Share your photo in the forums and you could win a super cool prize package!

We've been listening to your requests, and we're happy to announce that we're bringing back the Android Central photo contests! We'll be running each contest for two weeks so everyone has plenty of time to snap a great shot and get it posted in the forums for judging, so keep an eye out every second Monday for a new theme and new chance to win!

Now, let's get to this contest's prompt — "cold." Now you don't have to live in a cold climate to take a picture for this contest, but you may have to think outside the box to get something interesting. We can't wait to see the chilly photos you take this week.

We'll be picking two winners for this contest, with each taking home an Honor 6X phone and Doctor Strange prize pack!

Entering is easy. Just drop your entry in the forum post at the link below. Tell us which Android you used to get the picture, and any back story you want to add to it. We'll pick a winner Sunday (February 12th) at 11:59 PM ET and announce them on the blog with the next contest.

Pictures must be taken with an Android device

Pictures must be uploaded to the contest thread. I'm not running all over the internet to track them down.

You have to tell us which device you used to take the picture and any special software you might have used. Editing your pictures is fine — this is art.

Feel free to add a little back story — we want to know how the picture came to be.

You must have used a valid email address to register here at AC, so I know how to contact the winner.

Only one entry per contest per person.

Good luck, everyone!

Top photo credit to previous contest winner gk1984!