If you wanted a Superbook for Valentine's Day, prepare to be disappointed.

Superbook — the dock to turn your Android phone into a full-fledged laptop — has pushed its February shipping date back to June. To make things up to disappointed backers, Superbook is giving them lifetime coupons for future Superbooks and covering all customs and VAT taxes for international backers.

Superbook was yet another Kickstarter that went way beyond what they were expecting, and having to escalate your production scale gave the Superbook team a good reason to refine their design a little. While we appreciate them taking the time to get things right, many backers are understandably upset at the delays.

In a vast field of delayed crowdfunded projects, a four-month delay is actually pretty low, compared to projects like ZNAPS which have been delayed for almost a year.