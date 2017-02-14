Apple is reportedly adding Qi wireless charging to its next iPhone. You may not care, but your next phone may benefit.
You'll be hearing a lot about wireless charging in the next few weeks, and that's because Apple just joined the Wireless Power Consortium, a group of like-minded companies with the goal of furthering a single standard for charging devices sans wires.
But Apple has taken its time making overtures towards wireless charging, choosing to forgo the innovative feature until the introduction of the Apple Watch in early 2015. But even that product doesn't adhere to the Qi standard overseen by the WPC, going against the trend of the rest of the phone industry in the process.
Wireless charging is not new. It's been around in some form since 2008, and products supporting Qi emerged in 2011. On Android, the first product of note to support it was the Nexus 4, and every Nexus device until the 6P supported it, too. Then the Galaxy S line began supporting it natively in 2015 with the Galaxy S6, and that's that.
But Google has since dropped wireless charging from its product lineup — the metal-clad Pixel and Pixel XL lack the feature, as did their predecessors, the Nexus 6P and 5X — and despite supporting it in its flagships Samsung doesn't really emphasize it anymore. So what's the deal?
At one point, it was supposed to be the ultimate convenience, but now it's just kind of cool.
At one point, it was supposed to be the ultimate convenience, a natural way to place a device somewhere — usually a puck or stand on a desk — but now, in light of ultra-fast charging standards like Quick Charge 3.0 and VOOC, the convenience of topping up sans wires has been largely upstaged by the mere act of juicing. Add to that fact the proliferation of the much more convenient USB-C standard, and it's understandable why wireless charging hasn't taken off the way many thought it would a few years ago.
It also hasn't helped that, despite its dominance and perceived "victory," Qi is not the only wireless charging game in town. In 2015, the smaller Power Matters Alliance merged with the even more obscure Alliance for Wireless Power to form AirFuel, of which AT&T, Samsung and Starbucks are members (though the two former are also members of WPC, for what it's worth), and the newly-formed entity is still trying to convince people that its solution is better. It's not, though it has been experimenting with resonance-based wireless charging, which opens up devices to the coveted idea of "spatial freedom."
Indeed, wireless charging likely won't find significant support until solutions are in place to facilitate "long-distance" charging — the idea that someone can place his or her phone anywhere on a surface and have it begin charging, even slowly. Right now, solutions from either WPC or AirFuel are constrained to precise placements.
Today, Samsung is the only game in town when it comes to wireless charging. LG may add it to its upcoming G6 flagship, but it's the Galaxy S7 series (and the now-deceased Galaxy Note 7) that have maintained demand. One reason for the tech's limited adoption is its material requirement: specifically, it's much more difficult to design a phone with wireless charging when its backplate is made of metal, since the material interferes with the magnetic field created by the inductive coils that produce the energy necessary to transfer electricity from the charger to the phone.
Today, Samsung is the only game in town when it comes to wireless charging, but that could soon change.
Samsung has designed around this problem by producing phones with glass backs, which have their own sets of problems, but the real solution to this is to develop wireless charging methods that are material-neutral. WPC and AirFuel have both spent years researching exactly that, but have yet to overcome the extra heat caused by the increased power necessary to overcome the metal's conductive nature. In 2015, Qualcomm announced a solution that would use AirFuel's Rezence standard to allow for charging through metal by physically connecting the power source to the phone casing itself, but so far no devices have incorporated it.
The other thing to think about is that, aside from the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5, wireless charging has largely been relegated to expensive flagships. Its growth depends on it going mainstream, which means cutting out confusion — a settling of the two standards will help — and getting it into as many mid-range devices as possible.
Circling back to Apple, its joining the Wireless Power Consortium, and potentially releasing an iPhone that supports Qi wireless charging, may have positive implications for the Android industry in general: greater interest in wireless charging from the public at large, which could lead to additional Android devices with it built in and accelerated development of solutions with that aforementioned spatial freedom. It may take credit for pushing the idea into the mainstream, but Android users shouldn't care: Qi is an open standard, and any "invention" from Apple will be adapted and improved upon by the industry as a whole.
Even AirFuel released a statement to that effect after it was revealed Apple aligned itself with the competition:
We're encouraged by the news that Apple is looking at wireless charging for their upcoming devices. Consumers not only want wireless charging, they want it to be second-nature, available when and where they need it.
This is one of the many reasons AirFuel Alliance continues to support all wireless charging technologies, from inductive to resonant to RF. Whichever wireless charging technologies Apple ultimately considers incorporating into its next-gen phones, this is great news for consumers and for the industry as a whole. We welcome Apple to the wireless charging table.
For fans of wireless charging, regardless of which side of the platform aisle you stand, this is good news.
