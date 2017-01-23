It's never too early to start thinking ahead.
We're getting used to the changes that came with Android Nougat, but we still have a wish list for Android O. We'll start guessing the name soon, I'm sure.
Android is a far different animal than it used to be, and major platform updates don't actually look very major on the surface. The jump from Marshmallow to Nougat is a good example — large portions of the underlying code changed how things are done but other than a few features like multi-window, much of it looks and feels the same. We may want something that looks exciting, but big shifts in the way things look and operate usually break plenty of other things, so slow and gradual adjustments are the norm.
Refinements not replacements.
And that's good. Doze, for example, was refined in Android 7. When it works, it's pretty great. A good path to follow would be to find out why it doesn't always work and see what's needed to fix Android and third party apps so everyone can enjoy the benefits. Making changes so apps like the camera don't need to try and open when they're not needed is great for overall performance. Extend those ideas to other system-level apps to make even more gains. That's the sort of thing that we're sure Google is working on with Android O.
But there are things we really want from Google going forward, and some of them are related to their mobile services. Have a read and see our list.
Make Google Assistant smarter and friendlier
Now that we know other companies can have Assistant, by the time Android O comes around most flagship phones will have it or have access to it through the Play Store. Google knows it has to spread outside of their own phones if they want to get the sugar-sweet data that it can create.
Make sure it's amazing by then.
We like (and I speak for everyone here) Google Assistant and think it works pretty well. But right now there are some things that can't be done without a convoluted scheme through a third party. There are things we want it to do and other stuff we want it to work with. SmartThings is pretty awesome, but other companies still exist. And while you're at it, make things a little more natural and friendly. Instead of saying "I'm sorry, that's not supported," tell us your "thought process" and help us reach a command that does work. A friendly Assistant should talk to us instead of saying no and shutting down when it can't figure out the question.
Right now Assistant is definitely worth using and better than expected in some ways. But you can make us all say "Wow!" here. Give us that robot butler we always wanted.
There's a big world out there
Google wants every person in every country to use all of their services. Laws and regulations don't make that as easy as we think it is, though.
But that can't be an excuse. Android O will also have some awesome new Google feature to go along with it, and that feature needs to come to everyone right away — not just Americans. Other companies are able to do whatever deals or magic is needed to have services work in many places at once, so we should expect Google to do the same.
Security, security, security
Having monthly patches for security exploits — both existing and potential — is great. Listing everything that was updated and linking to the changes themselves is great, too. Doing as much as they can to prevent them in the first place is even better because sometimes those updates don't trickle down through the companies who make Android phones.
We know Google cares about Android's security, and they have a lot of mechanisms in place to prevent unknowns from doing much damage, as well as cleaning things up if it does happen. They need to continue to focus on how your phone boots up and how changes for critical system files are monitored.
These are the things that make it harder to get admin permissions. Keep doing them and give us a proper admin account. Android needs something like Sudo to be safer than the way it is now where we lose encryption and have to unlock the bootloader to have full access to the file system.
Better tools for desktop management
Samsung, LG and everyone else has their own programs for your computer to make things like transferring files and backing up your things easier. They have to do it because Google doesn't offer anything.
Yes, Android is a cloud-centric OS. That doesn't matter because it's obvious that some folks want to manage their stuff locally. You can still design everything around being connected and have it all done through the phone itself but take the time and money to write desktop software for the people who need it. You sell very expensive high-end phones now, and pretending that the people buying them won't have access to a computer isn't the best position to take. Especially when your competitors don't.
Android Studio has a great interface and communicates with your phone the same way an app like this would. Take what works there and make an optional gTunes program.
Themes
I like the brighter colors we've seen in the past few versions of Android. A lot of other people do, too. But an equal number of people don't.
You fix that and make everyone happy by adding a theme engine. Developers and Google Play would quickly fill out an Android themes section. Crazy fonts and all.
The status bar needs some love
My lock screen has a clock. There's a pretty slick clock widget or two in Google Play (as well as one included on almost every phone). Not to mention those watches you want us to buy and their primary feature. Why would I want a clock that can't be removed in the status bar?
