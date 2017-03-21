Android O is coming — and with it a confectionary reckoning.
Android O is now available in Developer Preview, but Google isn't divulging its true name — and won't until much later in the summer.
But as hard as Google's job was finding a decent N-related dessert, that's nothing compared to the dilemma Android will face this year. There's a real shortage of desserts starting with the letter O, and that could lead to some unusual dishes emerging as candidates for the Android 8.0 nickname.
Let's take a look.
Android 8.0 Ox-tongue Pastry
Don't let the name fool you: There are no actual ox tongues in this Chinese treat, also known as a "horse-ear pastry" (which frankly would've been much more fitting for the Honeycomb release.) It's named for its shape — either an ear or a tongue, depending on whether you spend your time primarily around horses or oxen. Wikipedia describes ox-tongue pastry as a breakfast dish, "chewy, with a soft interior and a crunchy crust."
Maybe this would be a fitting internal Google codename for the next version, a la Key Lime Pie, Lemon Merengue Pie or Macadamia Nut Cookie. (It could be "OTP" for short!) But conjuring up the visage of animal parts for an official Android nickname? Probably a bad idea.
Android Central Rating: 4/10
- Pro: Could help Google's push into China.
- Con: Constant reminder of ox entrails.
Android 8.0 Ontbijtkoek
Pronounced, ont-beyt-kook, this Dutch cookie loaf is spiced and sweetened, and often served with butter at breakfast time. It's not a million miles away from Gingerbread — which you may remember was Android 2.3 — but it's also not the most visually appealing sweet treat, looking basically like sticky brown bread. That said, it'd be easy to transform into a loafy, Dutch Android figure for Google's statue garden.
Google could go with Ontbijtkoek to simultaneously win over fans in the Netherlands, while also masterfully trolling English-speaking journalists.
Android Central Rating: 3/10
- Pro: Basically just Dutch gingerbread.
- Con: Looks like it was typed by a cat walking across a keyboard.
Android 8.0 Oliebol
Literally "oil balls," oliebollen are a type of dutch donut made by dunking dough — often mixed with currants, sultanas or candied fruit — into a deep fat frier. It's popular in the Netherlands and Belgium, particularly during the winter, while many other European countries have their own local interpretation of this sweet, doughy delight.
Oliebol earns a high score for deliciousness, while also being the right shape and size for hors-d'oeuvres, lawn statues, promotional graphics and Easter egg animations.
Android Central Rating: 5/10
- Pro: Fun to say. Oliebol!
- Con: Similarity to "volleyball" could lead to confusing/messy situations.
Android 8.0 Ozark Pudding
An accidental collision of other, lesser desserts.
The first truly American dessert on our list, Ozark pudding comes from the Ozarks region of Missouri — a dried fruit and nut custard often served with ice cream. It's not quite a cake or a pie, but there are countless variants of it that uses different types of bases and coatings. (Like Android itself!)
Ozark has the look of an accidental collision of other, lesser desserts. It's also got patriotism going for it, with the pudding being a favorite of President Harry Truman. The only problem is how Google would fashion a statue of Bugdroid holding — well — a pile of nutty, fruity slop.
Android Central Rating: 5/10
- Pro: Warming southern dessert loved by major historical figure.
- Con: Looks like vomit.
Android 8.0 Oatmeal Cookie
The thing you mistakenly point to at the coffee shop expecting a chocolate chip cookie, oatmeal cookie would be the safe choice for Android O for English speakers. It's like a regular cookie, except with added oats and sometimes raisins, with the end product often appearing vaguely congealed and malformed. (Perhaps an accurate metaphor for Android once certain manufacturers get their paws on it.)
Oatmeal Cookie would be less than the sum of its parts.
Though easy to spell and memorize, oatmeal cookie lacks both the sweetness of a cookie and the satisfying warmth of a bowl of oatmeal. Avoid at all costs.
Android Central Rating: 1/10
- Pro: Easy to say.
- Con: Fundamentally disappointing on every level.
