necessity. The U.S. is less focused on super, super-cheap handsets, and to move phones in any meaningful number, you need to play within the carrier system and back it up with marketing money. (You'd also imagine Project Fi would range the phones, since Google will eventually need something less expensive to replace the Nexus 5X/6P in that lineup.)
The U.S. market, though, is nothing like the countries Google has targeted with Android One thus far.
According to The Information's report, Google is indeed planning to spend serious dough selling Android One when it arrives in the U.S. Like existing Android One devices, the U.S.-bound models will almost certainly be co-branded (LG is a rumored partner), even if Google has final say on internal hardware and control over the software.
So what do we have so far, then...
- A co-branded phone from Google and a manufacturer partner.
- Stock Android, with updates straight from Google.
- Prices likely to be "affordable" for the U.S. market — so perhaps between $250-400 outright.
- Probably some kind of limited carrier tie-in, complementing direct sales via the Google Store and Project Fi.
Well toast my marshmallows if that doesn't sound an awful lot like a Nexus.
That's not to say Google will resurrect the moribund (but fondly remembered) brand name. Android chief Hiroshi Lockheimer himself said there were no plans for any new Nexus devices, in interviews given around the time of the Pixel announcement. Let's assume that's still the case — these new phones could still turn out to be Nexuses in all but name.
With LG rumored to be involved, a mid-range Android One phone could emerge as a modern successor to the Nexus 5X.
They wouldn't necessarily be Nexus 6P-level "Nexuses" — or even anything high-end enough to tread on the toes of the Pixel range. Instead, imagine a series led by modern re-interpretation of the Nexus 5 or 5X, perhaps powered by one of the promising mid-level Qualcomm chips like the 625, or the rumored 660. That could be complemented by Moto G/Honor 6X-level competitors at a lower price point.
This kind of approach would have a few important benefits for Google. Just as it used the Nexus series to guide the Android ecosystem, it could use Android One to influence the (currently rather sorry) state of mid-to-entry-level Android phones, as sold through carrier stores. If it's willing to spend the effort and money required to get Android One phones on store shelves alongside — let's just pick one at random here — the LG X Power, it could nudge everyone in this "affordable" segment towards doing a better job on software.
That's how Google will cater Android One to the U.S. market, not by selling dirt-cheap Android phones directly to consumers. (As an aside, you also don't spend serious marketing money, as Google will reportedly do, on phones like the current crop of low, low end Android One devices. Android One phones for the U.S. will have to be different.)
Huawei would be a natural Android One partner for the U.S.
I also want to mention Huawei here, because I'm almost certain the Chinese manufacturer will be an important player in Android One in the United States. In fact, I'll just go and call it: I predict Huawei will release an Android One phone in the U.S. before the end of 2017.
Huawei, if you remember, was originally in talks to build the Pixels, before it found out there'd be no co-branding opportunity. That opportunity would surely exist for an Android One handset, and Huawei is still desperate for an inroad into the U.S. market. (Sure, it's released the Mate 9 SIM-free and unlocked, but it lacks the carrier partners necessary to shift the phone in large numbers.) Through Google and Android One, Huawei could get Huawei phones on carrier store shelves — which could be the key to the brand establishing an American foothold.
And look no further than the Honor 6X and Nova for examples of Huawei making compelling hardware at less expensive price points.
Whatever brand name the resulting phones bear, the core experience will have a lot in common with Nexus. At one time, that series of phones was all about affordability and a clean, fast software experience. By bringing Android One to the U.S., Google and LG (or Huawei) will be able to push for mass market sales via carrier stores, while also providing a less expensive upgrade path for folks using a Nexus 5 or 5X.
Will any of that actually happen? Stay tuned in the months ahead!
Reader comments
Android One in the U.S. could signal the rebirth of 'Nexus'
How about hitting up companies such as Blu who put out $100 phones?
Put the minimum spec out there, and allow everyone to build them. Then OTA vanilla Android. Clean and simple, Project Fi ready.
I created this thread in the forums weeks ago. Just talking about how it kinda seemed silly for Google to abandon the midrange market. Got nothing but naysayers. Nice to see someone else feels optimistic.