The same goes for the rest of the icons up there. They offer useful information, but plenty of other ways to get that information are available. System UI tuner is good for the people who can use it or find it. Make it a little friendlier when it comes to the language it uses, then pull it out of where it's buried so people know it's there.
A certified accessories program
No, not like Apple's, but with the same goals — get companies excited to make things that work with Android.
Make it free. Publish papers and guidelines that help anyone wanting to participate. Encourage and incentivize partners to build great products. Showcase those great products on the Google Store. This will make it easier for people to recognize products built to work best with Android, and reward companies that do so. Everyone wins.
Curated sections of Google Play for more things would be awesome
Let everyone download all the things, but also give people a place to look for specific apps. Expand from sections like Android Wear apps or apps for kids into apps that are great for some of the most popular models. People know where to look in the Galaxy App Store to find what works great with an S Pen. They should be able to do the same in Google Play, right from the Play Store app. I would download every app from a section titled "Games that use Google's backup service so you don't lose your progress and IAPs."
You're the king of search, so you know the current system based on keywords is broken. Fix it.
Tailor Android for better hardware
Everyone in an emerging market deserves a well-built low-cost phone with access to Google Play. Everyone who spends $1,000 on a phone with the highest specs available deserves software built to take advantage of it. Having an OS that melds these two things is hard, and doing so means not everything available works well on every phone.
Make use of the horsepower in our $1,000 phone.
A few changes that let phones with plenty of GPU and CPU power take full advantage of it without trying to be backward compatible so it can be used elsewhere could be easier than the one-size-fits-all solution. Keep the core APIs the same, keep the features the same, but differentiate the way developers can interface with them.
I want an Android One phone to be lean and functional. I want apps to work well on it. But I also want whatever we see next from the folks who push hardware limits to be able to harness what the hardware can do. Fragmentation be damned — expand on what NVIDIA has done and give us a better way for apps and games and a UI to use all that horsepower that will be in our next high-end Android. Just make sure that it still has the same base Android features available to everyone.
Don't forget AOSP
This ties in with the first thing on our list as well as the one above. Things you do that make Android better need to live in AOSP (the open-source version of Android). Having your own services is fine, but don't neglect Android itself in favor of them. Anyone who has built Android 7 without Google's services knows that it's a fully functional OS for a phone that's missing everything that makes Android compelling to use.
Give the world an open-source front-end for Gmail or for Google Movies and TV and all the other things that make Android great. You know that someone would be able to take the code and do a great job with it if you let them have a way to access things properly and a fully detailed set of rules to follow while doing it.
If you didn't know that, download Carbon or Falcon Pro and compare them to Twitter for Android.
Android has reached a point where major shifts aren't needed. Refining what's already there and adding a few well thought out services and features to Android, and the Google ecosystem itself will be a good way to add some polish and keep things from getting stale.
We'll think of plenty more changes we want to see, and I'm sure everyone has their own list of wants and needs. Some will be valid, some will be silly and some might even happen. But it's always fun to think about how things could (or should) change.
This article was originally published in October 2016. It was updated in January 2017 with most recent information post-Nougat.
I wish we could to figure out a way to decrease fragmentation on the Android platform significantly, or figure out a way to end it all together. I realize that it would take a monumental effort and still be damn near impossible with all the different OEM's that put out phones running their flavor of "Android", but it sure would be nice if upgrades could be streamlined and all phones be within 1 update of being on the same software version so that there would be some sort of uniformity. To me, fragmentation is the #1 drawback when it comes to Android. Other than that I love Android and have been using it since the original Android device, the G1 on T-Mobile and will continue to use Android. #TeamAndroid
I don't mind the current format of floating buttons and overflow buttons, but I want softer colors and better control of color highlights. There is an iphone in my house and I have to say even though I don't like the functionality of IOS I do like the way subtle colors are implemented in some dialogues by the use of translucent windows allowing soft background color accents blend into the foreground..it is a very pleasing look.
