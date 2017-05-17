Android O adds support for the Kotlin programming language

There's certainly a lot to take in with Android O, but one of the bigger announcements for developers concerns the first new programming language added to Android. As revealed on stage at Google I/O 2017, Android O will support the Kotlin programming language.

Google says Kotlin will be fully compatible with the Android runtime, providing a mature and production-ready experience. Google partnered with the JetBrains development team, who introduced Kotlin in 2011, to bring support to Android. Though it might not mean much to those of us who aren't coding Android apps, Kotlin is a big deal because it's the first language to be added to Android since its inception.