Lumias 8XX and 9XX series had wireless charging as well.
My Lumia 735 has it too. Never used it though.
My 1520 and 950XL both had it; used it all the time at home and at work. Really miss it on my Axon 7...!
It may not have been as fast as wired charging, but I used a wireless dock with my Lumia 735 to charge my phone overnight on the nightstand.
I'm a recent convert from Windows Mobile and I have Qi chargers everywhere -- on my desks both at home and at work, in both of my family's cars, etc, so it's a pretty big dealbreaker for me when a phone doesn't have it. That said, my Nexus 6P didn't have it, so I purchased one of those USB-C Qi charging "pad" things that sticks to the back of the phone and I'm really pleased with it, it actually charges to full power way faster with the aftermarket pad than my wife's Galaxy S6 does with the built-in Qi support.
I'm so glad that iPhone finally invented something worthwhile... wireless charging. Can you imagine it? Setting your iphone down on a pad that charges the phone without plugging the phone in. Genius. Pure Apple genius.
It's revolutionary
Its 'MAGICAL'!! ONLY on the iphone!! Take that haters!!
/s
Apple didn't say that with Apple Watch, which had inductive charging. *facepalm*
Google and Samsung deserve all the credit.
Why? Neither of them invented it. Neither of them were the first to market inductive charging.
Which smartphone had wireless charging before the Nexus 4?
Palm Pre
i miss that phone.
So do I :(
I loved my Pre. So sad.
Oh ok, fair enough. That handset came out before I started following smartphone news.
Yep, liked my pre as well, I would point out though that the pre didn't use the qi standard, but it was innovative. and using magnets to align the coils made it quite convenient, but meant that the device couldn't have a compass to aid gps
Regardless, Apple had not act like they created something new when they introduce inductive charging in iPhone. They are merely catching up to others that previously did it.
Why would Google get credit. They dropped it in their devices.
Samsung has been using it since the galaxy s3. No samsung didn't invent it. But they are the biggest user if it.
Galaxy didn't get it until s6
They got it with the s3. Had to buy a different back to it. But didn't come built in until s6. But was available starting with the s3.
Natively, you're correct, but they had wireless charging backs available starting with the GS3.
It wasn't built-in to the S3, but it had it if you bought the back plate for it. It was finally built-in to the phone starting with the S6.
Meh...I'm still plugging in. Once I can just walk into any room and have my phone start charging over the air then I'll care.
yea, until i can pick it up and use it while it's charging, i don't need it.
The point of keeping it on the charging pad is that it stays topped off. You don't even think about it. The S4 I used to have worked great. Had a few charging pads scattered about the house and one in my office. In my opinion, people who don't like it fall into one of three categories; those who've never used it, those who've never used it, but claim they have, and iPhone fanboys, who are butthut because they've spent the last several years scoffing at wireless charging as implemented by Android devices, only to have to face the real possibility that Apple is going to put it on their precious. It's going to be NFC all over again, with the iFans explaining over and over how Apple Pay is completely different and more awesome than what Google/Android was doing for years.
Wow. That's a lot of effort and money going into something of such minor value.
Apple becomes more and more desperate for features they can wax poetically about at their keynotes. It's no longer about well thought out features that improve the user experience, it's now about "we need a feature we can attach some buzzwords too and have people talk about how we were late but got it right." I've had phones with wireless charging and right now, for how I use my phone, it is firmly in gimmick territory. Other disagree and that's great, I'm just talking about for my uses.
Apple made 104% of the profits on smartphones last quarter. (Yes, that's right, totally up all smartphones non-Apple and they lost money.) I don't think they're all that desperate.
Lets not forget the impact on global warming of billions of devices wasting gigawatts a day to wireless charging inefficiency. Is it really that difficult to plug in a connector?
It's not difficult. But easier to stick it on the wireless charger
Plus you don't have the wear on the usb port
And cow farts
Now you're on to something. Convert cow farts into wireless charging electricity.
It's called iToot, and we think you're going to like it.
Hahaha. Made me laugh.
And burps
Depending on the model, it either supports iToot® or iBelch®.
NO, it supports iToot®, you will need a iBelch® dongle® for the other functionality.
At least it will more likely make it mainstream for cafes, places to have pads in tables, furniture etc
Love the headline!
Love the wireless charging with my 7 Edge.
It really saves the wired charging port - after a time that port just got - sloppy -. Bad.
Wireless isn't a quick charge... But a real nice convenience.
They are also about to invent the OLED display technology.
That's going to be a major game-changer!
.....called i-retina ALPHA APEX PLUS.....searing your eyeballs to the MAX!!!
.....lolololololollllll!!!!!!!...............