I want the phone to be supported with full system updates for more than two years. Three years of full system upgrades sound about right along with 4 years of security updates. Saying that a phones hardware no longer supports updates because of one or two features doesn't cut it. If hardware doesn't support a feature - leave that feature out - and give the phone all the features in the update it's hardware DOES support.
The Pixels:
Android O and all of the rest of the releases must be stable enough - rock solid- so that no phone requires a Reset - a full Wipe to get it to function properly or get out of a boot loop. The masses are not going to do a reset especially if they have to do it from Recovery and one go at this, and they will not buy another Pixel again. Not doing it.
Android O, Oxycontin. the sweetest treat of all
I'm able to remove the clock in the status bar with the System UI tuner.... Nexus 5X stock everything 7.0.
Just an FYI you can already remove the clock from the status bar in System UI tuner. I have mine removed.
I'd like Google to make the icons for their calendar and clock display the correct date and time, rather than 31 and 10 minutes past 10.
Visual voicemail built in, and support for WiFi calling on unbranded phones would be appreciated.
I'd like to see customizable nav buttons like on my lg G3 and being able to add ones like a notification drop down button. I loved that damned button.
Great article Jerry! Thank you.
I totally agree with you. Thank you.
- Bring back big battery % on the notification bar (which i dont have to install a third-party app that full of ads or straining my eyes for the little writing in the battery icon)
- Stop background process on certain apps, not all or nothing (facebook im looking at you)
- Make a back-to-top function on chrome, im tired of scrolling through the whole list to get back every single time
Dark theme. Including status bar! Updates (security) that don't rely on networks... More abilities to kill bloat! And ads ...
I agree with better hardware to software integration. Better interpreture... To machine code. I would imagine that's what Apple has done very well.
A way to monitor individual apps for system use or Internet usage.... Instead of seeing Android System... I love apps and go through them quite a bit... Some are forever calling home, pulling data when I don't need the data; or not using resources correctly within their app design. Some are made better than others and I would like to see whose who in the matter.
For Twitter (which I'm new at) , try Fenix or Flamingo... See what you think... Might as well throw Talon in there too.
Better memory management, operating system isolation. It is better than what it used to be. I use to have to reboot my Note 3 occasionally while my coworker kept his older Apple phone chugging along... Sigh...
Lean and mean. Yes sir.
Android One..
Value is the only real difference that Android offers, that makes
"Be together not the same"
actually mean something in real life..
Obviously it's gonna be Oreo
Give more control over access online. I have apps I like to use but they don't need access to the net when I am not using them.
Also no more apps I can't remove. Yeah I can disable an app but for apps like Facebook I don't even want it in my device and should not be forced to keep it there. I could free up almost 2gb of space just from apps I will never use.
In googles haste to bring out newer, and newer os's, they have left the previous ones in the wind. Refinements could be worked into marshmallow(like assistant, multi windows), without any problems, as xda community has already shown. These apps will make people root, and rom (thus unnecessary voiding their warranties, and bricking), just to have something that should not be a problem to get the new features. Google could really care less about fragmentation, and it shows.
Damn, it's like The Home Depot in October
for the love of god come up with something to deal with notifications across devices. its 'the worst'.
Android Ohagi!!! With customizable double click for the home button
I'd love to be able to move the stuff that's at the top of the screen to the bottom, so using phablets becomes easier.
An a system-wide Night mode
I'd love to see:
1) The option for adoptable storage made mandatory for all devices with microSD slots.
2) A standardized hardware platform for Android that frees OEMs from having to create custom builds for each device.
3) Agreements with US carriers not to impede updates.
Don't forget about ASOP? Google wants everyone dependant on GPS. The money they make from android is from data and not from Android itself necessarily. So as open as android is, because of the reliance on GPS, Google has in a sense closed it.
I'd like to see Nougat on my N6
It is way too early
A note taking app with a build in stylus support will be great.
I think the screen isn't sensitive enough to offer stylus support on normal phones, that's why the Samsung notes incorporate a wacom digitiser layer into the screen.
Stylus support has been in Android for years, it's just a shame Google has never put out a device that uses it. I wish they would.
