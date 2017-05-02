LG and Android Central are partnering to give away one of three LG G6s to three of our awesome Twitter followers!
Here's the deal: you need a new phone, and you want one of the best out there. LG has you covered, first by releasing said amazing phone (the LG G6), and second, by working with Android Central to give three of them away!
This contest is pretty easy to enter. Here's how it works.
- Follow us on Twitter!
- Reply to this tweet at @androidcentral telling us why you want to win an LG G6.
- Include the hashtags #LGG6 and #androidcentralG6 in your tweet.
- Wait for the good news!
Example Tweet: Hey @androidcentral I love the LG G6's big, beautiful display... and its dual cameras are great too! #LGG6 #androidcentralG6
There are three LG G6 units to be had here, so make sure you enter! And while this contest is only open to U.S. residents, we'll have more international contests coming your way soon.
Good luck to everyone who enters!
Reader comments
My fiance's v20 has been great for taking pictures of wedding venues. The wide angle is perfect. Would love to have an even better wide angle for myself
G6 is sexy who wouldn't want one?
I know, it's a great device!
I have one sitting in my closet. It just can't hold up to my iPhone 7 Plus. There are great features the G6 and Android has but the lag and the keyboard killed the whole experience for me.
Truly underappreciated device.
Ffs I entered before scrolling down and reading US residents only 😂
How long is this open for? You didn't seem to list an end date and time.