Nexus had top of the line specs just like a Pixel. And Pixel's like the XL aren't worth more than$650 like I paid for my N6, it's rubbish them charging for branding on a phone with no Brand recognition. The only difference for a Nexus Line and a Pixel line is now Android has a skin on it like other OEM's.
Android One uses specs from a phone a few years old. When Android One came out in India in '14 it had specs of a Galaxy Nexus 2011 device.
I wouldn't say the Pixels have no brand recognition. They are Google branded, and Google is as recognizable as Apple or Samsung, it's just they haven't been associated with phones in the eyes of the general public before (by that I mean people who've never read any tech blogs and makeup the majority of the public). It's just like when a company that's that's a household name for one thing, ventures out into another, many will give it a shot based on experience with past products. A prime example is Apple. Before the iPhone, they were known for their Macs and ipods, and many were willing to give the iPhone a try based on that.
And in reality, Nexus phones technically have a skin as well. They aren't the same as AOSP, which is the only truly stock build of Android, because of Google's integration of their Google services. I have a Pixel, and for the most part there isn't that much difference between it and my 6p, not much more than any other devices where they're on different OS versions. It's definitely not as pronounced as TouchWiz or Sense, if anything it's a lot like Moto's "skin" on their devices from 2013 and on, a few extra exclusive features but otherwise as stock as a Nexus.
As for specs, that may have been true for any previous Android One devices, but it sounds like they're adjusting their approach for the US market. The reason they used such low end specs for other countries was to keep costs to a barebones level. That level won't be the same in the US as it would be in say India, so they can afford to use higher end specs. It says that right in the article that they're looking at a range up to $400, which is well above the target pricing they've done for Android One up until now.
Does this mean Nexus fanboys that can't afford the price of admission for a Pixel will stop flooding the comments sectiolololol I couldn't finish that comment with a straight face of course they won't.
I have a Pixel phone but it is ugly and costs more than it should for what you get.
You're right. None of them can afford it. That's the only reason.
It has nothing at all to do with legitimate complaints such as the phone only having a single speaker, looking like an iphone, lacking waterproofing, wireless charging, easily scratched back glass, etc... etc...
They're poor. Let's all point and laugh at them!
Take away your first 2 points and that applies to the 6p as well. It is built better and performs better in both operation and camera quality.
Please let this happen -- *especially* the part about carrier involvement. I have T-Mobile Jump On Demand -- which has since been discontinued, and so I am loathe to give it up. I would be happy with a solid midrange phone as described in the article, but T-Mobile does not carry anything like that in their stores.
I have to think that this is by design: the carriers may not want to offer some of the excellent midrange phones available today, because then fewer people would buy the more expensive flagships. Maybe that's why you see dull stuff like the Galaxy J7 or whatever, but never anything like the One Plus 3T.
Hopefully this doesn't push away from premium devices. Why should I get penalized for other people not working hard and being successful
I'd be perfectly happy with midrange devices. Typically they have great display sizes and battery life.
For those concerned about price (including myself), try a mid-range device. You'll be amazed how worry free owning the device is.
I got tired of cradling a $800 phone, looking for the perfect case and screen protector and worrying about scratches.
For exactly that reason I got myself beautiful Moto G4 Plus and it rocks!!!
"plasticky" is not a bad thing.
There's nothing - zero - that's good about a metal chassis on a phone, unless you carry that phone as jewelry.
It's more scratch prone than plastic.
It's heavier than plastic. I'd prefer my phone be heavier because it has more battery, if anything.
It's less durable than plastic. Plastic dampens impact shocks - like a shock absorber. That's why cases are plastic. I'd prefer that small drops don't shatter my screen.
It blocks all wireless signals - plastic is transparent to radio waves. Cell signal. Wi-Fi. NFC. Wireless charging. Keep naming them, metal blocks it.
It costs more. And not just the metal, but the extra unnecessary engineering required to overcome the fact that metal blocks wireless signals! I'd prefer my money goes toward buying higher end specs - faster processor, more memory, more battery, OLED screen - other beneficial tech that actually gets me something.
It used to be high end phones WERE plastic - until the market started catering to the Tweens, hipsters, and soccer moms who use Facebook, Twitter, and set their phones down prominently as shallow jewelry status symbols.
I'm not saying "don't make phones for those people" - hell, Apple has made $100B taking those sucker's money.
... I'm saying "please make phones again for people who want substance over style".
+1