Android Oreo
They should work on a way to get the newest OS to as many phones immediately instead of dropping a new version every year. Android N is on what, 2% to 5% of devices and already moving on to the next version? DOES ANYBODY SEE ANYTHING WRONG WITH THIS?
The updates are not as relevant as you're suggesting. People like their devices as they are.. It's a very small percentage of us that want updates. Many people get upset by iOS updates. It's causes unnecessary headaches. Google was very smart to break out the security updates separately.
Security updates are the only important ones.
I agree, but it's so damn annoying. How about going 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, etc.? To me it looks bad to seemingly keep jumping up versions and the months and months what stupid name the next letter will be.
Nope. The people who care about such things are the people who get a new phone every other year for the most part, I imagine.
Since the days of Froyo, I've wished for a Google play store (Android market back then) that would allow me to favorite apps, to see not just my recently installed apps, but also my purchased apps in one tab, perhaps also allow me to create categories of my own for apps. It would make switching devices a lot easier.
If you need a list of favorites, then they're not your favorites. They have wishlist, use that
Oreos, orange marmalade, or oatmeal?hmmm
Millions of people on KitKat and here we are talking about O LoL
Android Prep. I'm calling it right now.
Doesn't everyone have assistant available with Allo? It's just not baked into the os
It's not enough that Google attempts to prevent security vulnerabilities. No vendor is 100% successful at doing that. Google needs to fix the update issue, period. Decouple security updates from drivers, vendors and carriers.
Google fixed the update issue. Code goes out to people building phones 30 days before Google releases an update. They just refuse to use it much of the time.
I have the latest version of Android built and running on my Nexus 5X within an hour of getting the code. There is no reason this can't be done for every phone except that the people making them simply do not care.
What about the rest of us, that aren't nexus capable, and may not root? Marshmallow is only one version away from nougat, they should push things like multiwindow, to the previous OS. Take in point the longevity of windows xp, as an example, so many updates kept it relevant, for so many years(about a decade) you didn't need to have the latest, and greatest to get any feature that the newer OS had. You can't have incompatibility, from one version, to the next, you leave too many people behind. Apple, does it better(gotta give props, when it's due). Google has to make new rules for mfg's, and theirselves, as things get better, in OS refinement. Android needs a stable history of updates, as other os's have, so even the technically challenged can enjoy the latest, not just on Google phones(nexus, and pixel).
I understand. And being able to build Android yourself is not the answer (I just mentioned that I can do it why can;t these companies)
But you have to understand that the software they have on their phones is their own. Google gave away the Android part to do whatever you like with. The only thing google has any say about is if they are allowed to use the Play store and apps from google. Google can't make them do anything
All they can do is try to be better for their own phones
I want to see wasteful apps that have no business running all the time stepped. e.g. Amazon Music, Amazon Video, etc., If you're not in my recent app list, then you shouldn't be using CPU. Similarly, I have games I like to play occasionally, photo editing apps I might use once every 3 months. But I don't need them running all the time.
So give me an option to pause an app, like Disable, but it still gets updates, and is still on the home screen, but it doesn't ever actually run until I unpause it.
I don't understand why Google feels the need to change the UI. It's ok for now. Move on to things that Android can't do well that other mobile OSes can, like low-latency audio and using peripherals. In short, make Android able to replace a full desktop so that laptops, video game consoles, and even other mobile OSes become obsolete. You can do it.
Google didn't change the UI Android. It's been the same since JellyBean.
People who make and sell phones have changed the UI (including Google) but Android's interface is the same. This is what I meant when i said Google needs to better explain what is their own stuff versus what is Android
Isn't Google the biggest contributor to Android?
Yep. By a huge amount. I think they SHOULD add some of their private stuff to base Android so others can build on it, but they haven't done too much of that.
Either way, they need a way to let people who don't build it from the source code know what is Android (open) and what is Google (not open).
Make Doze work somehow so if it's in your pocket , everything will stop. I rarely put my phone on my desk, it's almost always in my pocket. Maybe it would need to be something other than Doze, I don't know
Nougat does that, it not longer has to be sitting still on your desk.