Android 8.0 Orelletes
Literally "little ears" — named after their shape — these sweet Catalan pastries are often eaten at weddings and other celebrations. They're made from flour, eggs, sugar, anisette and olive oil and fried, then dusted with icing sugar. Orelletes can come in all shapes and sizes, which lines up with Google's vision of Android powering a multitude of devices in various form factors. (No, we're not stretching that metaphor at all.)
Android Central Rating: 6/10
- Pro: Can be used as a humorous replacement for your own ears.
- Con: Thin and unsatisfying compared to heartier desserts on this list.
Android 8.0 Oreo
Finally we reach the one "O" sweet treat that everybody instantly thinks of. If Google was to partner with Nabisco (as it did Nestle for Android 4.4 KitKat), we could have another commercial tie-in, with Oreo boxes promoting the next version of Google's OS, and possibly limited edition biscuits (with antennae!) in the shape of the Android mascot, Bugdroid.
It would be a perfect match were it not for the nature of the Oreo itself. As someone who lives in a part of the world that only got Oreos relatively recently, I can't help being underwhelmed whenever I eat one. It's not incorrect to call it a cookie, and there's some kind of sugary cream stuff going on too. Fine. But I'm left wondering where the flavor is each time I put one in my mouth. It's like you've eaten a cookie, but what's the point? Your taste buds are no better for it. Therein lies the Achilles heel of Android Oreo.
Android Central Rating: /10
- Pro: Brand recognition. Novelty Bugdroid cookies.
- Con: Involves inking deal with tyrannical confectionary megacorporation. Cookie itself basically tastes of nothing.
What would you name Android O? Am I right about Oreos being totally overrated? Would you play volleyball with oliebols? Shout out in the comments and let us know!
Reader comments
What will Android O be called?
Alex! Try the thin mint Oreos! The best!
Something with the word Orange in it would be easy, maybe too easy. Orange rolls perhaps? Orange Jello? If they wanted it to be a healthy "sweet treat" they could even just do orange by itself, or even orange juice.
Oatmeal cookie sounds like the best bet if they don't partner with nabisco.
You dare tarnish the name of the great Oreo cookie?!
Obama!
From the moment they didn't went with Nutella, I don't really care.
But I'm sure it will be something that 'muricans won't be able to pronounce properly. Like they can't pronounce nougat lol
" 'muricans" are why Google and Android exists in the first place. "lol"
Oreo. Definitely!!
Orange creamcicle?
*Edit*
Oops, I just saw that GC736 already mentioned that.
Android Orgeat. Who doesn't love almond flavored syrup?
It's gonna be Oreo. They aren't going to give up on the name recognition and possibly cross promotion opportunities that they had with KitKat. These other names are just too long.
Another recycled story. This has been posted as new what 3 or is it 4 times now?
How about some original content?
Oreo!
my suggestion is the fruit ORANGE, cz its my favourite.
Guys wtf is wrong with you ? Android Orbit (chewing gum) would be the best name !
I would love to have an Android Orbit 8.0
I'm seeing several demands for Orgasm and a LOT of demand for Oreo. Why not make it the best of both worlds with Android Oreogasm!!!
http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48945/oreogasm-cake-...
Man...I sure do wish I was seeing several demands for orgasm...
Oatmeal Cookie works for me. No need for a commercial tie in.
Ugh, no more trademarks please...besides, in some cultures Oreo is a derogatory term.
Aw Ree Oh
I suggest Oddfellows, an iconic mint here in NZ. I recommend checking YouTube for a TV advertisement from back in the 80's, it's brilliant...
What about Ovaltine? Is that still around?
Philistine! How can you not like Oreos? 😁
1. Oreo most definitely...Then oatmeal cookie. Easy say, been around even internationally. But those others..Jeez really.. you can't even say it let alone know what it is.
I definitely think it'll be Oreo. Oatmeal would be okay too. The other ones seem too odd to be taken seriously, given the history.
I will take Odading for Android O.
njir, ulah odading teuing ateu jang...
android omelette..
android onion rings..
or even better, orelletes..
it's from ibiza, the party town..
While both Oreo & Oatmeal Cookie are possibilities, I think Oreo will definitely "take the cake! "
Posted via the Android Central App
What about Oh Henry! candy bars? They are still owned by Nestlé aka kit kat makers.
I see it being Oreo. But then again I thought N was going to be Nutella...
