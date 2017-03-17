All the things that nobody knows but are fun to guess about. It's that time!

Everyone has a list of things they hope to see in Android O. Some make a lot of sense and there's a good chance we'll see them, others are just pipe dreams. But now that the time for a new version of Android to be announced is getting closer, the guessing games can begin!

9to5 Google has a list of features they say might show up in Android O. They tell us we'll see a new notification system, badges for application icons, picture-in-picture mode for multi-window, better text selection, and an assortment of other things that sources say are coming. You should go give it a read.

The people who have the answers are the people are keeping quiet.

Some of what they are saying matches what we've heard, some is close and gives more insight to our rumors, and some of the supposed features are dead wrong according to what we've heard. That's how the rumor game is played — you get a little bit of good info and a little bit of bad info and mix it up with a whole lot of vague info.

For what it's worth, our sources tell us that Android O will be about putting Google Assistant to work. Assistant will live as a system aware entity, much like Google Now did in previous builds, and be there to integrate with the things you're doing and with ways to integrate into other applications that aren't Google Allo. There may be app badges in a new launcher or even smart text selection and gesturing. But let's be clear: the only people who actually know anything aren't talking.

It's fun to guess and play the game anyway, so we all will play it. Let's hope that Google tells us what we want to hear at Google I/O 2017 in May. For now, let's play — what do you think will be in Android O? Your guess is as good as anyone else's!

Chat all things Android O in the AC forums

Guess the Android O name in our official guessing forum post!