Ability for Google to update the Unicode emoticons without having to do a system level update. It would be nice if that were part of Google Play Services.
Additionally, further separate out the core/driver level OS from Android. And separate out Android from the GUI. That way Android can be updated fairly easily even on older devices that have old drivers. And Samsung can put their GUI on top of Android even if it's being updated separately.
Continuum like feature that allows me to plug to an external screen and it shows me a Remix OS like setup.
What is want is for them not to screw up like they did with N and call it Oreo.. Nougat is such a ridiculous name.
Yeah, stupid nougat. Why name after a sweet steeped in history when you can give free publicity to an insipid biscuit ?
Because that's what people want. Like we wanted Nutella.
People actually want Oreos? No accounting for taste, or lack thereof.
Funny.. I always remove the clock widgets, etc. cause I have the one in the status bar. Though removing it, isn't the end of the world, since it's in the Notification panel (at least on HTC). Better yet, just give an option to enable/disable so its a win-win.
How about removing the Bluetooth and NFC icons as well? And only showing them when they are actually in use.
Also, I hope wireless charging makes a comeback once Apple perfects it and adds it to their phones.
Apple won't perfect it. Another company will and Apple will then add it to the iPhone, whilst simultaneously giving the impression that they invented it. It's pretty much what they've done for every "innovation" on the iPhone since version 1.
Samsung already perfected it.
What's wrong with it? It works as advertised... Samsung improved it drastically.
If you're implying it was charging too slow, that's a you problem. Because in my world, it just fine for over night on my nightstand or on my desk. If I need faster, I'll plug in. But that's very rare.
The day wireless charging really means "wireless", I'll care about it, gimme a phone that charges while I'm laying down on my bed. No wires, no pads. Wireless charging lol
Maybe you should work on that, seems like it's years away for the mfg's.
Please bring back the ability to use 3rd party fonts
I agree with that. Send me your number and we can talk about it more.
That is a good idea. I'm picky about fonts.
The only thing keeping me from using Android's launchers is the inability to get rid of the color riot that is their icons. Monochromatic is a must for me. I'll stick with Nova until they bring that option in. Other (awesome!) Nova launcher options I can live without but not the ability to theme icons.
Anyone else feel this way or am I just being way too picky?
This is way too early! Almost 10 out of 10 people don't have nougat yet.
THEMES! Full on themes with notifications and apps andeverything... I could probably go without root with a decent theme engine...
It is time.
I need an image to install android on any PC or mac. i guess i need Andromeda.
imagine google updating just like windows PC every year
Also... Give us a MF'ing DARK THEME!!!!!!!!
Came to say this. DARK MFing THEME!
Yeah that's what I want, but a theme engine would be even better. Let people have ugly electric blue or pink UIs if that's what they like. Just let me go dark.
That's the funny thing, Sony pushed a theme engine implementation to AOSP a long time ago. It just hasn't been utilized within Nexus devices. Cyanogenmod, Samsung, HTC have most likely worked off of it to create their theme engines. Google just has to spend the time to implement it.
I have zero hope for Doze. Project Volta was supposed to be a big deal and it never did anything. Android and Google has not taken battery life seriously and neither has any of the device manufacturers.
Doze already works.
Too well if you ask me... I still get gmails that come pouring in when I turn the screen on if my phone has been off for a long time on my desk when I would rather they get pushed to me as they're sent. If it was up to me I would take Gmail off of Doze but we can't. We should be able to remove apps from Doze. Turning the optimization off in the battery settings isn't the same thing as turning off Doze for an app.
Yeah, it kind of seems like you should be able to whitelist certain apps. In fact I thought you could. Seems like an obvious thing but probably not easy to implement (I assume).
You can disable battery optimisation on a per app basis, but it's a bit buried and doesn't seem to necessarily do very much.
I'm not following you here. Volta started with Lollipop and has made substantial gains across 3 major releases so far.
Jerry, you don't dig the clock in the status bar? Hell, that's my lifeline to the time when I'm busy in a browser, video player, or pretty much any app. I can't imagine getting by without it. How would you check the time without bailing on your YouTube video?