Posted via the Android Central App
Definitely Oreo
Posted via the Android Central App
If they can't get a licencing deal for the name 'oreo' then Oatmeal Cookie is probably a sure bet.
Posted via the Android Central App
You would think oreo would be trademarked ... all the other names are stupid !!!
Posted via the Android Central App
Oreo is the obvious choice. If they can't make a deal, guess we'll be getting Oatmeal cookies.
Android Obesity... just have a fat android w/ all the desserts next to it
Android Oreo themed cookies with a green keylime flavored filling. I've already bought them in my mind and they taste delicious!
Posted via the Android Central App
Android Opera? (It's the name of a chocolate cake), I think that would work beautifully
Posted via the Android Central App
Why do I NEED to know a nickname?
Posted by way of my Note Edge
Where's the flavor when you put it in your mouth? Really dumb azz.?
It's in your mouth... duh
Everyone who has eaten an OREO cookie knows what they taste like an OREO and it's an excellent name for Android "O", for that matter it's a better name than "Nougat" and "N" should be skipped altogether if "Nougat" is the best the nerds at Google can come up with.
Ever heard of a Nutterbutter Peanutbutter sandwich cookie?
I suppose not!
Posted via my LGG4 using the Android Central App
They might skip O, like a lot of things do. Android Zero can be confusing.
Android Pain au Chocolat.
How about Orange Sherbet (Sorbet)? I'm sure there are many more.
Orange Pie? anyone? :P
Orange Creamsicle or Orange Sherbert are my votes.
Posted via the Android Central App
Are you sure got Oreo cookies and not some weird off brand. Oreo's taste awesome.
Posted via the Android Central App
It should be called "O" for goodness sake let me get N first!!
Posted via the Android Central App
I'd name it Oreo.
Posted via LG V10
If they were interested in partnerships, they would have partnered with the people behind Nutella!
Posted via the Android Central App
Oreo would be nice, but yeah, it requires licensing. So probably Oatmeal will be the way to go, as bland as it sounds.
Nope
via S2 9.7 or the amazin S6 Active ;-)
Orgasm. Make it happen.
Android Orgasm will be erupting soon to finally make your laggy Android phone scream. Now that's marketing...
The SJW and special snowflakes will destroy the OS with their "political correctness" and " OHHHH MAH GAAAADZZZ IM SO TRIGGGGEERED! WAAAAHHHH!" Loud crap. Not a good idea.
Posted via the Android Central App
"Orgasm. Make it happen"
Challenge accepted...
Nah, it's never too soon to start thinking about future OS names. I want "W" to be "white Russian" or "whiskey sour" ;p
Posted via the Android Central App
Oatmeal cookie for the win!!!!
Posted via the Android Central App
Shouldn't we wait until there is at least a few Nexus devices running Nougat before starting to guess what O will be?
Never too early. ....
Now let's get a jump on Q, P will be easy
Posted via the Android Central App
"Ontbijtkoek - Pronounced, ont-betz-kook"
Actually, no. "bij" in Dutch is pronounced "bay" (or, as teens would say, "bae"). So the pronounciation would be "ont-bait-kook".
Not that it matters. Americans would probably just pronouncing "On'cook" eating a bunch of letters in the process, as per tradition ;P
As for Oreo...
If Google actually calls it Oreo when they didn't manage to call Android N, Nutella, to me that will be like saying "Android looks like a cool OS but it doesn't taste of delicious chocolate but rather of disappointing blandness".
Which I bet would make the day of iSheep and WP-fanatics.
I propose that Android O is called "Android Ovos-moles".
Don't know what it is? Here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ovos_Moles_de_Aveiro
Actually, it's pronounced ont-BITE-kook.
Posted via the Android Central App
Dammit, Alex. Now I'm hungry.
Hydrox cookies sound weird, but they were tastier versions of Oreos that actually arrived on the scene BEFORE Oreo! For some reason very few people have tried Hydrox, but we had them when I was a kid and they blew away the Oreos with their better flavor and texture. I think they were even cheaper too! Too bad the marketing and legal departments won that battle...As for Android O, my vote is for Oatmeal Cream Pie (I know it has too many syllables but I'm following my taste buds).
