Data Saver mode is a new feature that lets you easily lock down certain apps' data consumption when you're away from Wi-Fi.
Update, March 2017: Updated with the latest information and changes.
While Android has long been able to restrict certain apps' access to background data on a cellular connection, Android N adds a new feature that makes it easier to cut down on your data consumption when necessary.
Data Saver is a new mode that can be toggled in quick settings under the notification shade, or found under Settings > Data usage. When enabled, apps that aren't whitelisted are prevented from using cellular data in the background, and according to Google's developer documentation apps will also be signalled to consume less data when they're actively being used.
Pick and choose which apps get unrestricted data access in Data Saver mode.
When Data Saver is turned on, Android displays a "pause" icon in the status bar. You'll also see a message at the top of the Settings app in Android N informing you that it's enabled.
The settings menu for Data Saver lets you control which apps get to use "unrestricted" data when this mode is enabled — by default, the only whitelisted app is Google Play Services, which makes sense given the importance of this low-level app.
Generous cellular data bundles are something many in the West take for granted, however, this new Android feature could be a big deal in some developing markets, where data quotas may be more restrictive. Those that regularly travel to foreign soils may also benefit from Data Saver feature, as background usage can quickly eat through precious roaming data allowances.
Reader comments
Android N gives you even more ways to save cellular data
This looks really useful.
This is essentially breaking out the data limiting component of battery saver mode, with some improvements and without all the other battery saver stuff. Useful, definitely
Great! Can't wait to try it in..... 3 years.
Haha that's exactly how I feel
Yep same **** different year.
lol
"Generous cellular data bundles are something many in the West take for granted"
I value every expensive GB I use here in Canada.
I guess I will have to eventually trade in my Note 4
Neva!
Fi users will appreciate this. In fact, I'm betting Fi is the primary motivation for this.
As a new Fi user who just switched from an AT&T family plan with an ungodly data allotment that we never even came close to using, I agree with you wholeheartedly.
Definitely makes sense for Fi users, but this is something a lot of people around the world will find very useful when they're on a restricted mobile data plan. Far more addressable people than just Fi customers.
I have Unlimited data with Verizon, nice feature for many, just not for me.
Just upgraded my DT2 to Marshmallow -- and I like it. I couldn't imagine using Android before Lollipop.
Another couple of revisions and Android will FINALLY be something to truly reckon with.
I'm using data saver on my 6P with Project Fi. Let's see if it makes a difference by the end of my billing cycle.
This sounds awesome!
What phone is in the article picture? Nexus 5X?
Essential as Android (well Google) and other apps on the platform are very data hungry at default setting. I recently had to switch to Android from WP 8.1. Apart from the disappointment of seeing how immature Android feels and handles compared to Windows, I noticed the mobile data consumption is roughly 3-4 times what I had on Windows. This while I'm extra careful and conscious of the risks of unforeseen data usage, as it's a new platform for me. I used about 25-50MB per month (of my 200 MB bundle) and never checking my usage. Now after twelve days in March, I'm at just over 100MB.
Telling is also that the Mobile data overview (as accessed from Quick Actions) shows this as '0.1 GB' and not '10x MB' this indicates Google assumes a multi GB bundle is normal. Because with a 200MB (or anything up to 1GB) limit, this makes it a guessing game instead of a user oriented tool. If the counter jumps to 0.2 GB I can't simply tell if I have any MB left, or I'm over my bundle already.
Also a nice kick in the backside is if you toggle the mobile data limit on Marshmallow, it resets to 5GB. Yet it does manage to remember your warning limit.
Generally I feel Google's Android is very much consumption centered. Consume more date, more power, more pushy in-app ads (or suggestions), more data harvesting. This in stark contrast to Windows, that feels far more user centered. Microsoft works to give you a personal experience that works for you, not the other way around.
Of course it's not all bad with Android. I bridged my 1 app, app gap. And I gained some extra features on a few apps. Plus I can now run Kodi on my phone.
(Tip; if you use Kodi on your phone and other devices with central storage, use a MySQL database to sync your library. I'ts slower than local library's, but you can stop watching on one device and resume on another another. Also watched status is always up to date.)
Sitting here on N and didn't even know about this. I don't need it but very cool tool to have.
Too bad my sprint HTC One M9 has not been updated to nougat yet
Dont need N to do this. In app manager just toggle on or off the restrict background data option for each app
You folks just need to switch to T-Mobile. Unlimited EVERYTHING for 2 people for $100. Also ending this weekend 3 people for $100, still unlimited everything.
Including unlimited no signal outside of many major cities 😉
Yep, and slow international data speeds. Oh and lowered bit rate music and lower resolution videos along with skirting net neutrality.
You keep it, I'll stick with Fi for when I'm overseas and can use data at LTE speeds for the same $10/1GB as her in the states.