I like the clock up there and don't bother with anything else. But lots of people use a widget or a fancy lock screen clock and would like to be able to remove it
Using nova launcher & a rooted nexus the clock shows up in the nav bar when I'm in an app. But it's gone when I'm on the home screen with my clock widget. It would be nice if that could be available without root.
Gravity box gives me a lot of control over what shows up in the nav bar. Again, if that could be done without root, it would be really nice.
I have to agree with all of this.
I've wanted a theme engine for years. I just do not like the look of stock android, and especially the version on the Pixel. Give us themes!
And the desktop software too is a great idea. Not just for file management, but for software updates too. Yes, it's relatively easy to use ADB, and yes, there are things like wugs toolkit... But if Google wants to be a consumer brand and also wants to get out OS updates asap, then some kind of official PC software to flash the images would make sense. iTunes is terrible, and we all know that, but there's an expectation with many people that you have something like that for backups and updates.
Have the best and easiest camera app available with all of the controls for those who are inclined to use them, and a auto mode that everyone loves to use.
Make a defined path for customers to use custom roms and tweaks, not just make it impossible to go this route. It is the customers right to do what they want with the phone, not anyone else. Security is important, but freedom of choice is equally just as important. Take away that choice and they drive people away, irregardless of what those who are against rooting the phone say.
The theme engines have been around for a long time, incorporate it into ASOP and allow the customers to decide how their phone looks through out. If folks want a stock look that again is their choice, but do not force a ugly looking theme on anyone, it will only help spur more development and help those developers now.
I'd like to see bettery battery management with some historical comparison. For example, when I got the phone, it calculated that Gmail used 100mAh over 5 hours. Today, it uses 200mAh. With everything being a percentage, my battery life sucks, but still the same 5 apps consume 80% of it.
I'd also like OS to be more aggressive about background tasks. I just don't see how Messenger should be allowed to consume 15% of battery for 20 messages without photos.
Yes. More control over permissions. Marshmallow barely gave anything. The big one that I wanted was to stop things from running at startup. But that was not in there
They need better battery management and more detailed diagnostics for apps and background services. Users should have the ability to silo apps so that they can use them when they want, but restrict the app from even installing a background service if they user so chooses. For instance, a calculator app should not need a background service. Let me block that if i want.
Additionally, it appears that you can only see app usage at a high level, and more and more apps are hiding their battery draining usage under the "Android System" services list. It'd be nice if there were a was to see a breakdown of battery consumption for the services as well. And ability to identify specifically which app/service is causing wakelocks without having to root your phone.
Would also like some tweaking for the notifications so that they don't look so much like a wall of text. The notifications looked a bit better pre-Nougat. And speaking of which it'd be good if the notification tray were as themable/customizable as the home screens. Make the Notification Tray a part of the launcher so that I can see how amazing NovaLauncher would make it.
O o o o, O o-REO
What?? You want a vanilla (or chocolate) phone sandwiched between two chocolate cookies?? Lol
What other sweet treat beings with letter O?
Another candy that starts with O is...Oh Henry candy bar..."Android Oh Henry"...lol
What's in the middle? THE WHITE STUFF!
Get rid of the opaque navigation buttons for sure (speaking more of the Pixel nav buttons). Go back to the ICS buttons that looked like the function they served. Maybe give an option for capacitive buttons in that huge bottom bezel. though, if rumors of a bezeless iphone are true the next pixel phone may look very different.
I agree there needs to be themes. An official dark theme would be so appreciated.
I say make the bottom bezel a small screen just for the nav buttons. So the Nav buttons don't use the main screen, and can be flipped, changed shape and colors, add/remove buttons, etc.
I'd like to respectfully disagree. It is too early.
They're already working on it, you can be sure of that. So now is the perfect time to say what we'd like to see.
Color Management built in to the OS to take full advantage of these awesome displays OEM's are using.
This would be nice, in addition to the other tweaks that can be added in an advanced area so normal users don't have to toy with them if they don't want to.