Ice Cream Sandwich has the same number of syllables.
Android 8.0 Om Nom Nom
Orgasm!
An extremely satisfying android experience!
Posted via the Android Central App
Oreo!
Tyrannical confectionary megacorporation?? Cookie itself basically tastes of nothing?? I think Brexit is impairing your judgement! :-)
You know, Oreo would be perfect! But let the Nougat ferment for a moment... We still have a year to go and 7.0 hasn't even been released yet. Google at its heart is PR firm. So just do what's needed for Oreo. Make it happen!
Posted From my Verizon Galaxy Note Edge via the Android Central App... And Don't Eat The Yellow Snow!
Somebody needs to invent a sweet treat called "orgazm" so we could potentially get the greatest Android name ever. The marketing possibilities would be endless. We're talking about Super Bowl - caliber advertising here.
Posted via the Android Central App
Not Oreo for sure....
Posted via the Android Central App
Orange Julius or Orange Crush
Posted via the Android Central App
I hope it is Oreo! That is the real and only choice in my book.
I like oreo or oatmeal cookie the best!!
Posted via the Android Central App
Next will be Android L (Langnese) in partnership with Nestle from what i heard from a friend of a friend
Posted via the Android Central App
Unlikely since we had L not long ago.
Posted via the Android Central App
I'm guessing you don't know the Alphabet, nor ANYTHING about android.
My surname is Oates - In school my nickname was Oatmeal / Porridge Oats. Android Oats sounds good to me :)
Maybe orange?
Posted via the Android Central App
Mmmmm, I love Oreos....
Loved this article, thanks for the morning laugh!
I too am a fan of the oatmeal cookie, but I have a complete understanding that 99% of the population is completely against them. More for me I guess!
Posted via the Android Central App
I think it's time to give up the ridiculous names... the novelty has passed and now it's just childish
Nah. How would we get this kind of article then the next year?
Oh Henry
What about Orange Marmalade? When spread properly, it adds yummy goodness to plenty of different, otherwise bland breakfast dishes.
It's a jam, not a dessert. Which is why I wondered how Nutella was ever considered, since it too is a spread not a dessert.
Posted via the Android Central App
To be fair, their definition seems quite broad... KitKats, jelly beans, lollipops and marshmallows... Are they really desserts?
Posted via the Android Central App
I thought they said it was just tasty treats. No specifications on what kind or type has ever been given.
Posted via the Android Central App
It doesn't have to be a "dessert", just a tasty treat, according to Android VP of Engineering Hiroshi Lockheimer. Think about Honeycomb. Is that really a "dessert"? Have you ever sat down and had dinner followed by a nice plate of honeycomb? How much honey can you even eat without it being accompanied by something else? It's just too sweet! I look at Orange Marmalade the same way.
Alex has obviously never had an oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips, caramel and garnished with sea salt.
Stop, I'm too hungry as it is.
Posted via the Android Central App
That sounds good. Oatmeal with butterscotch bits taste amazing as well.
Posted via the Android Central App
How about we call it Oprah!
Posted via the Android Central App
So essentially this writer doesn't like any of the nicknames???
Posted via the Android Central App
The author of this article has bad taste in cookies.
Galaxy s7 edge
The author of this article is British, so he knows what decent biscuits and sweets taste like hahaha!
Seriously, America is good at a lot of stuff, but "cookies" and "candy" aren't amongst them. Their doughnut game is on point though, we suck at doughnuts.
Posted via the Android Central App
I will give you this. I went to a wedding several years ago for a family friend who married a former member of the RAF. They had bowls of individually wrapped chocolates laying around at the reception that were from some candy maker in England (not sure the name). They were unbelievable!!
Weird thing is I discovered how bad your sweets are when I attended the wedding of my then girlfriend's father to a lady who served in the USAF... What a peculiar coincidence!
Posted via the Android Central App
Us Canucks appreciate both ;). Love a good biscuit but sometimes an Oreo is just right, that nice guilty pleasure lol
Android Ovaltine!
"A crummy commercial!"
+1k
Posted from the AC App via the SG S5 on AT&T
YYEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
Posted via the Android Central App
Over here people eat actual ox tongue... so that would be odd.
