After a year of testing, Android Instant Apps are now available for all developers.

Google unveiled Instant Apps at last year's I/O, offering developers a way to build a lightweight version of their app that customers can use directly from search results. The idea is to offer a native app experience even when that particular app isn't installed on your phone. Google trialled the service with select developers earlier this year, and is now making Instant Apps available for all developers.

All devices running Marshmallow and above support Instant Apps, with Google saying that Android O will offer a "more efficient runtime sandbox for instant apps." Google is also working to expand available to older devices on Android 5.0 Lollipop.

In order to build an Instant App, developers have to modularize their app so customers can navigate to a particular section through deep links. If you're a developer, you can get started by installing the latest preview of Android Studio 3.0 and the Android Instant Apps SDK.