Title should be changed to "why you should yawn every time Apple adopts a technology that's been around for years"
Leave it an Android site to say Apple will "invent" wireless charging. Amazing. Such fanboy click bait journalism.
That one went right over your head didn't it. Buck up, you'll get it next time.
It's true. Apple always claim they came up with the ideas
The headline was more inventive than Apple has been since 2011. Reality is shockingly sobering, I know.
They may not have been very "inventive" lately, but you must admit, they were pretty brave in ditching the headphone jack. Took some big balls to be the first to pull that off.
Too bad other big OEMs aren't following.
You must be fun at parties
Nah, he's the guy living above you who calls the cops because the music is too loud.
If you'd stop playing the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack over and over again he wouldn't have to call!
And you are a huge Apple fanboy on an Android enthusiast site.
Congrats on having the balls to say this. Absolutely nothing wrong with calling out the writer for perpetuating a silly and tired misconception kept alive by butthurt fanboys.
That's stupid, Apple should not adopt Qi but make their own "Lighting-unWired" or something like that, keep it for their ecosystem and charge 100$ for the charger, they shouldn't meddle with the "peasants"
/s
One day, Apple will create Lightning Air or some other similar monicker to describe a proprietary charging standard. When it comes to their phones, they don't really like to adhere to standards. They can profit off of accessories more of it's proprietary.
^^^This.
I feel like it's almost a given that they will do exactly this -- if they come out with phones that are compatible with the Qi chargers already on the market I'll eat my hat. They're going to require an Apple-specific charging pad (which will cost 4x as much as any other brand, natch).
You're being sarcastic, but I assumed they were going to do exactly that. The idea that they would include Qi (or any other cross-platform standard hardware feature) rather than a proprietary technology just doesn't sound right. Including a new hardware feature that they can't heavily monetize on their own isn't a very Apple move at all.
I agree with you that it is very un-Apple for them to use any sort of industry standard, but why would they join the Wireless Power Consortium?
Samsung's the only game in town? . . I've had wireless charging in my Droid series phones for years, not to mention my BlackBerry Priv . . .
Blackberry's most recent lineup does not include wireless charging, neither does Motorola's.
The article was referring to current (or should that be currant?) models. For the most part, all of the other models have been superceded by non wireless charging models. Unless you count the Lumia 950. Which I don't.
It's "current".
I think he was referring to currants being berries
In my history regarding 20 plus Apple products, if it is wireless on an Apple device it will not work properly. My 2012 MacBook Pro on Sierra ( my last Apple device ever ) still needs to have wifi turned off to enable bluetooth to work and there are still times it will just lose connection to the bluetooth devices already connected.
Pixel should've had it. Google has no direction
Lol, there is a very good argument to be made for Google being directionless but your pet phone feature has no bearing on that argument. Google dropped wireless charging before the Pixel, for better or worse.
I know. It should've came back.. I have multiple wireless chargers since Nexus 4. Now they're all useless
I personally have some some reservations about some comments made in the article.
1. That people will accept the technology even if it charges slowly. - No, the reason most people continue to plug in is because the Quick Charge is just that. It's a 60% or more charge in 15 minutes. Until wireless charging can come even close to that speed, it will feel gimmicky and unnecessarily expensive for the investment. One can buy a lot of cords ($3 - $5 each) for the cost of a single Qi charger ($50 each).
2. The only reason the comment about Apple "inventing" the technology was added was because of the running joke that Apple sues everyone, claiming to have invented something they didn't. - Samsung, Microsoft and Google should have been more up front about the usefulness of the technology, especially as it develops over time. However, we all seems to have realized that Google, despite its complete dependence on advertising, sucks at marketing any product. I'm not arguing that Google should get credit for "inventing" wireless charging but it should have played up the feature at the same time Samsung did. It would have been seen as a real selling feature over an iPhone had it been done better.
Yeah. For now I see wireless charging as only useful for overnight charging. QC is way more convenient.
I only use it to charge over night. I plug in during the day or in car if needed. Which I rarely need to
So how will Apple get around the metal back problem? Look forward to see what they come up with.
I've never really cared for wireless charging. Honestly, it should be called tethered charging. You're still tethered to a mat, you can't pick your phone up and use it while charging, and you have to have your phone in just the right place (or at least I did when I had my Note 5). It's not that much more convenient. I'd be more interested in wireless charging if it were truly wireless, untethered. Unfortunately that seems a LONG way away, so until then I don't really care that much, I'll just keep using my standard wire and not spend the extra money on a wireless charging mat or puck.
Well, I do still have my Note 5 puck, but I don't see myself digging it out if I get the next iPhone.
