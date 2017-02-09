The Shield Tablet is still great and the Android 7 update means you won't have to buy a new tablet this year.
Android 7.0 is on the way for your Shield Tablet K1, extending the life of everyone's favorite 8-incher and bringing all the new features of Google's latest.
Besides the Android 7 enhancements — split screen, Doze 2.0, better notifications and those sweet, sweet emojis 🌮 🦄 — we see some extra awesome tossed into the mix with support for the new 2017 controller and an exclusive Shield Rewards loyalty program that we're eager to check out.
The update is pushing out now, so grab your Shield and make sure it's charged up. Now begin mashing that button! NVIDIA's full changelog is below.
SHIELD Controller (2017) Support
- Updates to SHIELD controller support
New Multitasking Features
- Split-screen: Run two apps side by side* in Portrait or Landscape modes
- Quick switch: Double tap the Overview button to quickly switch back to the last opened app
Improved Notifications
- Multiple notifications from the same app are now bundled for a streamlined experience
- Reply to messages directly from within the notification*
- Tap and hold on a notification to quickly silence or block notifications from the app
Improved Power Consumption
- Doze on the Go: Doze is now smarter & kicks in even when the device is being carried around
Emoji
- Includes all-new Unicode 9 emojis
Usability Improvements
- Display & Font size can now separately adjustable to improve readability or screenspace
- Quick Settings can now be customized directly from the menu by tapping "Edit"
- The top Quick Setting tiles can now be accessed with a downward swipe from the lock screen
- Settings now includes a Navigation Menu & Suggestions to improve usability
- The "Clear all" option in Overview have been relocated to the top right
System wide improvements including:
- New Data Saver: when enabled, limits access to Cellular data for background apps
- New JIT compiler: improves the speed of App & System updates
- Update to Android Security Patch Level December 1, 2016
SHIELD Rewards Program
- Introducing SHIELD Rewards, the exclusive loyalty program for SHIELD owners
Reader comments
Android Nougat update for the Shield Tablet K1 is now live
Excellent.
This tablet has gotten some amazing support. I wish more companies could be like this. I suppose it's a lot easier when you only have a handful of devices to update though Haha
I sure hope this fixes the lag on mine. Love it but man do apps open slow and the touch response time on it is abysmal.
Oh wow! 😲 Getting N, I've kept keeping this tablet in sight. Pay finally pull trigger.
Nice! The Shield K1 is the best tablet I have ever owned (and I've had a few) and they keep making it better!
Kinda makes me wish they made a successor... Shield PX1? :D
Ohhhhhh. I can't wait to get home from work.
I wish I had gotten this tablet.
I wonder if the original will get it as well
Yup also for the OG Shield tablet...but LTE version has to wait for carrier sign off
https://forums.geforce.com/default/topic/992730/shield-tablet/official-s...
^ Yup.
Everything in this change log is for every shield tablet.
And it's a shame that updates for Android are so screwed up that we even have to question that.
Just downloaded the update on mine. Came in at about 704mb. Took about 10 minutes to download and fully install. Make sure you update all of your apps so they can run on Nougat. My machine is flying now and I can verify the new controller works perfectly now. Great freakin' tablet!
Uggh so mad. Mine was like 500 in I left the break room at work it stopped the update and is now saying I'm up-to-date
I debated between the OG Shield Tablet and my Samsung Tab S 8.4. I love the AMOLED screen on the Tab S, but in almost every other regard I wish I had bought the Shield Tablet. To be fair, at that time no one knew that NVIDIA would be awesome with OS updates.
But you knew Samsung WOULDN'T BE awesome with updates at that time!
Haha. I knew I'd get an Android 5.0 upgrade (which I did...eventually), and I got a good deal on the Tab S. Also, did I mention the killer AMOLED screen? It still looks amazing. In contrast, the Shield was NVIDIA's first tablet, and it was easy to imagine NVIDIA walking away if sales were mediocre (same as Dell did with the Venue tablets last year). So, Android 5.0 was a reasonable expectation, but no one would have predicted 6.0, much less 7.0.
Honestly, I think it's fine for manufacturers with many products to offer 1-2 major OS updates before calling it quits. Otherwise, they'd spend all of their time updating software for old products that aren't paying the bills. However, I wish they were better about security updates.
NVIDIA made the ongoing support easier by minimizing the changes to their follow-up devices (Shield K1 and Shield TV 2016), enabling them to roll the same OS updates to the OG devices without too much extra work. That's really smart, but it also means that you don't get newer hardware tech like fingerprint readers and 4K screens.
You can kind of see this in Apple's devices. Anecdotally, I've perceived that the OS updates were more stable when they had fewer devices in the product tree. Now that they have a wider variety of iPhones and iPads, it seems like iOS updates are more prone to bugs.
no, major manufacturers cut updates to sell more, they know people will buy no matter what and they pull this "trick" to forced u to buy in 2 years time, there is no other reason
Is this tablet still worth buying new now, in 2017? My old Tab 4 is starting to really show it's age and this seems like the perfect tablet, but it's also pushing 2 years old now I think. Just wondering if it's hardware can keep up as software becomes more demanding, and secondly, is this the last major update it will recieve?
Not really, this would be the last update but i think a new shield tablet is coming soon and if u want a tablet buy the shield. nvida has been nothing but awesome really really awesome, best support ever, and the device, well lets just say that if they launch a phone im in no matter the price
I could see maybe 1 more update. The processor is getting a little long in tooth, it would be awesome if Nvidia came out with an upgraded version of this, but nothing seems to be coming anytime soon
Best tablet. nvdia we need a smartphone cmon