All the things that nobody knows but are fun to guess about. It's that time!
Everyone has a list of things they hope to see in Android O. Some make a lot of sense and there's a good chance we'll see them, others are just pipe dreams. But now that the time for a new version of Android to be announced is getting closer, the guessing games can begin!
9to5 Google has a list of features they say might show up in Android O. They tell us we'll see a new notification system, badges for application icons, picture-in-picture mode for multi-window, better text selection, and an assortment of other things that sources say are coming. You should go give it a read.
The people who have the answers are the people are keeping quiet.
Some of what they are saying matches what we've heard, some is close and gives more insight to our rumors, and some of the supposed features are dead wrong according to what we've heard. That's how the rumor game is played — you get a little bit of good info and a little bit of bad info and mix it up with a whole lot of vague info.
For what it's worth, our sources tell us that Android O will be about putting Google Assistant to work. Assistant will live as a system aware entity, much like Google Now did in previous builds, and be there to integrate with the things you're doing and with ways to integrate into other applications that aren't Google Allo. There may be app badges in a new launcher or even smart text selection and gesturing. But let's be clear: the only people who actually know anything aren't talking.
It's fun to guess and play the game anyway, so we all will play it. Let's hope that Google tells us what we want to hear at Google I/O 2017 in May. For now, let's play — what do you think will be in Android O? Your guess is as good as anyone else's!
Chat all things Android O in the AC forums
Guess the Android O name in our official guessing forum post!
Reader comments
The Android O rumor game has officially started, and here's what we think
Didn't we JUST get a new notification system?!
Indeed. Though Google's Modus operandi often appears to be "if it ain't broke, fix it until it is. Then fix it some more. Then set it on fire, fix it again, rename it and repeat".
There is no new notification system. :)
Oh and I'm positive this will finally be the version that fixes all battery issues right? Right? That seems to be the big thing the last few years and never happens. :)
Also we'll finally get a dark theme!
At least in the beta.
We always get a dark theme in the beta. I'll get excited when it pushes to stable. Then again, Oreo is two dark cookies with white filling....
That was actually my sarcastic point, there's no point getting excited about anything in android til final code hits AOSP.
Aside from the truism that sometimes planned and beta features don't always make it to release, at this point I honestly believe that Google are trolling.
Jell-O
The badge icons are useless since they're in the notification icon
Negative. Notifications tell you what notifications you have, not numbers of said notifications. Hence badge count notifications, will be important to notify you.
Oh, sweet magic, please don't get ugly badge counts in the notification shade. App name (##) is enough.
They are useless unless Google wants to kill the app drawer and make it like iOS
OREO
Although I like Oreo, I think they're moving away from corporate branding after Kit Kat. So maybe they'll go with Oatmeal. It's hard to find a generic name with 'O' haha as attested by this article:
http://www.androidcentral.com/android-o-name
Oatmeal cookie maybe?
Oreo!
I really want it to be a co op, like they did with Kitkat :)
Orbit chewing gum
I've been using nougat since I got 5x a month ago. While it's good. I'd want settings list in tabbed form as opposed to long list (like Samsung). And dark theme. I've rooted my 5x and used substratum for theme. I hope Google could implement the substratum like theming in next version. Heck I'd take just a black color everywhere instead of white. A good backup app or manager (like iOS). Every time I change my phone I need to use two or three apps just to backup and restore my data which is not what regular users would do. So a backup overhaul is a must for Google.
Android O, I haven't even gotten Android N
Meanwhile most users are still on 🍭
My sprint HTC One M9 has not been updated to Nougat yet