If you wanted a Superbook for Valentine's Day, prepare to be disappointed.
Superbook — the dock to turn your Android phone into a full-fledged laptop — has pushed its February shipping date back to June. To make things up to disappointed backers, Superbook is giving them lifetime coupons for future Superbooks and covering all customs and VAT taxes for international backers.
Superbook was yet another Kickstarter that went way beyond what they were expecting, and having to escalate your production scale gave the Superbook team a good reason to refine their design a little. While we appreciate them taking the time to get things right, many backers are understandably upset at the delays.
In a vast field of delayed crowdfunded projects, a four-month delay is actually pretty low, compared to projects like ZNAPS which have been delayed for almost a year.
Reader comments
Zsnaps is 100% pure scam.
Why would you be do sure, that your willing to libel the development? Not saying you're wrong, just want to know why you're so sure.
Last update from them was September 2016. Not a single peep from them ever since. Everyone on the Kickstarter comments are pissed off. They're actually selling some on Amazon, not a single person on Kickstarter has gotten anything. They lied about sending preview/test units to "lucky backers".
A four month delay is nothing compared to some other Kickstarter campaigns, like the Pebble where the delay is forever ;)
Gee, I'm shocked. Lol.
I can wait. It should be a great product and a few months longer won't bother me...