If only your sister site iMore thinks like you, they are not convinced about anything until Apple does it. You know it you were in their podcasts regularly before 😀
That is one of the most blatant Apple fanboy sites on the web, Renee is the worst. It would be one thing if his blatant fanboyism was backed up with logical arguments but more often than not it is just nonsense ("The Amazon Echo sells less than the Apple Watch but is considered a success bias i tell you bias!!").
I think the title of this article sucks and is just being done to fan flames- We should be better than that- but you're absolutely right about iMore. I have gone back and forth between iPhone and Android for years, recognizing both of their strengths but I always find myself missing AC (this particular writer not so much) when I don't currently own an Android. iMore and many of its contributions are a waste of digital ink.
I have not missed wireless charging since my phone now has a long lasting battery, but it is still convenient. The best use cases are when you are at work, going to sleep, or at a coffee shop, where you can leave your phone charging while it's not in use. Plus wireless charging technologies had gotten faster if you look at Samsung's quick charger.
Can you cite the last time (or any time) Apple claimed to "invent" something that they didn't? Getting tired of seeing these headlines when it seems to mainly be non-Apple tech journalists saying that Apple claims to have invented something that they didn't. Even the unabashed Apple evangelists at iMore don't say Apple invented something that they didn't.
It is a joke, calm down.
Apple commercials claiming IP67 on iPhone 7/7 Plus is "practically magic."
Maybe they don't, but their fanbois certainly do.
I love it on my creaky Nexus 5, just plopping it down on the charger at my desk is a great convenience given the weak battery.
I've been using wireless charging since 2012 with my Lumia 920. My S7 works fine with those original Nokia charging pads. Not fast, but it's not about speed. it's about convenience. I have one on the night stand and one on my desk at work. I never plug in unless I'm on a long road trip in the car.
When Apple invents wireless charging it'll be, "practically magic" just like portrait mode.
To you hippie enviro-nazis...get over yourselves. Wireless in ALL forms is here to stay.
So what are our options...
1. MicroUSB
- Pros: ubiquitous
- Cons: Limited power draw (i think?), dongles bend
2. USB-C
- Pros: Plugs in either way, higher power (i think)
- Cons: Lateral move from microusb. Dongles still bend
3. Lightning
- Pros: None.. just apple being dicks
- Cons: More snapped dongles!
4. Wireless Charging
- Pros: No wires, no dongles!
- Cons: Thickens devices, Maxes out at 1 amp, more than one standard, not everywhere, pad placement needs to be exact
How about just metal contacts? I guess it means we can't waterproof devices and we'd need some sort of dock, but it would still be wireless
I loved the charging docks you could get with older BBOS BlackBerry Bolds. They used metal charging contacts and custom docks, but were so convenient: grab and go with one hand.
I see no use in wireless charging no matter what company or products uses it. I have never once cared. Wires charge faster and we are always around an outlet or in a car or even when we go to bed just plug it in. Wireless takes too long compared to wires.
You should probably get more than a couple of hours of sleep at a time.
I already have enough wired docks scattered throughout my house. And when I use one of them, I don't have to worry about whether the device is placed there correctly, like I had to do countlessly when I tried the Samsung wireless pad for a bit. But I certainly understand why people like the feature.
It's a useless feature imo... there is still wires and the pid is often sold separately so just a few people cares to use it anyway
Your cellular connection also has a wire to connect it to whoever else you're talking to or downloading data from. Believe it or not wires will never go away.
I've taken the position that whichever big player excluded the charging port entirely from their lineup would be the one to invent wireless charging, but I can definitely see Apple inventing it simply by adding it without removing the lightning port. I use the term invent to mean "in the minds of most consumers" of course. For as tech-savvy as Mobile Nations members are, just look how many of us have owned devices with wireless charging and not used it, or disparaged it with a comment in the form of "I don't get why that's better if I have to put my phone on a charging pad THAT'S PLUGGED IN". The much larger group of smart phone users has no clue that wireless charging even exists.
Personally, I love wireless charging and the availability of Qi charging cases for iPhone 6S but not for the Nexus 6P is a big reason I have an iPhone 6S Plus instead of a Nexus 6P right now. I support any company who can push wireless charging into the mainstream.
Do these conclusions apply globally? Wireless charging has been on many of the handsets I've had over the last few years (Nokia, Microsoft and now Samsung) and a quick search on Amazon UK shows a massive amount of Qi wireless chargers from many vendors. I was under the impression (possibly mistakenly) that this technology was a massive success.
I'm just waiting for a wireless charging mat the size of the top of my bedside table so I can just lay everything there before I go to sleep and have all of my devices charged up when I wake up.
I look forward to HotTakes when the new Iphone drops the Lightening port as well.
All Wireless ALL THE TIME!!!!