Has to be oatmeal really.
Posted via the Android Central App
I think it should be "orange sherbet" and everyone should pronounce it in Christian Slater's bad English accent from Austin Powers.
Or if you are old and English like me, call it Android Opal Fruits.
Or just call it Oreo. Whatever. ;-)
I miss when lime and lemon opal fruits were separate flavours...
Never mind Oreo, let's 'ave 'Obnobs!
Posted via the Android Central App
Yes! That cherry one is horrible.
+10 for Orange SURE-BERT / SORE-BAY :)
+7 for Oatmeal Cookie
+2 for Oreo
Ummm... WHO DOESN'T LOVE OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIES?!?
Posted via the Android Central App
There's nothing wrong with them, really. The problem comes from the fact that they are so often mistaken for chocolate chip cookies...so the disappointment that stems from the discovery of what they truly are vs. the expectation overrides the enjoyment of them.
Yeah, that's why you make chocolate chip oatmeal cookies instead. Double win!
People who've had bad oatmeal cookies. And they should try Alton Brown's recipe.
Posted via the Android Central App
Right here
Posted via the Android Central App
Funny, I'm always disappointed when I confuse chocolate chip cookies for oatmeal raisin. I've always preferred oatmeal raisin!
Posted via the Android Central App
People who know that chocolate chips with or without pecans are better in oatmeal cookies than grapes.
via S2 9.7 or the amazin S6 Active ;-)
Me. Hate them. Hate raisins.
Why not Orange?
So we could compare it to Apple's?
Too on-the-nose!
Posted via the Android Central App
Haha. Didn't think of that, fair point.
It could be good for trolling purposes, next someone compares that bloody i-whatever to android you can say: "you're comparing apples to oranges"
Posted via the Android Central App
Sheer brilliance. I am so digging Orange now. Please, Google.
Orange wedges, maybe? I guess that would constitute a fruit more than dessert per se.
People keep forgetting that Hiroshi Lockheimer stated the versions of Android are based on "tasty treats" and not desserts.
Cold as ice with these ratings lmao
But Oreo and oatmeal cookie sound good.
Love for all things android and IT
There should be a tag for this article: "not safe for empty stomach, viewing will result in uncontrollable cravings."
Those Oliebol sound pretty good...
Posted via the Android Central App
I don't like my balls oily ;p
You're doing it wrong...
Posted via the Android Central App
Oliebollen are great. Greasy paper sack full of hot donuts? What's not to like?
Only eat them once a year though, or so.
It is only one sack instead of two?
Posted via the Android Central App
Agreed! Hungryyyy...
Posted via the Android Central App
I'll take Orange Chicken.
Tasty, but not dessert.
People keep forgetting that Hiroshi Lockheimer stated the versions of Android are based on "tasty treats" and not desserts. Orange chicken is certainly a tasty treat :)
Posted via the Android Central App
I say Oreo for sure.
Oreo is the best name for android O IMO. Unless there are some bizarre sweets that starts with O suddenly trending.
Posted with ❤Love❤
Oh! Henry kicks oreos @S$ in every way
Not only that, OH = O. Nice word play, licensing the name would be tough, but it's the best one imo.
Damn I love the way Oreos taste, especially with a glass of milk
Sent from my BlackBerry Priv
Twist, lick, dunk! The sacred ritual done by every oreo lovers.
Posted with ❤Love❤
I like to eat then like cereal, a bowl of Oreos then pour milk all over them. Sooooo goooood. Also unhealthy, but who cares? ;)
Good article Alex, it was funny. Just don't go hatin' on my Oreos!
I'm a Hydrox man myself.
That's because you haven't tasted real chocolate cookies. Like, for example, Filipinos*
(*not the people, the cookies. Though I guess Filipinos might taste good as well, grinded into a meat pie...I'll call Mrs. Lovett and enquire)
Every other night ritual before going to bed. I love it
Posted via the Android Central App on Moto G3 16/2 on $35 Cricket wireless plan.
Agreed I still love Oreos. But if they don't have a bunch of new tricks and features it might just be boring old oatmeal. Tried and true. Delicious but not exciting